Thousands gather to form world's largest human maple leaf
The world's largest human maple leaf was formed in Trenton, Ont. on Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Source: One Ram Media)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, June 29, 2019 8:52PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 29, 2019 9:54PM EDT
An Ontario community now has bragging rights to an official Guinness world record after forming the world’s largest-ever human maple leaf.
A total of 3,942 people dressed in red T-shirts gathered at Centennial Park in Trenton, Ont. on Saturday to form the massive, 11-point leaf.
The record-breaking event, held on the Canada Day long weekend, doubled as a fundraiser for Soldier On, a charity that supports Canadian Armed Forces veterans with permanent physical or mental health injury or illness.
A Guinness World Record representative was on site to verify the record and announce the title.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Woman arrested after LGBTQ group protests at Hamilton mayor's house
- 'Amateur built' helicopter crashes in Manitoba
- Video shows suspect in sexual assault of teen involving handgun in Aurora, Ont.
- Drunk driver crashed stolen car into cruiser, Halifax police say
- Man arrested after series of sexual assaults in downtown Toronto, police say