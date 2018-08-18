

CTVNews.ca Staff





Thousands of police officers and other first responders from across North America have descended on Fredericton, N.B. for the regimental funeral of two officers who were gunned down in a shooting last week.

Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, were shot and killed last week in a shooting in the parking lot of a north end apartment complex. Two civilians Bobbie Lee Wright, 32, and Donnie Robichaud, 42, were also killed in the incident.

Live coverage of the funeral service begins at 11:30 a.m. AT on CTVNews.ca

Roughly 4,000 people are expected to attend the service at the Aitken Centre on the campus of the University of New Brunswick. The funeral is not open to the public, but will be live streamed across the country, with viewing areas set up around Fredericton as well.

“We are going to celebrate their lives and we're going to do it with dignity and with respect,” Fredericton's Deputy Police Chief Martin Gaudet told CTV Atlantic on Wednesday. “That's the task and we're not going to fail.”

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. AT. CTV News’ live coverage of the funeral begins at 11:30 a.m. AT.

Wright’s family held a public visitation on Wednesday, but she will not have a funeral. Robichaud requested not to have a visitation or funeral, according to his obituary.

An hour before the service, a procession will travel from Fredericton High School to the Aiken Centre, a distance of about 2.5 kilometres.

Earlier this week, hundreds of mourners lined up around the block of the Fredericton Convention Centre for their chance to pay their respects to the two slain officers during a public visitation.

“It was very touching, seeing all these people,” retired Saint John police officer Chuck Elgee told CTV Atlantic on Thursday. “People you don’t even know and they’re shaking my hand and shaking my fellow officers’ hands and thanking us. It’s hard to explain how that feels.”

To accommodate the influx of people arriving to town for the funeral, Fredericton Mayor Mike O’Brien told CTV News Channel residents offered visitors free rides to and from the airport and a place to stay.

“People are stopping each other on the streets and hugging each other, lending as much support as possible,” he said. “There’s been a level of outpouring of emotion, anger, confusion, and now respect for the fallen that I’ve never seen before in this community.”

O’Brien said the city will find a way to honour the victims at some point in the future.

The suspect in the shooting, 48-year-old Matthew Vincent Raymond, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27.

With files from CTV Atlantic and The Canadian Press