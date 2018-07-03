

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Thousands of homes and businesses in Quebec were without power and air conditioning Monday night following violent storms in the western part of the province.

As of 11:30 p.m. Monday, approximately 97,300 Hydro-Quebec customers were blacked out, mainly due to fallen trees and branches on power lines.

Most of the damage appeared to be in the Outaouais region of western Quebec, where Hydro Quebec said more than 23,000 customers were without electricity.

Another 40,000 were without power across the Laurentian region north of Montreal in the Lanaudiere region northeast of the city.

Hydro-Quebec said about 80 repair crews were in the field, with more to be added, but could not yet say when full power would be restored. Utility spokeswoman Lynn St-Laurent says there were reports of wind gusts of up to 140 kilometres per hour.

The outages hit as Environment Canada warns of a heat wave persisting in Quebec into Friday. The provincial utility was bracing for more outages in central and eastern Quebec as the thunderstorms roll through.