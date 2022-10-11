Three Canadian neighbourhoods named among 'coolest' in the world
According to a survey by Time Out Group, three neighbourhoods within Canada were named among the “coolest” in the world by 20,000 city-dwellers and experts.
The worldwide media company, which focuses on the hospitality industry, released its latest annual Time Out Index on Tuesday, ranking the coolest streets and neighbourhoods based on perceptions of fun, food, culture and community.
Out of the list of 51 places around the world, a neighbourhood in Montreal managed to make the top five.
Mile End is part of the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. According to Time Out Group, it includes a skate park that’s the site of “digital block parties,” fit with projection art.
“It’s a walkable nook that’s home to rival bagel shops, a tea room that transforms into a champagne salon after dark,” Time Out Group says.
At No. 12 on the list is Toronto’s Dundas West neighbourhood, a bustling community with art galleries, artsy bars and coffee shops. Between Trinity Bellwoods and iconic Queen West, the article describes the neighbourhood as the perfect place to find Portuguese bakeries.
“This stretch of Canada’s ‘city of neighbourhoods’ is a culture consumer’s paradise,” Time Out Group says.
In 25th place is Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood, a downtown community south of Coal Harbour, full of shopping, nightlife and character.
The “boisterous” neighbourhood was once a quiet spot for the elite, according to Time Out Group. Davie Village is a home base for the city’s LGBTQ2S+ community, with bars and hole-in-the-wall poetry clubs.
“For restaurants and retail, you can’t beat Denman and Robson Streets,” Time Out Group says. “But the real colour here is provided by mother nature in the form of 405-acre Stanley Park and the aptly named Sunset Beach.”
At the top of the list of top 51 coolest neighbourhoods is Colonia Americana of Guadalajara, Mexico, known as the country’s cultural capital, Time Out Group says. The edgy blend of art and neoclassical mansions sided with warehouses containing the city’s music venues make the neighbourhood appealing to all travellers.
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test.
Thermal imaging and AI can be used to crack passwords in seconds, study finds
Computer security experts from the University of Glasgow have developed a system that uses thermal imaging and artificial intelligence to guess computer and smartphone passwords in seconds.
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
Comedian chugs beer after man hurls can at stage following politically-charged heckling
After a can of beer was hurled at comedian Ariel Elias, she got the last laugh by picking it up and chugging it during a tense, politically-charged moment at a club in New Jersey.
'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
Russia strikes Ukraine with more missiles in 'particularly shocking' attacks
Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the UN human rights office described as 'particularly shocking' and potential war crimes.
Who will testify at the 'Freedom Convoy' commission? Here's the list of anticipated witnesses
Hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission’s national inquiry into the federal government’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act begin Thursday. CTVNews.ca breaks down who is on Commissioner Paul Rouleau's 'anticipated' witness list and why their testimony is being sought.
Which corporate sponsors have paused or pulled their support for Hockey Canada?
The chief executive officer of Hockey Canada, along with the entire board of directors, has officially agreed to step down, following a mass exodus of sponsor support.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Toronto tech companies cloned ArriveCan in under 48 hours to show the government overpaid millions
A Toronto-based tech company says it recreated ArriveCan within less than 48-hours to show that the federal government overpaid millions for the app.
Parents-to-be left stunned, out $4,000 by sudden closure of Ontario baby store
An Ontario couple who spent $4,000 on baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from is now closed.
Two separate hit-and-runs in under two hours in Mississauga
Two people were taken to hospital after separate hit-and-runs that happened in under two hours in Mississauga Tuesday night.
Sutcliffe and McKenney spar over services and cuts
The rhetoric around spending, cuts, and city services is heating up as Ottawa’s mayoral election quickly approaches.
-
Elections Ottawa still going to use hashtag with word 'mark' in it, despite complaints
The city says the word 'mark' is meant to reference a space for an elector to indicate their voting preference. As in, to mark one's ballot.
-
Residents continue to get the Moderna bivalent shot, but some waiting for Pfizer
The Moderna bivalent booster has been available to adults since Sept. 26, but it seems like the rush to get vaccinated might be over. Some might just be waiting for Pfizer’s new shot.
BREAKING NEWS | Shooting investigation underway in Innisfil, Ont.
A shooting investigation is underway in Innisfil , Ont., just south of Barrie.
Family says dog that attacked Barrie woman is a pit bull breed, banned in Ontario
The family of a Barrie, Ont., woman attacked on her front lawn by a dog says the animal is now being held at a rescue centre in Owen Sound for a 10-day mandatory rabies quarantine.
Ont. woman's family pleads for answers 9 months after her disappearance
It has been 172 agonizing days for the family of Elnaz Hajtamiri since she was allegedly dragged barefoot from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., leaving her loved ones questioning whether they will ever see her alive again.
