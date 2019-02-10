

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- More than 11,000 customers were still without power in British Columbia on Sunday following a windstorm.

BC Hydro says that at one point on Saturday, the storm knocked out power to more than 70,000 customers.

The hardest hit areas were in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, along with southern Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver on Sunday afternoon.

The national forecaster expected about five to 10 centimetres in the region beginning in the afternoon.

The weather agency also has snowfall warnings of five to 10 centimetres for east and inland Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands.

It also warns of strong winds in Squamish and Whistler as cold Arctic air surges through the mainland inlets and valleys of the B.C. coast.