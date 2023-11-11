Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country
Canadians gathered with heads bowed for sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country on Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
- Complete coverage of Remembrance Day
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Processions and wreath-layings in Atlantic Canada kicked off the country's events in the morning, with veterans, officials and politicians of all stripes gathering in cities including St. John's and Fredericton to honour those who served in the Armed Forces.
In Ottawa, thousands flocked to the National War Memorial near Parliament Hill to pay tribute.
Dignitaries including Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Veterans Affairs Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor and defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre joined soldiers and veterans, pipers and drummers.
Retired sergeant Aubrey St. Peter, 90, braved the November chill to take in the events with his adult granddaughter. He said Canadians should remember that losses are still mounting.
"It's tremendous, the amount of people who've passed away, not only during the war but when they're retired and hanging around, like me," he said.
In Fredricton, meanwhile, 92-year-old Rev. Bob Jones stopped by the city's cenotaph to hear the names of fallen soldiers read aloud.
Jones was a chaplain with the military for 20 years. The Second World War ended when he was 14, but his military career took him to Israel for six months.
"When I was there it was relatively peaceful, although the thing was, you never knew what would happen," Jones said, adding that he regretted not visiting the Gaza War Cemetery while he was there.
"If I had known what we know now, maybe I should have made a special effort to have gotten there."
Remembrance Day in Canada began with news that doctors at Gaza's largest hospital said five patients died after the facility's last generator ran out of fuel.
More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, including more than 4,500 children. An estimated 1,200 Israelis were killed in the Oct. 7 attacks by the militant group Hamas -- which Canada classifies as a terrorist organization -- that set off the current conflict.
Meanwhile, Ukrainians are bracing for another winter of war as Russia's invasion continues.
Gilles Thibeault served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 35 years and said he was honoured to attend the national ceremony in Ottawa, where he reflected both on the Canadians lost in past conflicts and the state of the world today.
"This is bad, this is really, really bad. All the destruction and all of the lives that are being lost for I don't know what reason," he said.
In a Remembrance Day statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau encouraged Canadians to wear a poppy and take two minutes of silence to honour those who have fought, as well as troops who have taken part in peacekeeping missions and those who are training Ukrainian soldiers.
"Remembrance Day is an opportunity to recognize members of the Canadian Armed Forces who have courageously answered the call of duty. When it was needed most, they left behind their families and homes," Trudeau said. "Many returned with severe trauma -- or didn't return at all. Their sacrifice is a debt that we can never repay."
The prime minister greeted veterans and people in the crowd along Ottawa's Wellington Street after the national ceremony ended.
But mention of the ongoing wars in Ukraine and in Gaza were absent from the official program. Last year, in contrast, politicians and speakers all over the country asked Canadians to take note of the Ukraine war.
"We need to remember that our security can be greatly impacted by events many places in the world," Eyre said in an interview ahead of this year's ceremony. "So with war in Europe, war in the Middle East, high tensions in Asia-Pacific, climate change -- all stressors on our security environment -- we have to be prepared."
Back at the Fredericton cenotaph, where snowflakes speckled the grey skies, Michele Doran paid her respects. Her late father-in-law fought in the Korean War in the 1950s, and she brought her two-year-old grandson, Max, to the ceremony to teach him to honour veterans.
"I think it's really important even for young children to be here," Doran said in an interview. "We wouldn't be here today without all these veterans."
In Toronto, hundreds attended a ceremony outside Old City Hall, where Mayor Olivia Chow spoke to the crowd.
For retired corporal Alan Roy, a third-generation Canadian military member, it was an emotional morning.
"I don't know how I managed to be this lucky," Roy said.
"Knowing how many of my family have served before me, it's an absolute incredible opportunity for me to be here."
Roy served for just under 10 years, following in the footsteps of his father who served in the Second World War with the Royal Canadian Air Force. His grandfather served in both world wars. On Saturday he proudly wore a kilt representing Canada's tartan.
"If you turn around and look at the leaves, I'm camouflaged today," he said, referring to the autumnal colours in his kilt.
Melanie Stephens rode her vintage bike, fitted with two baskets, to Old City Hall. Now in her 70s, she doesn't attend every year anymore but felt she needed to be there on Saturday.
Several of her relatives served in the First and Second World Wars, including an uncle who was a bomber.