BREAKING | WRPS investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Conestogo
Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that happened Tuesday night on Glasgow Street South in Conestogo.
Police make arrest after investigation into 'concerning threats' in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say they’ve made an arrest after investigating what they called "concerning threats" in Kitchener.
Growing memorial for Kitchener woman found dead in B.C.
A memorial is growing at a Waterloo skate park for Jaqueline McDermott, who was found dead in B.C. on Saturday.
OPP on scene of fatal collision in Chatsworth, Ont.
Police are investigating after a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle claimed he life of the motorcyclist on Tuesday night. Highway 6 remains closed between Grey Road 40 and Walker Sideroad while emergency crews process the scene.
Husband of previously missing Sarnia, Ont. woman charged with first-degree murder, police confirm
The husband of a Sarnia, Ont. woman previously reported missing earlier this month has since been charged with her murder, Sarnia police confirm Tuesday, while friends and neighbours of the couple are still in shock.
Free ride might be over for EV drivers charging at city hall
The true cost of a “free service” was at the heart of a city council debate about charging electric vehicles. On Tuesday, civic administration proposed a new fee of $1.85/hr for the public to charge an EV at one of six stations in the parking garage beneath city hall — but several councillors opposed the idea.
Cooking, careless smoking leading cause of local house fires
When it comes to fires, the most calls to service involve cooking and careless smoking, according to Windsor’s chief prevention officer Mike Coste.
Local Halloween haunted houses accepting donations for charity
The end of Thanksgiving signals Halloween is right around the corner but that doesn’t mean the season of giving is over.
Windsor candidates pitch traffic calming measures
New flex signs and bollards have been installed on Totten Road and Holburn Road in Windsor, the first of their kind in the rose city.
Quebec wants more immigration powers from Ottawa, but does it really need them?
Even though Canada's prime minister has repeatedly shut the door, Francois Legault keeps on knocking, intent on winning more control over immigration from the federal government. As with many past leaders in Quebec, it's been a regular refrain of his, dating back well before the provincial election on Oct. 3.
Man shot at upscale Quebec resort leaving province over safety concerns, lawyer says
The lawyer for the man who was shot at an upscale Laurentian resort last Friday said his client is leaving Quebec 'because he doesn't feel safe' and is disappointed that a man arrested in connection with the shooting was released without charges.
Home of Tony Accurso's daughter destroyed in possible arson
The Quebec home destroyed in a suspected arson attack Tuesday belonged to the daughter of convicted fraudster and former construction magnate Tony Accurso, police have confirmed. No one was injured, but dozens of firefighters were required to put out the blaze Tuesday night in Deux-Montagnes, northwest of Montreal.
What Hockey Canada resignations mean for world juniors in Halifax, Moncton
After Hockey Canada announced its CEO and the remaining seven members of the board of directors are stepping down, questions are being raised about how the move will affect the World Juniors set to take place in Halifax and Moncton next year.
Freedom group rebukes RCMP narrative of officers paying entry free, posing for photo with attendees
The advocacy group Freedom Fighters is disputing the police's version of events after two officers posed for a photo with organizers and donated to the organization in the Annapolis Valley over the weekend.
Halifax woman’s mission to track alleged romance fraudster leads to arrest
It took Andréa Speranza some time to be able to return to Shubie Park. The place brings back memories of a man she dated for four months in 2018, who she says would later bilk her of $5,000, before he ghosted her.
City of Winnipeg says tentative deal reached with employees, avoiding labour disruption
It appears a potential strike of city employees has been avoided according to the City of Winnipeg.
Manitoba plans crackdown after some drivers ignore warnings about flooded roads
The Manitoba government plans to impose stiffer penalties on motorists who ignore warning signs and drive on closed roads.
'Really beautiful': Indigenous jacket with ties to Red River region discovered by U.K. thrift shop
An Indigenous jacket with connections to Manitoba’s Red River area has journeyed across the world and found its way to a thrift shop in England – and now, staff at the store are hoping to find out more about the coat.
Unvaccinated are 'the most discriminated group,' Alberta premier says
Alberta's premier, during her first media conference on the job, said the way that unvaccinated residents have been treated is 'unacceptable' and she is looking to defend their rights while she is in office.
No criminal charges in fatal dog attack in Calgary
Calgary police say the owner of three dogs that mauled a senior to death earlier this year will not be criminally charged.
Premier Smith set for byelection in Brooks-Medicine Hat next month
Premier Danielle Smith, who was officially sworn in on Tuesday, is expecting to seal the deal with a byelection in the rural Alberta riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat next month.
Premier Smith vows to 'vigorously' defend Alberta's jurisdiction
Danielle Smith's first press conference as Alberta premier was dominated by questions probing her vision of what the province's relationship with Ottawa should look like.
