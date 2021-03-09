OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s been deeply troubling to hear allegations of harassment and misconduct at the highest levels of Canada’s major institutions, most notably within the Canadian Armed Forces.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trudeau said it’s abundantly clear some federal entities "aren’t doing a very good job" of preventing a toxic or unsafe workplace environment and that he’s committed to fixing this.

"I think what we’re seeing over the past days, weeks, and months is a really troubling pattern in Canada, whether we talk about the news coming out of the Canadian Armed Forces, whether we talk about the [Michel] Bastarache report into the RCMP, or even recent reports coming out Correctional Service Canada," he said.

"This needs to end."

The prime minister added that, in light of the allegations, he’s "very pleased" about the new appointment of Lt.-Gen. Frances J. Allen as Canada’s first female vice chief of defence staff.

"I’m very pleased to see a strong woman in the vice chair position for the first time in Canada’s history and obviously the task of everyone in senior leadership in our military is to move forward on ending the challenges of harassment and discrimination in the military and other systems as well as ensuring that anyone who comes forward to share stories or allegations is given the support and resources they need," said Trudeau.

His statements come against the backdrop of ongoing investigations into the behaviour of two top military leaders – former chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance and his successor Admiral Art McDonald.

Military police launched an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Vance in early February, 2021, following his retirement. CTV News has not independently verified these allegations. Shortly after, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan announced that McDonald was "voluntarily" stepping aside while an investigation into unspecified allegations of misconduct against him is ongoing.

Allen had been seen as a possible contender to take over from Vance as Canada's first female defence chief, before McDonald was selected for the job.

She most recently served as Canada's military representative to NATO headquarters in Brussels and is the second woman to have attained the rank of lieutenant-general in the Armed Forces.

She's taking over as vice-chief from Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau, who had been in the running for the acting chief of defence staff position, a job ultimately given to Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre.

The senior leadership shuffle was announced by Eyre Tuesday morning.

"Each leader will go on to represent Canada, whether at home or abroad, in key decision making positions," he said in a statement. "The responsibilities of shaping the CAF of the future are great."

With files from The Canadian Press.