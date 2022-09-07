'This was a war': court documents show police concerns about Coutts border protest
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
The most serious charges were laid against four Alberta men: Christopher Lysak, 48, of Lethbridge; Anthony Olienick, 39, of Claresholm; Chris Carbert, 44, of Lethbridge; and Jerry Morin, 40, of Olds.
Four lengthy applications for search warrants, submitted by police, show that investigators believed suspects had a powerful cache of firearms, and were willing to use it.
The documents include notes and information from uniformed RCMP, as well as undercover officers who infiltrated a saloon in Coutts, where protesters gathered daily and nightly.
The two operatives had a goal of learning the hierarchy of the group.
In their notes, they wrote about meeting with Olienick, one of the accused, who was not in the leadership group but called himself “security” for the protesters. He also called the protest a “revolution,” according to the notes.
“Olienick said they have a stockpile of hundreds of guns and thousands of ammunition and could outfit every man in the building to fight,” part of the applications stated. “Olienick said if the RCMP came in with force they would be met with greater force and that the RCMP were the enemy.”
“Olienick explained that ‘this was a war and he was willing to give up his life and that others were too…,’” the notes added.
The undercover officers also met with Carbert, according to their notes, which detail a discussion between Carbert, Olienick and the officers about an incoming delivery, a hockey bag believed to be filled with weapons.
“[Undercover operative] asked if the delivery was guns. [Undercover officer] noted that Carbert and Olienick looked at each other, nodded their heads and smiled,” the notes stated. “This led police to believe Olienick and his group were arming themselves for a standoff with police.”
The notes also show RCMP intercepted calls and text messages involving all four suspects. The applications detail part of one call between Morin and a woman on February 14, discussing RCMP damaging protesters’ equipment at the blockade.
“Morin said he was going to go back ‘there’ [Coutts blockade area] and put a ‘f****** few slugs’ into their heads…,” the documents show.
Morin was arrested later that day, with two guns in his vehicle, according to police.
One day earlier, on Feb. 13, members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team saw Olienick alone near the saloon and arrested him on a charge of mischief.
Lysak was arrested the same day, also near the saloon, for allegedly uttering threats towards a police officer.
The next day, officers searched a home and property in Coutts, arrested Carbert, and seized 15 guns, ammunition and body armour.
The application also includes observations from police that the protesters seemed to have a finance committee and governance structure. They spoke to people they believed to be leaders of the protest, but those names are redacted from the court documents.
The documents were sealed by a court when they were filed. Lawyers for several media outlets, including CTV News, argued in court to have them unsealed. Lawyers for the accused argued against that application. A judge ruled on Sept. 7 to unseal the files, with redactions.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Drones ground firefighting helicopters in Jasper National Park, operators to be charged
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
'This was a war': court documents show police concerns about Coutts border protest
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
Search for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 4th day
Saskatchewan remained under a civil emergency alert Wednesday morning as the hunt for Myles Sanderson, the prime suspect in the James Smith Cree Nation Mass stabbing incident continued.
WATCH LIVE | Drones ground firefighting helicopters in Jasper National Park, operators to be charged
Two people will face charges after flying drones during the firefight in Jasper National Park, authorities say.
How the 4-day search for a Memphis schoolteacher killed in a violent abduction led investigators to find her body
Shortly after investigators in Memphis, Tennessee, found a body Monday that was later identified as missing schoolteacher Eliza 'Liza' Fletcher, they discovered a pair of purple running shorts discarded in a trash bag nearby, officials said in a newly released affidavit.
British man pleads guilty to murder of 19-year-old from B.C.
A British man has pleaded guilty to murdering a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
Document seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home described foreign government's nuclear capabilities
A document describing a foreign government's military defences, including its nuclear capabilities, was found in the FBI's search last month of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida home, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
Drake and LeBron James sued for $10M over TIFF documentary dispute
Drake, LeBron James and Future are being sued for $10-million over an intellectual property dispute surrounding a TIFF documentary.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Why industrial farm animals could be the source of the next pandemic
Experts warn the next pandemic could come sooner than you think, and that unless changes are made to industrial farming practices worldwide, it could spark a virus more deadly than COVID-19.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Toronto
-
Police warn Ontario drivers about new school bus lighting system. These are the rules
Ontario drivers are being warned about a new school bus lighting system as students head back to the classroom.
