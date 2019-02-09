Three dead after fire breaks out at apartment building in Quebec
Three people have died after a Saturday morning apartment fire in Longueuil. Eleven others were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 9, 2019 8:33AM EST
LONGUEUIL, Que. - Officials say three people have died and 11 others were hurt in a fire in Longueuil, Que.
They say the fire broke out at an apartment building early Saturday morning.
Longueil police say fourteen people were taken to hospital as a result of the blaze, three of whom died.
They say one tenant is still missing, but there's no indication that person was at home when the flames begun.
Officials say strong winds in the area made it harder for firefighers to battle the blaze.
They have not yet said what may have caused the fire.
