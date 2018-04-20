Three adults dead in Alberta highway crash, five-year-old survives
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 9:06PM EDT
BEISEKER, Alta. - Three people have been killed in a traffic crash northeast of Calgary.
RCMP say a man, a woman and a child were in one vehicle that collided with another driven by a woman on Highway 9 near Beiseker.
All three adults died in the Friday morning crash but a five-year-old child survived.
Police say the child was flown to the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary with serious injuries.
Mounties say the highway has been reopened and it will take time to determine the cause of the crash.
No names have been released.