-
Drake and LeBron James sued for $10M over TIFF documentary dispute
Drake, LeBron James and Future are being sued for $10-million over an intellectual property dispute surrounding a TIFF documentary.
-
Ontario driver hit with 2 tickets totaling nearly $800 after breaking rule he didn't know existed
An Ontario driver is facing fees of nearly $800 after receiving two tickets in a 24-hour span for breaking a rule he says he didn't know existed.
Ottawa
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
-
Senators sign Stutzle to eight-year contract extension
The Ottawa Senators have locked up another piece of their young core, signing forward Tim Stützle to an eight-year contract extension.
-
How Ottawa councillors seeking re-election voted on key files last term
Here is a look at how each of the candidates looking for your vote once again voted on several big files last term.
Barrie
-
Orangeville building fire deemed suspicious as police canvas for witnesses
Provincial police are canvassing for witnesses as they continue their investigation into a fire at an Orangeville building last month that displaced several families.
-
Three people injured, including baby, in school bus collision with SUV
Emergency crews attended a collision involving a school bus and an SUV that injured three people, including a baby, on Wednesday morning in Caledon.
-
One dead, one hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Caledon: OPP
Provincial police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont., that has left one person dead.
Kitchener
-
Ezra Avenue investigation continues, local officials react to destructive gathering
Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky said he is hoping to get those involved in a destructive party back “on the right track” after a trail of destruction was left along Ezra Avenue.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
-
Construction of first-ever bicycle signals underway in Guelph
The first-ever bicycle signals are coming to Guelph as construction gets underway at two locations in the city.
London
-
Man stabbed with his own knife after altercation: LPS
A London man has been charged after an incident involving a knife and a dog. Around 7 p.m. on Aug. 17, a man and woman were sitting at a picnic table playing music in a park at 580 Clarence St. when police say a man they don’t know approached them with a dog.
-
Cruiser struck, suspect fled on foot
London police are searching for a suspect after an incident in the city on Friday. Around 9:30 p.m., officers on general patrol saw the driver of a grey sedan make an illegal move in the area of Colborne and Hill streets.
-
Homeowner assaulted after confronting car thief in Central Elgin: OPP
A homeowner was assaulted with a weapon over the long weekend after confronting a thief who was attempting to steal the homeowner’s pick-up truck, according to Elgin County OPP.
Windsor
-
Alleged impaired driver charged after two cyclists die in Walpole Island crash
A 22-year-old Walpole Island driver has been charged after police say two cyclist were struck and killed in a crash.
-
Up to 100 new jobs expected at manufacturing plant opening in Tilbury
A new manufacturing company opening in Tilbury is expected to generate up to 100 jobs.
-
Young girl in 'stable' condition after ATV crash
OPP say the condition of a young girl sent to hospital after a crash involving an ATV has stabilized. The 12-year-old girl was initially sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but police say she has since been transferred to the Children's Hospital of Michigan.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | Quebec to offer Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday
The Moderna bivalent vaccine targeting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be available starting Thursday.
-
Quebec election: Liberals criticize wealth tax proposal as attack on farmers
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is calling the wealth and inheritance taxes proposed by Quebec solidaire an attack on farmers.
-
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Conservative Party Leader Eric Duhaime
In a surprising twist of events following drama at the National Assembly, the PCQ saw its popularity skyrocket and its leader, Éric Duhaime, thrust into the spotlight.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. premier condemns acts of 'racism and hate' at Acadian festival that injured 2
The premier of Prince Edward Island is condemning what he says were acts of "racism and hate" last week at a recreation centre in a village west of Summerside, P.E.I.
-
One man killed, another badly injured in three-vehicle collision in Annapolis County
One man is dead and another is badly injured after a three-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.
-
Man, 72, killed in motorcycle crash in Saint-Léonard, N.B.
A 72-year-old man has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Saint-Léonard, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Why parents should be cautious when sharing back-to-school pictures
With many parents sharing photos of their kids heading back to school, a safety expert warns that these pictures could contain sensitive information that should not be posted online.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
-
Have you seen this man? RCMP looking for suspect in Thompson sexual assault
The Manitoba RCMP has released images of a suspect in sexual assault that took place in Thompson in June.