"He never spoke of the war, like so many," Stephens said. "They blocked it out. They went on with their lives or were damaged in some way, psychologically or emotionally, they suffered."
Stephens said she wants people to also remember those who stayed home and took care of their families.
"The wives, the mothers, the daughters who kept the home fires burning, who sacrificed themselves and worked two jobs ... They pulled their weight and more. We don't talk about the women."
Elsewhere, flocks of pigeons took flight from Montreal's Place du Canada as the first cannon rang out during a 21-gun salute.
The event attracted hundreds of onlookers, the poppies on their coats forming a sea of red flowers around the downtown square.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and federal immigration minister Marc Miller were among those who placed wreaths at the base of the towering cenotaph at the centre of the square amid the solemn fanfare of trumpets, drums and bagpipes.
Among those watching beneath the square's brass-coloured tree canopy was Paul Hebert, a 56-year-old veteran who served for 33 years in the Armed Forces, first for the Canadian Grenadier Guards and then for the military police. He said he plans to attend Remembrance Day events every year for as long as he can.
"This is an annual event that should be done for forever in time where ... we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, those who served our country since 1867 to today," Hebert said.
"This is why I'm here and I'll be here every year for the rest of my time."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2023.
With files from Hina Alam in Fredericton, Nairah Ahmed in Toronto, Thomas MacDonald in Montreal and The Associated Press
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
INTERACTIVE
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Gaza border authority: Rafah land crossing to reopen for foreigners Sunday
Gaza's border authority announced on Saturday that the Rafah land crossing into Egypt would reopen on Sunday for foreign passport holders.
'Gross abandonment of a sense of humanity': Romeo Dallaire reflects on Israel-Hamas war, Remembrance Day
Humanitarian and former senator, retired lieutenant-general Roméo Dallaire says the Israel-Hamas war has led to a 'gross abandonment of a sense of humanity,' adding that 'all sides have been negligent' in their responsibilities to protect children in the region.
Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country
Canadians gathered with heads bowed for sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country on Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
More than 800 Sudanese reportedly killed in attack on Darfur town, UN says
Fighters from a paramilitary force and their allied Arab militias rampaged through a town in Sudan's war-ravaged region of Darfur, reportedly killing more than 800 people in a multiday attack, doctors and the U.N. said.
Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.
'We want her back:' The husband of a U.S. journalist detained in Russia appeals for her release
This wasn't how Pavel Butorin expected to celebrate the anniversary of 21 years together with his wife, with her in a Russian prison and barely any communication available.
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
London pro-Palestinian march passes off peacefully but police clash with far-right protesters
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched peacefully through central London on Saturday, even as right-wing counter-protesters clashed with police, after a week of angry debate over whether to permit the event on a day when Britain honoured its war dead.
Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire as Israel battles Hamas outside main Gaza hospital
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back Saturday against growing international calls for a cease-fire, saying Israel's battle to crush Gaza's ruling Hamas militants will continue with 'full force' as Israeli troops and Hamas gunmen battled Saturday outside Gaza's largest hospital.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
Toronto
-
Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country
Canadians gathered with heads bowed for sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country on Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
-
Jury in Peter Nygard trial asks judge how to proceed if they can't agree on a count
The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts.
-
Jobs and more jobs: What happened at Ontario's Queen’s Park this week
Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week.
Ottawa
-
Crowds gather at National War Memorial, Cenotaphs across Ottawa on Remembrance Day
Large crowds gathered at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa and at Cenotaphs across the region on Remembrance Day, to honour the men and women who served in times of war, military conflict and peace.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 7,000 tickets in its first two months
One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras caught more than 7,300 speeders in its first two months of operation, as drivers adjusted to the new set of eyes on the road in Barrhaven.
-
What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the schedule changes in Ottawa on Saturday for Remembrance Day. With Remembrance Day on a Saturday, the city of Ottawa says there will be schedule impacts on Monday, Nov. 13 as well.
Barrie
-
Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.
-
Remembrance Day ceremony in downtown Barrie
Nearly a thousand people lined the streets of downtown Barrie for the Remembrance Day parade and ceremony on Saturday.
-
Home invasion in Clearview Township under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a home invasion that happened in the early morning hours on Tuesday in Clearview Township.
