Thousands allowed back home, but officials say wildfires still leaving many displaced
People in parts of Alberta and British Columbia are returning home after wildfire evacuation orders were lifted Thursday.
Thanks to recent rain and favourable winds, roughly 2,000 residents from Tumbler Ridge, B.C., were allowed to return home.
An evacuation order was also lifted for the town of Edson, Alta., and surrounding area, allowing more than 8,000 to return.
The ending of the order in Alberta comes six days after flames jumped fireguards outside the town 200 kilometres west of Edmonton and forced residents to get out.
A statement on Edson's website says residents should remain ready to leave with four hours' notice, and an evacuation alert status will remain in place.
Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says many people in Alberta, B.C. and Quebec have been able to return home, but thousands remain displaced due to fires across the country.
Blair says rain and cooler weather have helped improve the fire situation significantly in the Maritimes and parts of Quebec, but that's not the case everywhere.
"The hot, dry and windy conditions in parts of Western Canada and in Ontario are exacerbating an already dangerous set of circumstances, and we know the peak of the wildfire season may still be several weeks away," he said Thursday.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre was reporting 446 active fires, of which 217 are out of control. The centre was reporting 127 fires in Quebec, 83 in Alberta, 70 in British Columbia and 56 in Ontario.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Time to ditch your gas stove for health reasons? The answer is 'murky,' experts say
A Canadian study suggests an association between household use of gas stoves and a higher risk of asthma in some kids. However, like other recent studies on the issue, the results were inconsistent.
Most of 108 drowning victims in Nigeria boat accident were women and children
Most of the 108 people who drowned after a boat broke apart in north-central Nigeria were women and their children, survivors and local authorities told The Associated Press on Thursday as search efforts ended.
Thousands allowed back home, but officials say wildfires still leaving many displaced
People in parts of Alberta and British Columbia are returning home after wildfire evacuation orders were lifted Thursday.
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Here's how the Canadian government and military handle UFO reports
From reports of a 'red disc with a ring' near Montreal to an object 'flying sporadically' over northwestern Canada, CTVNews.ca investigation has pieced together how the Royal Canadian Air Force, Transport Canada and other government entities handle UFO reports.
Swiss cyclist Gino Mader dies from injuries suffered in crash during Tour de Suisse
Swiss cyclist Gino Mader died Friday, one day after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse, the Bahrain-Victorious team said.
Amid cost-of-living concerns, what are your retirement plans? Let us know
With high levels of inflation contributing to an elevated cost of living, some seniors may be rethinking their retirement plans. If you've delayed your retirement, or are thinking of doing so in order to save money, we want to hear from you.
Supreme Court to rule on constitutionality of Safe Third Country Agreement
Canada's top court will deliver the final word Friday on whether the pact between Canada and the United States to control the flow of asylum seekers violates their fundamental rights.
Cyclone Biparjoy kills 2, uproots power lines after landfall in India, churns toward Pakistan
Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power and threw shipping containers into the sea in western India on Friday before aiming its lashing winds and rain at part of Pakistan that suffered devastating floods last year.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
Toronto
-
Ford government expected to expand strong mayor powers to more municipalities: sources
The Ford government is set to expand strong mayor powers to more municipalities in Ontario on Friday, sources say.
-
Ruling to evict family from long-term Airbnb stay props up 'legal gray area' in Toronto's housing market, critics say
The eviction of a family from their long-term stay at a Toronto Airbnb has set a legal precedent that leaves tens of thousands of properties in the city 'effectively exempt from regulatory oversight,' critics say.
-
Highlights from CP24's Toronto mayoral debate
The seven leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race squared off in a debate hosted by CP24 Thursday night, with election day now less than two weeks away.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoky conditions return to Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, warning high levels of air pollution have developed due to the smoke.
-
Cyclist struck by a dump truck at Ottawa intersection
Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue just before 7:45 a.m.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 16-18
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Barrie
-
Suspended driver charged in collision that sent vehicle into a creek in Barrie
Tow truck operators were challenged after being tasked with removing a car that had gone off the road and down an overgrown embankment into a creek in the south end of Barrie.
-
Car break-in suspects charged in series of thefts after victim recognizes them on street
Two men face charges following a series of thefts from vehicles in Bradford after being recognized by an alleged victim.
-
Simcoe County's classic car and airplane show returns in August
One of Canada's largest and longest-running collections of aircraft and vintage cars returns to Simcoe County in August.
