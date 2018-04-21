Threat of mudslides, flooding prompts evacuations in B.C.'s Okanagan
Flooding in B.C.'s Okanagan region is seen in this photo released by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which issued warnings to 33 properties over concerns of flooding and mudslides. (Source: Facebook, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 21, 2018 5:38PM EDT
VANCOUVER - Multiple evacuation orders have been issued to residents of British Columbia's Okanagan region due to threats of mudslides and flooding.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued an order to 33 properties in the Sportsmen's Bowl area of Oliver, B.C. on Saturday.
It said there is an immediate danger to "life safety" from flooding.
Authorities say affected residents should leave the area immediately, close all windows and doors, shut off gas hookups and take critical items and pets with them.
The Oliver Fire Department, RCMP and regional district contractors are co-ordinating the evacuation.
A separate emergency evacuation was ordered near Osoyoos on Friday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Good Samaritan injured while trying to stop mall theft dies
- Quebec minister calls for inquiry into two-year-old girl's stabbing death
- Young man dead following suspected street racing crash in southern Ontario
- Threat of mudslides, flooding prompts evacuations in B.C.'s Okanagan
- Bashir Makhtal, Canadian man imprisoned in Ethiopia for 11 years, back in Canada