Kitchener
-
Driver dies after car slams into tree
A 34-year-old woman was killed Friday night after her car went off the road and hit a tree.
-
Lest we forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies in Waterloo Region
Canadians took a moment Saturday morning to remember those who have sacrificed their lives for our country.
-
Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman
Search efforts have ramped up for a missing woman in Tillsonburg named Lola.
London
-
IN PHOTOS
IN PHOTOS 100-year-old WWII veteran honoured in London, Ont. Remembrance Day ceremony
The memories come rushing back for Cpl. George Beardshaw while laying a wreath at the cenotaph in London. The 100-year-old veteran of World War II is the last of his buddies still alive.
-
Seaforth, Ont. tractor to be removed from building by early December
The bad news is that the tractor that drove into a building in downtown Seaforth on Oct. 13 remains. The good news is however that there’s an expectation that the tractor will be gone by month’s end.
-
Clinton, Ont. emergency department closure marks grim anniversary
It was four years ago this week that the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) announced they’d be closing the Clinton Hospital’s emergency department due to a lack of qualified nurses.
Windsor
-
Jailhouse video enrages victim’s family, the Bacon Man’s final request, and an Apple AirTag locates a stolen car: Top Windsor stories this week
A family is enraged after the man accused of killing their daughter appeared to celebrate his birthday from behind bars, the Bacon Man has one final request, and an AirTag is credited with locating a man’s stolen vehicle. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
'You can make a difference': City of Windsor looking for 'snow angels' ahead of winter season
Winter hasn’t yet begun in the Rose City, but Windsor officials are already at work making sure there are enough volunteers for its Snow Angels Program.
-
Suspects sought after residential break and enter: Chatham-Kent police
Two suspects are wanted by Chatham-Kent police after they allegedly broke into a garage and stole tools and an electric mower on Friday
Montreal
-
Veterans honoured at Remembrance Day Ceremony in downtown Montreal
The annual Remembrance Day Ceremony took place Saturday morning at the cenotaph in downtown Montreal.
-
Police search riverbanks following death of Quebec toddler in Bois-des-Filion
Quebec provincial police continued their search for evidence following the death of a three-year-old child on Monday in Bois-des-Filion, in the Laurentians.
-
Driver dead after colliding with roadwork barrier on South Shore
A driver was killed after crashing into a temporary barrier designed to protect road workers on Montreal's South Shore Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held throughout the region
A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held throughout the Maritimes on Saturday, remembering veterans past and present.
-
Remembrance Day ceremony held at 100-year-old Fredericton Cenotaph
Cool weather in Fredericton didn’t stop a crowd from coming out to remember the cities fallen soldiers at the local Cenotaph.
-
One person is in custody after New Brunswick RCMP issue alert for armed suspect
New Brunswick RCMP say one person is in custody after issuing an alert for an armed suspect in the town of Sussex.
Winnipeg
-
-
Remembrance Day service underway in Winnipeg
Remembrance Day services are taking place throughout the province, including in Winnipeg.
-
The Wrench opens winter bike sanctuary
Winnipeg's non-profit community bike shop is offering a new deal to help keep your bicycle safe and warm this winter.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near COP Friday night
A pedestrian was injured on the Trans-Canada highway near Canada Olympic Park Friday night.
-
Police seek public assistance to locate missing Forest Heights woman
Calgary police are asking for public assistance to locate a Calgary woman from the southeast community of Forest Heights.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies from the Hangar Flight Museum in Calgary
CTV News Calgary will livestream the Remembrance Day service at the Hangar Flight Museum Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m.
Edmonton
-
Remembrance Day recognized in Edmonton
A Remembrance Day ceremony was held Saturday at the Beverly Cenotaph, Alberta's oldest cenotaph.
-
This will be the warmest Remembrance Day since 2016
The mild weather will stick around right through the weekend and Edmonton should get it's warmest Remembrance Day in years.
-
Man found dead in central Alberta home, RCMP Major Crimes investigating
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a man was found dead in his home in Ponoka on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's 99th Remembrance Day ceremony reflects on Korean War ceasefire
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Vancouver on Saturday for a sombre Remembrance Day ceremony that reflected on the ceasefire that ended the Korean War 70 years ago.