Kitchener
-
Two men who died in boating incident near Bayfield identified
A community is in mourning after the deaths of two men just north of Bayfield on Saturday.
-
Report projects 10 per cent hike for Waterloo region taxpayers next year
Regional councillors are using words like “alarming” and “staggering” to describe it.
-
Community weighs in on proposed Arrowdale housing development
A community forum was held in Brantford Thursday night to discuss a planned housing development for the site of the former Arrowdale Golf Course.
London
-
Another wind turbine bursts out in flames
Turbine goes up in flames in Chatham-Kent.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in southwestern Ontario
Another alert has been issued for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, who may be in southwestern Ontario.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Windsor
-
Overnight crash in LaSalle
A stretch of road in LaSalle has reopened following a crash early Friday morning.
-
Assault involving a knife in Chatham
A Chatham man has been charged after an assault involving a knife, according to police.
-
Plenty of sunshine on the way for Windsor-Essex this weekend
Sunshine starts off the weekend on Saturday with a seasonal temperature of 27 C and continuing through Tuesday where a chance of cloudy periods returns.
Montreal
-
Another smog warning in Montreal as wildfires continue to blaze
Montrealers woke up to more hazy skies on Friday, with wildfire smoke prompting another smog warning from Environment Canada. The agency is cautioning people with heart disease, asthma and other respiratory ailments to avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors.
-
Large truck fire scorches underside of REM railway
A part of Montreal's new light rail (REM) structure was scorched early Friday morning after a heavy truck caught fire on Highway 15. The fire burned for three hours under the REM railway near the Champlain Bridge exit, with 30 firefighters called in to battle the blaze.
-
Montreal's Lance Stroll aiming for best result at home Grand Prix
Twenty-four-year-old Lance Stroll from Montreal heads into this Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix driving for an Aston Martin team that's third in the Formula One constructors' standings and viewed by many as the second-best team behind Red Bull this year.
Atlantic
-
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
N.B. cabinet minister abruptly resigns over 'caucus mismanagement'
A veteran of the Blaine Higgs government in New Brunswick has resigned from her cabinet post, citing what she describes as the premier’s "caucus mismanagement."
-
Lawsuit claims camera hidden in shower at Cape Breton Buddhist monastery
Two Nova Scotia-based Buddhist organizations are being sued after a high-ranking monk allegedly installed a video camera in a communal shower at a Cape Breton monastery.
Winnipeg
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Dauphin families anxiously await news on loved ones in deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Hours after a crash that has left 15 people dead and 10 others in hospital – family members in the City of Dauphin sat tense, waiting to find out news of their loved ones, of which many fear the worst.
-
A list of mass casualty bus and van crashes on Canadian highways
RCMP say 15 people died and 10 others were taken to hospital on Thursday after a bus collided with a semi-truck near Carberry, Man. Here's a list of some other serious crashes involving buses and large vehicles on Canadian roads.
Calgary
-
'They didn't even care': Calgarians accuse Telus of unchecked internet installation damage
An upgrade to Telus internet speeds has some Calgarians cursing the company's name, saying it's unfairly leaving a mess on their property.
-
Special air quality statement issued for Calgary and surrounding area amid wildfire smoke
Air quality has deteriorated and officials are urging people to stay indoors as much as possible.
-
CTV News Calgary wins RTDNA 'Best Newscast'
CTV Calgary has picked up a couple of RTDNA Canada Regional Awards of Excellence, including large-market video newscast of the year.
Edmonton
-
Former Edmonton soldier sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to kill her children in house fire
A former Canadian Forces soldier who was found guilty of trying to kill her three children in a house fire has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Weekend cooling trend and the rain returns Sunday
Hazy conditions in the Edmonton area and other parts of north-central Alberta should clear up this afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Friends identify family of four found dead in Prince Rupert home
While RCMP in Prince Rupert continue to investigate the discovery of four bodies inside a home Tuesday evening, friends have confirmed that the victims are a couple and two young boys.
-
Residents want 'dangerous tree' removed from Vancouver neighbourhood
Residents on Vancouver's West Side say they warned the city about a "dangerous tree" for years, but little was ever done about the towering Lombardy poplar.
-
Parents shocked as Vancouver School Board looks to sell or lease part of school property
The Vancouver School Board is looking to sell or lease school property that is currently part of Graham Bruce Elementary School.
