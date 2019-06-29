

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario community now has bragging rights to an official Guinness world record after forming the world’s largest-ever human maple leaf.

A total of 3,942 people dressed in red T-shirts gathered at Centennial Park in Trenton, Ont. on Saturday to form the massive, 11-point leaf.

The record-breaking event, held on the Canada Day long weekend, doubled as a fundraiser for Soldier On, a charity that supports Canadian Armed Forces veterans with permanent physical or mental health injury or illness.

A Guinness World Record representative was on site to verify the record and announce the title.