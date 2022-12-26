Thousands remain in the dark days after fierce storms knocked out power
Thousands of Canadians are spending another day in the cold and dark, as hydro crews continue working to restore electricity to those affected by the power outages caused by fierce winter storms last week.
As of early Monday morning, power was still out for nearly 71,000 Hydro-Quebec customers, more than 31,000 Hydro-One customers and 2,289 clients of NB Power.
A Christmas Eve train derailment is also continuing to wreak havoc on holiday travel plans in Ontario and Quebec.
After cancelling all Christmas Day trains on its Toronto-Ottawa and Toronto-Montreal routes, Via Rail tweeted Sunday evening that it was also cancelling all Boxing Day trains on the corridors due to the ongoing complications.
On the other side of the country in British Columbia, four people died and dozens were injured after a bus rolled over on an icy highway on Saturday night.
Environment Canada warned of ice buildup from ongoing freezing rain in the southern area spanning Whistler and the Fraser Valley to the Okanagan Valley, as well as a special weather statement for much of the interior, also for possible freezing rain.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2022.
Frigid monster storm across U.S. claims at least 34 lives
Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 29 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
South Korea's military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions.
Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near airbase
The Russian military reported on Monday that it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an airbase deep inside Russia, the second time the airbase has been targeted this month, raising questions about the effectiveness of Russia's air defenses if drones can fly that far into the country.
Russia's Navalny accuses authorities of using prison to break his health
Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday he was suffering worsening back pain from long spells in solitary confinement that he said were part of a deliberate strategy by the authorities to undermine his health.
Watch the best caught-on-camera moments of 2022
CTVNews.ca takes a look at some of its most-watched videos of 2022, from a high-speed collision with a slow-moving sloth to a prince throwing a tantrum.
Pieces of rubber, listeria and undeclared allergens: Several food products recalled in Canada
Health Canada has posted a number of food recalls in the last month, ranging from chocolate containing undeclared allergens to gluten-free nuggets containing pieces of rubber.
'Hundreds' of Canadians stranded for days in Mexico after Sunwing cancellations
Hundreds of Canadians are stranded in Cancun, Mexico and don't know how they'll get home after their Sunwing flights were cancelled last week.
opinion | Your financial action plan for 2023 amid a potential recession
Regardless of whether or not the country sees a recession in the near future, it’s still a good idea to create a financial action plan to help mitigate your risks. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips to help you and your family prepare.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Ontario plunging into energy storage as electricity supply crunch looms
Ontario is staring down an electricity supply crunch and amid a rush to secure more power, it is plunging into the world of energy storage — a relatively unknown solution for the grid that experts say could also change energy use at home.
One man in critical condition after vehicle carrying five strikes pole in Stockyards District
One person is in life-threatening condition following an overnight collision in Toronto’s Stockyards District.
This is what's open and closed in Toronto on Boxing Day
Monday and Tuesday come with a few store and service closures for Toronto.
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Boxing Day
With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, some closures will be extended beyond Dec. 26 to include the 27th as well.
Led by Henderson, Hughes and Svensson, Canadian golf hit new highs in 2022
There's an argument to be made that 2022 was the most successful year in Canadian golf.
Top 10 stories that made news in 2022 across the region
Here is a look at the top 10 most significant stories that made news in 2022 across the region.
Weather conditions close Highway 11 from area north of Orillia to Huntsville
The highway is closed in both directions from Kilworthy Road, just north of Orillia, to Novar Road, which is north of Huntsville.
Blizzard warnings and travel advisories persist for Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has dropped its winter storm warnings for both regions, but blizzard warnings and winter weather travel advisories remain in place.
Slick road conditions in Waterloo region after storm drifts across southwestern Ontario
Road conditions in Waterloo region are looking messy Saturday after a winter snowstorm swept through the area.
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
'Stay home': Highway 402 remains closed on Saturday
A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.
Family without heat, sick kids at home, no fix from Reliance
This weekend’s storm has brought with it power outages, collisions and ongoing travelling headaches for Canadians. However, one family in Tillsonburg, Ont. is struggling to get the heat back on after they said Reliance Home Comfort allegedly delayed fixing their furnace after they missed one phone call from the technician.
London police seek public’s assistance after woman found behind school later dies
London police are investigating on Saturday after a woman discovered behind a north London, Ont. school in medical distress later died in hospital.
More than 100 stranded travellers find refuge overnight in Chatham, Ont. Walmart during snowstorm
With blizzard conditions closing roads across the region Friday, dozens of stranded travellers are grateful they found refuge overnight at Walmart in Chatham. For Chatham resident Randy Morton, a simple trip to the store to buy pet food turned into an experience he'll never forget.
Chatham-Kent declares state of emergency following Friday snowstorm
A state of emergency has been declared in Chatham-Kent following a wicked snowstorm that tore through the region on Friday, causing multiple car accidents and leaving hundreds of people stranded. All municipal services declared closed on Friday remain closed Saturday.
'Stay home': Highway 402 remains closed on Saturday
A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.
Mid-week thaw coming to southern Quebec, thousands still without power
Quebecers in several regions will see a mid-week thaw as temperatures soar into the holiday weekend. For the first time in days, there is no weather warning for southern Quebec after the region was pounded with blizzard-like conditions and power outages that affected more than 350,000 households province-wide.
Via Rail cancels Boxing Day Toronto-Montreal service after train derailment
A Christmas Eve train derailment is continuing to cause holiday headaches for tavellers as Via Rail cancelled all of its trains serving Toronto to Montreal on Boxing Day.
