TORONTO -- Thousands of residents in Newfoundland and Labrador are without power as they attempt to dig out from a record-breaking snowfall before another storm hits the region Sunday night.

According to Newfoundland Power, over 3,000 people remained in the dark Sunday morning as temperatures dipped to -20 C with the wind chill and the threat of another 10 to 15 centimetres of snow loomed in Sunday night’s forecast.

The biggest challenge facing hydro crews is one the entire province is grappling with – digging out after the biggest storm recorded in Newfoundland’s history.

St. John’s experienced a record-breaking one-day snowfall of 76.2 centimetres during the storm, snapping the previous record of 68.4 centimetres set in 1999. The unbelievable accumulation buried cars and homes, prompting the Canadian Armed Forces to be called in.

The first order of business for military crews will be to assist with snow removal and help emergency service personnel navigate treacherous road conditions.

St. John’s residents are being urged to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. While the city remains under a general state of emergency, gas stations and pharmacies were allowed to open Sunday for emergency needs.

“The City is lifting some restrictions although the general state of emergency is still in effect. Gas stations may now open for emergency fuel needs; pharmacies for emergency medication refill; private snow operators may begin work,” read a statement posted to Twitter.

St. John’s airport cleared an airfield for medevac and military aircraft Sunday morning, but said commercial flight operations would not resume until at least 8 p.m.

In addition to snow-blocked roads and high drifts, hydro crews were also left to deal with salt spray and heavy icing on power lines and equipment, making restoration efforts difficult.

Customers without power are being urged not to use outdoor heating sources inside their homes.

“It’s really important to maintain safety,” Dawn Dalley, vice president of corporate and customer services, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, told CTV News Channel Sunday.

“It’s really important for people to use their generators outside, keep them well ventilated, and not bring appliances that generate heat inside the house if there are flames and cause for fire.”

Newfoundlanders remain in good spirits despite storm

Despite struggling to dig out from the record storm, many residents remain in high spirits.

“It’s a beautiful day actually, if we didn’t have 80 to 90 centimeters of snow,” Paradise, N.L. resident Rob Lyver told CTV News Channel, noting that he wasn’t afraid of the additional snowfall in Sunday night’s forecast.

“We’re going to continue moving the snow around and cleaning up… 15 to 20 centimetres is nothing.”

In St. John's, snowboarders made the best of the situation by turning snow-covered streets into slopes.