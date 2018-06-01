

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have announced more charges related to the vandalism spree in Hamilton, Ont. that resulted in an estimated $100,000 in damage to a local business district in March.

Hamilton Police Chief Eric Girt said three individuals have been arrested and warrants have been issued for three others.

Girt called the arrests a “significant breakthrough,” in a press conference on Friday.

A mob of about 30 people dressed in black, some of whom were wearing masks, damaged businesses and vehicles on the downtown street at around 10 p.m. on March 3.

More to follow.