Thousands of Canadians across the country to march to end violence against women
Canadian mother and daughter, Sofia Rizzo, right, and Cathy Rizzo, from Toronto, participate in the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, January 21, 2017. (Della Rollins/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 19, 2019 10:45AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 19, 2019 10:58AM EST
Thousands across Canada are expected to participate in the third annual Women's March today in a bid to call attention to violence against women.
Across the country, marches are taking place that will also feature speakers, music and art related to women's issues.
The movement started in the U.S. following President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017.
Marches across the world, including in Canada, were organized in solidarity with those marching in Washington, D.C.
The movement also works towards protecting reproductive rights and acknowledging issues faced by the LGBTQ community, Indigenous people, immigrants, workers and people with disabilities.
