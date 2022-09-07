'This was a war': court documents show police concerns about Coutts border protest

Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.

The most serious charges were laid against four Alberta men: Christopher Lysak, 48, of Lethbridge; Anthony Olienick, 39, of Claresholm; Chris Carbert, 44, of Lethbridge; and Jerry Morin, 40, of Olds.

Four lengthy applications for search warrants, submitted by police, show that investigators believed suspects had a powerful cache of firearms, and were willing to use it.

The documents include notes and information from uniformed RCMP, as well as undercover officers who infiltrated a saloon in Coutts, where protesters gathered daily and nightly.

The two operatives had a goal of learning the hierarchy of the group.

In their notes, they wrote about meeting with Olienick, one of the accused, who was not in the leadership group but called himself “security” for the protesters. He also called the protest a “revolution,” according to the notes.

“Olienick said they have a stockpile of hundreds of guns and thousands of ammunition and could outfit every man in the building to fight,” part of the applications stated. “Olienick said if the RCMP came in with force they would be met with greater force and that the RCMP were the enemy.”

“Olienick explained that ‘this was a war and he was willing to give up his life and that others were too…,’” the notes added.

The undercover officers also met with Carbert, according to their notes, which detail a discussion between Carbert, Olienick and the officers about an incoming delivery, a hockey bag believed to be filled with weapons.

“[Undercover operative] asked if the delivery was guns. [Undercover officer] noted that Carbert and Olienick looked at each other, nodded their heads and smiled,” the notes stated. “This led police to believe Olienick and his group were arming themselves for a standoff with police.”

The notes also show RCMP intercepted calls and text messages involving all four suspects. The applications detail part of one call between Morin and a woman on February 14, discussing RCMP damaging protesters’ equipment at the blockade.

“Morin said he was going to go back ‘there’ [Coutts blockade area] and put a ‘f****** few slugs’ into their heads…,” the documents show.

Morin was arrested later that day, with two guns in his vehicle, according to police.

One day earlier, on Feb. 13, members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team saw Olienick alone near the saloon and arrested him on a charge of mischief.

Lysak was arrested the same day, also near the saloon, for allegedly uttering threats towards a police officer.

The next day, officers searched a home and property in Coutts, arrested Carbert, and seized 15 guns, ammunition and body armour.

The application also includes observations from police that the protesters seemed to have a finance committee and governance structure. They spoke to people they believed to be leaders of the protest, but those names are redacted from the court documents.

The documents were sealed by a court when they were filed. Lawyers for several media outlets, including CTV News, argued in court to have them unsealed. Lawyers for the accused argued against that application. A judge ruled on Sept. 7 to unseal the files, with redactions.