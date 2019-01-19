

The Canadian Press





Thousands across Canada are expected to participate in the third annual Women's March today in a bid to call attention to violence against women.

Across the country, marches are taking place that will also feature speakers, music and art related to women's issues.

The movement started in the U.S. following President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017.

Marches across the world, including in Canada, were organized in solidarity with those marching in Washington, D.C.

The movement also works towards protecting reproductive rights and acknowledging issues faced by the LGBTQ community, Indigenous people, immigrants, workers and people with disabilities.