Survey suggests Quebecers expected to return to in-store shopping for Boxing Day deals
A survey released this fall by the Retail Council of Canada (RCC) suggests that consumers may be lured into shopping on Boxing Day on Monday to take advantage of holiday deals.
Christmas Eve power outages leave 33,000 Maritime customers in the dark
More than 33,000 Maritime homes and businesses are without power on Christmas Eve, following high winds, rain and snow throughout the region.
Some NB Power customers to remain without power through Christmas Day
NB Power says some customers will remain without electricity Christmas Day, with outages across the province following strong winds late Friday and early Saturday.
Man, 31, dies after being found unconscious on Halifax sidewalk: HRP
A 31-year-old man has died after being found unconscious on a Halifax sidewalk early Saturday morning.
'It's just disappointing': Holiday travel woes continue as airlines cancel more flights
Travel frustrations are continuing for many trying to get somewhere by Christmas.
Firefighters respond to Sargent Avenue blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is warning drivers to watch for slippery conditions in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue after a fire in a vacant house Saturday morning.
Cold snap to continue into next week: Environment Canada
Parts of both northern and southern Manitoba remain under an extreme cold warning this holiday weekend as sub-zero temperatures grip most of Canada. But relief is on the way by mid-next week.
Calgary officers injured as police vehicle struck twice by stolen truck
Calgary police say one of their vehicles was struck twice by what turned out to be a stolen pickup truck in the Beltline on Christmas Day.
'I had a hard time understanding it': YES Centre rebuilding – with help – following November break-ins
In the aftermath of a series of break-ins last month, the Youth and Empowerment Skills Centre's executive director struggled with how he should feel.
4 dead in B.C. bus crash that sent dozens to hospital, RCMP say
Four people have died and dozens more were injured in a serious bus crash on a highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Christmas Eve.
Inflation making holiday shoppers more intentional about gift-giving this year: experts
With inflation cutting into many personal budgets this holiday season, local businesses and a retail expert say shoppers are being more intentional about their gift choices and how much they are spending.
1 dead, 6 sent to hospital in crash north of Westlock
A woman was killed Christmas Eve in a crash involving two vehicles north of Edmonton.
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
Heavy rain, high winds and King Tides bring potential for Boxing Day flooding, damage in Metro Vancouver
A pair of winter storms is forecast to hit the Lower Mainland Sunday night through Tuesday, coinciding with extreme high tides that could cause flooding and damage to coastal infrastructure.
Vancouver airport getting back on track after hectic week of holiday travel
After a week that saw hundreds of cancellations and logistical chaos for travelers, Vancouver International Airport saw a relatively calm Christmas Day.
Surrey, B.C., man's marriage proposal nearly ruined by flight delays
It's a special Christmas for Joven Rai and Winona Bhatti, who recently got engaged in Santorini, Greece, but their journey there was far from ideal.
Canada urges Taliban to reverse decision on banning women from NGO work
Canada's international development minister is calling on the Taliban to reverse its decision to bar women from working at non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan.
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
Pieces of rubber, listeria and undeclared allergens: Several food products recalled in Canada
Health Canada has posted a number of food recalls in the last month, ranging from chocolate containing undeclared allergens to gluten-free nuggets containing pieces of rubber.
alpha brand plant-based breakfast sandwiches, burritos recalled over undeclared milk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall for alpha brand plant-based products because they contain milk that is not listed on the label.
Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?
One day in July 2021, my then 15-year-old daughter Poppy stumbled and fell while walking down some stairs, grazing her knee. It wasn't a serious wound, but over the weeks it didn't heal. I took Poppy to doctors who conducted tests, but they couldn't find out what was wrong with her. Then, in October, a breakthrough.
A 15-tonne meteorite crashed in Africa. Now 2 new minerals have been found in it
Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a meteorite weighing 15.2 metric tonnes.
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
Rapper Meek Mill pays bail for 20 women so they can spend the holidays at home
Rapper Meek Mill has paid bail for 20 women so that they can spend the holidays at home, according to the REFORM Alliance, an organization he launched in 2019 alongside Jay-Z.
Former child star pleads not guilty to assault charges
Former child star Orlando Brown has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio.
Maxi Jazz, lead singer of British band Faithless, dies at 65
The lead singer of British electronic band Faithless, Maxi Jazz, has died at the age of 65.
Asian shares higher in thin holiday trading
Shares rose Monday in Asia in thin post-Christmas holiday trading, with markets in Europe, some Asian cities and the U.S. closed.
After a strong year for the economy, 2023 will be shaped by high interest rates
The Canadian economy started off the year with a remarkable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but heading in 2023, high interest rates are expected to take a significant toll.
opinion | Your financial action plan for 2023 amid a potential recession
Regardless of whether or not the country sees a recession in the near future, it’s still a good idea to create a financial action plan to help mitigate your risks. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips to help you and your family prepare.
Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day
For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual -- in more ways than one.
King Charles salutes late Queen Elizabeth II, public workers in speech
King Charles III has evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in his first Christmas message as monarch.
Read the full transcript of King Charles III's Christmas message
King Charles III delivered his first Christmas message as monarch on Sunday.
Rams, Bucs, Packers earn wins on same day in upside down NFC
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos.
World junior hockey championship held in Canada in shadow of scandal
The world junior hockey championship will be held in Canada the next two weeks, shadowed by Hockey Canada's handling of explosive sexual assault allegations.
Canada set to begin quest for 20th gold medal at world juniors
A star-studded Canadian roster is looking to secure the country's 20th podium-topping performance at world junior hockey championship set to open Boxing Day in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here's some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.