Oilers launch new one-of-a-kind streaming service
The new Oilers Plus platform will offer fans a paid look at new exclusive team-generated content.
Premier Smith to replace Dr. Hinshaw with 'team of public health advisors'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will replace Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. In her first press conference as premier, Smith told reporters she would seek 'new advice on public health.'
Complex answers in a soundbite era: Kennedy Stewart’s bid to convince Vancouver voters for a second term
Kennedy Stewart says he believes Vancouver voters will endorse his long-term approach to solving the city’s problems and re-elect him for a second term as mayor.
Accused admit to using racial slurs after guilty plea in Richmond café case
A Richmond, B.C., couple facing mischief charges in relation to an incident at a coffee shop that was condemned as an act of anti-Asian hate entered a surprise guilty plea Tuesday.
The story behind the monstrous eyeball staring at passersby in East Vancouver
A monstrous eyeball has been drawing stares from passersby in an East Vancouver neighbourhood – and it’s just one part of a spooky interactive experience opening soon.
Who will testify at the 'Freedom Convoy' commission? Here's the list of anticipated witnesses
Hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission’s national inquiry into the federal government’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act begin Thursday. CTVNews.ca breaks down who is on Commissioner Paul Rouleau's 'anticipated' witness list and why their testimony is being sought.
Trudeau announces $222M for Quebec firm that produces minerals for electric cars
Ottawa will invest $222 million to help a Quebec company increase production of critical minerals for goods such as electric cars and batteries while simultaneously cutting emissions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Small Yukon First Nation bans sex offender using its COVID emergency law
A First Nation of fewer than 300 people in Yukon's north has used a law it created during the COVID-19 pandemic to bar a convicted sex offender from being sent to its community. The Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in Old Crow issued a declaration under its Community Emergency Act banning Christopher Schafer from the fly-in community nearly 800 kilometres north of Whitehorse for at least the next 90 days.
New study questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies
A landmark study suggests the benefits of colonoscopies for cancer screening may be overestimated. The study found only meagre benefits for the group of people invited to get the procedure: an 18 per cent lower risk of getting colorectal cancer, and no significant reduction in the risk of cancer death.
Air pollution particles can reach fetuses' developing organs: study
New research has revealed that fetuses can have black carbon particles in their developing organs as a result of air pollution, as early as the first trimester of pregnancy.
Fluoride in drinking water not associated with emotional, behavioural issues in children: Australian study
According to a new study from Australia, childhood exposure to fluoride through public tap water isn’t associated with any emotional or behavioural issues, nor any negative executive functioning in adolescent years.
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test.
Canadian students help NASA find landslides using Reddit
Canadian university students are helping a major space agency to compile landslide data from a popular social media website.
Labour proposal could upend rules for gig workers in the U.S, companies
The Biden administration proposed new standards Tuesday that could make it more difficult to classify millions of workers as independent contractors and deny them minimum wage and benefits.
'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
-
Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast 'Serial.'
Airbnb will enforce its anti-party policy for Halloween
This Halloween, guests with no positive reviews attempting to book Airbnbs will be blocked, says the company, as it cracks down on disruptive parties.
IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war
The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia's war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic.
S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points in late-morning trading
Losses in the energy sector helped lead a broad decline as Canada's main stock index was down more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
-
This Halloween, guests with no positive reviews attempting to book Airbnbs will be blocked, says the company, as it cracks down on disruptive parties.
-
Two bears are facing off on Fat Bear Tuesday, just days after a cheating scandal disrupted Sunday's semi final.
Bauer pauses role as official equipment provider to Hockey Canada's men's teams
Bauer Hockey is putting its partnership with Hockey Canada on ice, calling the repeated breach of trust by the national organization's leadership 'extremely disturbing.'
Enrolling your child in organized sports? We want to hear from you
With COVID-19 public health measures largely lifted across the country, children and teens returning to organized sports this fall won't be faced with the same barriers to access as they once did. If you're a parent planning to enrol your child in organized sports this year, we want to hear from you.
Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset
Bianca Andreescu upset the red-hot Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes.
Hyundai, Kia auto parts supplier in Alabama fined for child labour violations
Authorities found children as young as 13 working at a Korean-operated parts supplier to automakers Hyundai and Kia, and have fined the company and a labour recruiter, the U.S. Department of Labor and the Alabama Department of Labor said on Tuesday.
Amazon to invest US$972M for electric vans, trucks in Europe
Amazon said Monday it will invest 1 billion euros (US$972.1 million) to add thousands of more electric vans, long-haul trucks and cargo bikes to its delivery network in Europe.
Red Bull guilty of 'minor' budget cap violation, FIA says
Formula One team Red Bull breached budget regulations last season, was guilty of "minor" overspending, the series' governing body said on Monday.