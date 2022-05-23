Thousands in Ont., Que. still without power after storm leaves at least nine dead

Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial

A Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian was sentenced by a Ukrainian court Monday to life in prison -- the maximum -- amid signs the Kremlin may hold trials of its own, particularly of the captured fighters who held out at Mariupol's steel plant.