Politics
-
Supreme Court to rule on constitutionality of Safe Third Country Agreement
Canada's top court will deliver the final word Friday on whether the pact between Canada and the United States to control the flow of asylum seekers violates their fundamental rights.
-
Hybrid sittings are here to stay as House passes sweeping rule changes
The House of Commons will be continuing to sit in a hybrid fashion for the foreseeable future, after the majority of MPs voted to pass the Liberals' plan to make what started as a pandemic workaround, a permanent feature of how Parliament works.
-
Mendicino says he's 'dealt with' internal information 'breakdown' over Bernardo transfer
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino could not say Thursday why he was not aware earlier about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, after it was revealed his office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office knew for months, without informing either politician.
Health
-
Time to ditch your gas stove for health reasons? The answer is 'murky,' experts say
A Canadian study suggests an association between household use of gas stoves and a higher risk of asthma in some kids. However, like other recent studies on the issue, the results were inconsistent.
-
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada's health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
-
Microplastics can stick in human airways, new study finds
A new study from an international group of researchers has found that microplastics can stick in our respiratory system, posing potentially serious health risks.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
-
2 men who helped run popular pirating website Megaupload sentenced to prison in New Zealand
Two men who helped run the once wildly popular pirating website Megaupload were each sentenced by a New Zealand court on Thursday to more than two years in prison.
Entertainment
-
New Spider-Man film pulled from cinema programs in Arab world, possibly over transgender flag
The new blockbuster movie 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' was abruptly removed from cinema listings in more than a dozen Muslim-majority countries without explanation, apparently over the inclusion of a blink-and-you-miss-it transgender poster in the background of one frame.
-
Movie reviews: 'The Flash' is a film that provides action, warmth and nostalgia
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Flash,' 'The Blackening' and 'Elemental'
-
Noah Kahan writes songs about New England. His vulnerability has far wider appeal
Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan's 'Stick Season' is about New England -- a topic the Vermont native says he could write about for the rest of his life -- but it's also largely about in-between spaces.
Business
-
Temporary foreign workers need more paths to immigration, experts say
As hotel and restaurant owners increasingly turn to temporary foreign workers to fill labour gaps, there are growing calls to give those workers more paths to permanent residency.
-
Stock market today: World shares track Wall Street rally, Tokyo's benchmark at 33-year high
Shares advanced in Europe and Asia on Friday after a broad-based rally on Wall Street.
-
IMF head welcomes Europe's interest rate hikes in campaign against inflation
The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday praised the European Central Bank's decision to raise interest rates for the eighth time in a row and its pledge to keep going as long as needed to bring down high inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Theme parks bounced back in 2022 from pandemic lows with revenue, if not attendance
Last year marked a return to normal for the theme park industry around the world with operators reporting revenues, and in some cases attendance, at par or above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report.
-
Toronto, Vancouver top list of most expensive Canadian cities: new survey
For a second year in a row, Toronto and Vancouver have been named by a survey as the two most expensive cities in Canada.
-
How is aging affecting your living arrangements? Let us know
More than 13,000 Canadians are at least 100 years old, according to data from Statistics Canada, up from nearly 9,500 centenarians in 2018. As more Canadians live longer, they will need to consider how to care for themselves in their later years. If you or a family member are evaluating current living arrangements due to old age, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Sports
-
Fowler, Schauffele break U.S. Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club
Rickie Fowler can always say he was the first to shoot 62 in the U.S. Open. But only by about 15 minutes. Xander Schauffele soon matched him on the North course at Los Angeles Country Club with an 8-under 62 of his own, making Thursday a most extraordinary day for scoring in the major known as the toughest test in golf.
-
Montreal's Lance Stroll aiming for best result at home Grand Prix
Twenty-four-year-old Lance Stroll from Montreal heads into this Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix driving for an Aston Martin team that's third in the Formula One constructors' standings and viewed by many as the second-best team behind Red Bull this year.
-
Swiss cyclist Gino Mader dies from injuries suffered in crash during Tour de Suisse
Swiss cyclist Gino Mader died Friday, one day after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse, the Bahrain-Victorious team said.
Autos
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Toyota shareholders reject proposal demanding better performance on climate change
Toyota executives fielded challenges and reaped praise from investors at an annual general meeting Wednesday where shareholders ultimately rejected demands the automaker do better on fighting climate change.
-
Five things to get you up to speed for the Canadian Grand Prix
Formula One is back in Canada for a second consecutive year as the Canadian Grand Prix gets underway this week in Montreal.