-
B.C. storm knocks down trees, leaves more than 200K without power overnight
More than 232,000 BC Hydro customers lost power as a strong winter storm passed over the South Coast Friday night, knocking down trees and prompting a precautionary closure of a highway in the Fraser Canyon.
-
2 men shot 'multiple' times in Coquitlam bank parking lot, RCMP say
Two men were hospitalized in critical condition after being shot "multiple" times in the parking lot of a Coquitlam, B.C., bank on Friday night, according to the RCMP.
Politics
-
INTERACTIVE
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
-
'Gross abandonment of a sense of humanity': Romeo Dallaire reflects on Israel-Hamas war, Remembrance Day
Humanitarian and former senator, retired lieutenant-general Roméo Dallaire says the Israel-Hamas war has led to a 'gross abandonment of a sense of humanity,' adding that 'all sides have been negligent' in their responsibilities to protect children in the region.
-
China ambassador seeks 'rational' relations, trade boost by 'reserving differences'
China's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa's allegations of foreign interference in Canadian elections are hurting economic ties -- but he insists his country isn't punishing Canada.
Health
-
From a baby pillow to BMW vehicles, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency recalled this week, including a baby nursing pillow, some BMW vehicles and a brush mower.
-
Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in
As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.
-
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
Sci-Tech
-
Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground
As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.
-
At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars
Since the death of an employee in June 2014, which hasn’t been previously reported, Elon Musk’s rocket company has disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its inherently dangerous rocket and satellite facilities nationwide, with workers paying a heavy price, a Reuters investigation found.
-
White shark found dead in shallow water outside Halifax
Three recreational divers found the remains of a white shark below 10 meters of water on Sunday in Terence Bay, near Halifax.
Entertainment
-
Classes on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rick Ross are engaging a new generation of law students
A South Dakota law professor typically teaches about dense topics like torts and natural resources. But next semester, he and his fearless students are shaking things up by turning their attention to Taylor Swift.
-
Geddy Lee finishes off two unreleased songs for new memoir, plans new music
Former Rush bassist Geddy Lee says he found a new songwriting spark following the discovery of two unfinished demo tapes he made in the late 1990s.
-
Four-time nominees Drake and Allison Russell among leading Canadian Grammy contenders
Rapper Drake, roots singer Allison Russell and folk legend Joni Mitchell have landed nominations at the Grammy Awards.
Business
-
Worried Chinese shoppers scrimp, dimming the appeal of a Singles' Day shopping extravaganza
Shoppers in China have been tightening their purse strings, raising questions over how faltering consumer confidence may affect Saturday's annual Singles' Day online retail extravaganza.
-
Canadians should plan for higher rates in the long run: Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is warning interest rates might not return to the low levels people were used to before COVID-19 pandemic.
-
The Great Grift: COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card - even a private island
Thousands of thieves perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history. They potentially plundered more than US$280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid while another US$123 billion was wasted or misspent.
Lifestyle
-
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
-
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
-
Thinking of downsizing your home? Here’s what one expert says you should consider first
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians looking to save money or cut back on consistent maintenance might be thinking about downsizing their home. But one housing expert says there are several things to consider before making the move.
Sports
-
Bombers expect slugfest with visiting Lions in West Division final
Willie Jefferson won't be wearing boxing gloves in Saturday's CFL West Division final, but he might feel like he's in the ring.
-
Canada's Weidemann, Maltais, Blondin earn silver in first team pursuit of the season
Canada's women earned silver in team pursuit on Saturday at the season-opening speedskating World Cup in Obihiro, Japan.
-
Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
Autos
-
Unifor auto talks: a quiet end to one of the year's biggest labour clashes
Unifor's marathon three months of high profile contact talks with the Detroit Three automakers ended with a tepid 60 per cent vote of support from Stellantis production workers Monday, before the union quickly moved on to other labour fights in a year that's been full of them.
-
UAW workers at GM's Flint plant narrowly vote against new labour deal
United Auto Workers union members at General Motors' Flint assembly plant in Michigan have narrowly voted against a proposed contract with the U.S. automaker, the local chapter said.
-
Tesla faces strikes in Sweden unless it signs a collective bargaining agreement
Pressure is growing on Tesla in Sweden, where a trade union is demanding that the Texas-based automaker sign a collective bargaining agreement, which most employees in the Scandinavian country have.