

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Multiple evacuation orders have been issued to residents of British Columbia's Okanagan region due to threats of mudslides and flooding.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued an order to 33 properties in the Sportsmen's Bowl area of Oliver, B.C. on Saturday.

It said there is an immediate danger to "life safety" from flooding.

Authorities say affected residents should leave the area immediately, close all windows and doors, shut off gas hookups and take critical items and pets with them.

The Oliver Fire Department, RCMP and regional district contractors are co-ordinating the evacuation.

A separate emergency evacuation was ordered near Osoyoos on Friday.