Calgary
-
'This was a war': court documents show police concerns about Coutts border protest
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
-
Car crashes into Coventry Hills home, careens into yard
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday morning crash in a northeast neighbourhood that ended with an attached garage damaged and a car in a backyard.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Drones ground firefighting helicopters in Jasper National Park, operators to be charged
Two people will face charges after flying drones during the firefight in Jasper National Park, authorities say.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
-
'This was a war': court documents show police concerns about Coutts border protest
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. public-sector union reaches tentative agreement days after pausing job action
A union representing thousands of public service employees in B.C. says it's reached a tentative agreement, more than a week after it paused strike action.
-
British man pleads guilty to murder of 19-year-old from B.C.
A British man has pleaded guilty to murdering a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
-
Victim sexually assaulted, confined in apartment: New Westminster police
New Westminster police say a man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted and unlawfully confined inside an apartment unit.
Politics
-
Majority of Canadians view a politician's open support of trucker protest as negative: survey
Most Canadians say they would hold a negative view of a politician who openly supported the trucker protest that took place in Ottawa earlier this year, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
-
PM Trudeau holding affordability-focused cabinet retreat in Vancouver
Kicking off a three-day meeting with members of the federal cabinet to plot out their plans for the fall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a key focus will be on coming up with 'solutions' to ease Canadians' affordability concerns.
Health
-
Juul to pay nearly US$440M to settle states' teen vaping probe
Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly US$440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.
-
India and China clear needle-free COVID-19 vaccines
China has become the first country to green-light an inhaled COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for potential use of the needle-free product in the country, where suppressing the spread of COVID-19 remains a top priority.
-
Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no
Is the coronavirus on its way out? Scientists say no and predict the scourge that's already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future.
Sci-Tech
-
What to expect at Apple's 'far out' iPhone 14 event
Apple is expected to debut its iPhone 14 lineup at the company's annual September keynote event on Wednesday.
-
Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation
The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia that is missing its left foot and part of its left leg reveal the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study.
-
Stunning new 8K footage shows Titanic as it's never been seen before
New footage has been released showing the wreck of the RMS Titanic as it's never been seen before: in full 8K quality, the highest screen resolution currently available.
Entertainment
-
Here's what celebrities get in their gift bags at TIFF
As the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival kicks off, numerous celebrities arriving in the city to promote their latest films will be treated to a 'welcome to Toronto' themed gift bag. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what celebrities at this year's festival will receive.
-
Drake and LeBron James sued for $10M over TIFF documentary dispute
Drake, LeBron James and Future are being sued for $10-million over an intellectual property dispute surrounding a TIFF documentary.
-
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder makes surprise appearance at Ottawa sports centre
Rock and roll stars are known for making a racket, but on Friday in Ottawa, one big name frontman turned up to a local sports complex without one.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading despite losses in energy sector
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading despite losses in the energy sector as prices for oil and natural gas fell.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
-
opinion
opinion | Which cities in Canada offer the best value for real estate?
From the rivers, valleys, and natural beauty of Saguenay, Que., to the bustling bayside city of Saint John, N.B., contributor Christopher Liew highlights the cities that offer Canadians the best value on their real estate investment.
Lifestyle
-
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
-
Lobo the donkey's mayoral campaign has B.C. city buzzing
A B.C. woman who says her community needs a shake-up in this fall's municipal election has launched a mayoral campaign for her donkey Lobo.
-
Hillary Clinton describes the moment she decided to switch to her famous pantsuits
Hillary Clinton revealed that the origins of her trademark penchant for pantsuits trace back to 'suggestive' photos from a public appearance in Brazil that ultimately led to her photo being used in lingerie advertisements.
Sports
-
After 'Clan' outcry, B.C. university unveils new name for varsity teams
Simon Fraser University has announced a new name for its varsity athletics teams, two years after agreeing to drop the former "Clan" moniker in the face of widespread outcry among students.
-
Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl.
-
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by U.S. ownership
Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced.
Autos
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.
-
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has been busted for allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit in a safety zone on the first day of school.
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.