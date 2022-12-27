Thousands in Ontario, Quebec still in the dark as power outages persist
Following the wild winter storms that began last week, thousands of Canadians are still without power. Residents in parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick began Tuesday in the dark as utility crews work to restore electricity.
As of Monday evening, more than 42,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remained without power. Meanwhile, Hydro One in Ontario reported 350 power outages as of Tuesday morning, with more than 13,000 customers affected.
Since the winter storm began, electricity has been restored to more than 430,000 residents in Ontario, Hydro One said in a statement released on Monday. Road closures, however, have delayed access to certain parts of the province, such as areas in Bracebridge, Huntsville and Parry Sound.
“While approximately 20,000 customers remain without power at this time, progress is expected again today as roads continue to reopen and crews work behind snowplows to reach customers,” reads a statement issued by Hydro One on Monday evening.
Ontario’s Niagara region also remains under a state of emergency that was declared on Dec. 24. The emergency status was announced due to dangerous, blizzard-like conditions such as blowing snow and limited visibility.
As of Tuesday, Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings for parts of Ontario such as Barrie, Parry Sound and Grey-Bruce. Wind, snowfall and freezing rain warnings have also been issued by Environment Canada for parts of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.
In Quebec, thousands of residents across Quebec City, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean and Cote-Nord were without power as of Monday morning. According to the CEO of Hydro-Quebec, most of the province’s residents who are still without power can expect their lights and heat to turn back on by Wednesday.
"Today and tomorrow are going to be long," Hydro-Quebec's president and CEO Sophie Brochu said during a conference on Monday.
This comes after high winds and snow squalls hit the province starting Thursday night. Since then, Hydro-Quebec said it has restored services to approximately 90 per cent of all households impacted by the extreme weather.
“In total, close to 670 000 customers will have been affected at some point since Thursday night as unusually strong wind gusts moved across the province,” reads a press released issued by the company on Monday.
According to Hydro-Quebec, service restoration times listed online are approximate.
As of Tuesday morning, electricity has also been restored to most New Brunswick Power customers affected by the storm, with fewer than 300 residents still in the dark and 32 outages still in effect. At the height of the outage, more than 70,000 customers were without power as of Saturday morning, states the company’s website.
According to New Brunswick Power, the outage is one of the largest to hit the province within the last 25 years.
DANGEROUS WEATHER DELAYS TRAVEL
Dangerous weather conditions also left a number of holiday travellers stranded over the weekend. On Saturday, Via Rail announced a CN train derailment resulted in trip cancellations on Christmas and Boxing Day between Toronto and Ottawa, and Toronto and Montreal.
The cancellations followed winter storm conditions involving snow, freezing rain and high winds. The weather left planes grounded and stalled numerous other Via Rail trains between Ontario and Quebec, leaving some passengers stranded for hours.
Via Rail resumed services on its Toronto-Ottawa and Toronto-Montreal routes Tuesday, but will follow a modified schedule.
With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Montreal’s Joe Lofaro
