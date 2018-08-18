

CTVNews.ca Staff





First responders by the thousands are marching with heavy hearts and through dreary weather as the funeral procession has begun for two Fredericton police officers who were gunned down in a shooting last week.

Two silver hearses carrying the bodies of Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, are making their way along the 2.5-kilometre procession route from Fredericton High School to the Aitken Centre arena on the campus of the University of New Brunswick, where the funeral ceremony is to be held.

Among the thousands of first responders to take part in the procession are officers from British Columbia, Ontario, Boston and Maine, among others. Burns co-owned a police horse named Grimsby, who followed directly behind its owner’s hearse.

“It’s important for all officers to honour the passing of any officer, to honour their families,” Dan Quigley with the Toronto Police Service, told reporters before the procession. “We have to support the families when someone passes. These funerals are just that.”

Cosetello and Burns were fatally shot last week outside an apartment complex in Fredericton’s north end. Two civilians Bobbie Lee Wright, 32, and Donnie Robichaud, 42, were also killed in the incident.

Wright’s family held a public visitation on Wednesday, but she will not have a funeral. Robichaud requested not to have a visitation or funeral, according to his obituary.

Several police detachments surrounding Fredericton have offered up their services so that members of the Fredericton police can take some time to mourn their fallen colleagues. The Saint John Fire Department is covering the Fredericton area as well so local firefighters can be part of the procession.

Hundreds of residents gathered along the route to show their support, many of whom donned blue ribbons as a sign of solidarity for their local police force.

“Some people are saying it does provide a little bit of closure and it means a little more for people to really come to terms and grasp just how enormous this loss really is,” CTV Atlantic reporter Laura Brown told CTV News Channel from along the procession route.

“Everybody in this community seems to know one another and has a connection to this loss. And it’s clear so many are wanting to come out and pay their respects.”

Following the march, roughly 4,000 people are expected to attend the funeral service for the two officers at the Aitken Centre. The funeral is not open to the public, but is being live-streamed across the country, with viewing areas set up around Fredericton as well.

“I’m sure everyone coming together in the building is going to make a huge difference to folks from here,” Bishop David Edwards said from outside the Aitken Centre.

The suspect in the shooting, 48-year-old Matthew Vincent Raymond, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27.

With files from CTV Atlantic and The Canadian Press