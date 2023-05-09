This map shows just how far Alberta wildfire smoke has reached
Smoke from raging wildfires in Alberta now stretches across the country, creating hazy skies in several provinces.
Nearly 30,000 people have been forced from their homes while about 90 wildfires burn in Alberta, 25 of them listed as out of control blazes as of Tuesday morning.
A real-time tracking map created by AirNow, which monitors wildfires and air quality in North America, shows the extent of the reach of smoke from the blazes.
The map shows how the smoke first travelled north then into Yukon and Northwest Territories before heading east into Nunavut.
From there, the smoke headed south over portions of Manitoba and southeast Ontario and Quebec. The maps shows the thicker flow of the smoke reaching in the New England states and as far south as Virginia. Click here to see the live-tracking map in a real-time.
On Monday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) noted hazy skies in northern and eastern Ontario were a result of wildfire smoke, however, no air quality statements were issued in the province.
Air quality statements are in effect for large portions of Alberta, into Sask. and B.C. due to the wildfire smoke.
"Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour," ECCC warned on Tuesday. "Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations."
Alberta’s provincial government declared a state of emergency on Saturday. Several provinces are assisting the wildfire fight by sending equipment and firefighters to Alberta.
Canadian diplomat expelled from China in retaliation for similar move by Ottawa
China has declared a Canadian diplomat as 'persona non grata' in retaliation for Ottawa's expulsion of a Chinese consular official, who Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer
Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.
Cleaning products used daily during COVID-19 may be doing more harm than good: study
A new study warns that certain cleaning products that became high-use during the COVID-19 pandemic may be doing more harm than good. Here's a list of the products that scientists say are a safer alternative.
'An incredibly prevalent issue': Expert explains when to seek fertility help
Infertility impacts one in six adults, but in Canada, the lack of knowledge and affordable care is affecting when and how people get solutions
Putin says the West is waging a 'real war' on Russia
President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that the West has unleashed 'a real war' against Russia, reprising a familiar refrain at scaled-down Victory Day celebrations that may reflect the toll the Ukraine conflict is taking on his forces.
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
Favourable forecast may help Alberta firefighting effort, but heat expected to return
Parts of Alberta are experiencing cooler temperatures and even light rain as the province remains under a state of emergency while dozens of wildfires continue raging.
BREAKING | New details emerge about why a dog walker was shot at 13 times in Schomberg, Ont.
New details have emerged on the motive behind a shooting on a quiet residential street in Schomberg, Ont. that left a dog walker with serious injuries.
Toronto teen says she's 'in shock' after getting $4.1 million in scholarship offers
At just 17 years old, Jane Forrest says she's always known that art was her calling.
Suspects sought in possible hate-motivated assaults in Vaughan
Police are searching for multiple suspects in connection with two possible hate-motivated assaults in Vaughan over the weekend.
Dangerous animal training for Ottawa Bylaw to be considered as city reviews wildlife policy
The head of Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says additional training for situations in which a large animal poses an immediate safety risk will be considered as the city updates its wildlife policy.
Ford government snubbing Ottawa on homelessness funding, Liberals say
Liberal MPPs are calling on the Ford government to boost homelessness funding for Ottawa, saying the province is shortchanging the city.
Ottawa man, 20, dies in hedge-trimming accident
Ontario's ministry of labour is investigating after a 20-year-old contractor died while working for a hedge-trimming company.
Police release suspect photos in Schomberg drive-by shooting
Police have released new information along with suspect sketches in connection to a drive-by shooting in Schomberg that left a man with serious injuries earlier this year.
Casino Rama Resort adds nine new shows to 2023 lineup
Casino Rama has announced nine additional shows to its 2023 lineup.
Thief breaks into Muskoka business, steals $60 from donation boxes: OPP
Police are investigating a break-in at a Muskoka business where the thief made off with money from donation boxes.
Region and striking GRT workers reach new tentative agreement
The Region and Waterloo and the union that represents Grand River Transit workers have reached a tentative agreement that, if ratified, could end the bus strike on Thursday – 11 days after workers walked off the job.
Historic Cambridge building demolished after fire
A Cambridge landmark was reduced to rubble Monday as wrecking crews knocked down a 19th century building destroyed by fire on Saturday night.
Brantford council to decide on feasibility study for new sports facility
Brantford council is expected to vote on a plan to explore options for a new sports and entertainment facility that could bring an Ontario Hockey League team to the city.
Knights vs. Petes in OHL final beginning Thursday
A win by the Peterborough Petes over North Bay in game seven of the Eastern Conference Final Monday night, means the final series starts at Budweiser Gardens in London.
Fatal crash at Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash at Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation. OPP and Oneida Nation Police Service as well as EMS, and fire, responded to the scene on Hazel Road just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
$1.8M local gift for veteran care in London
As part of Tuesday's 15th Annual Breakfast of Champions event, it was announced that a $1.8-million gift from a London couple will fund "life-changing research at the MacDonald Franklin OSI Research Centre."
These are Windsor’s 'most dangerous intersections': police
Windsor police are releasing their list of “most dangerous intersections” and informing the public they can soon expect to see a heavier police presence in those areas.
Tilbury woman charged with assaulting staff trying to get her to leave: CKPS
A 31-year-old Tilbury woman is facing charges after police say she assaulted two staff members at a downtown property.
Premier Doug Ford to attend manufacturing summit in Kitchener
Premier Doug Ford is in Kitchener on Tuesday to attend and speak at the 12th annual Manufacturing Summit.
Prime Minister, customers shocked as iconic Main Deli in Montreal suddenly closes
The Main Deli, a Montreal staple on Saint-Laurent Boulevard that has served customers for nearly five decades, is permanently closed.
Quebec condo owner told her emotional support husky is too heavy
Sarah Michaud-Allard is in a battle with her condo association in Saint-Jerome, Que. after the board found that the two-year-old husky, Princess, whom she adopted from the SPCA to help with mental issues is over the weight limit.
-
Jeep slams into parked police cruiser, Ford F150 on Montreal highway, man arrested
A 55-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving early Tuesday morning after the vehicle he was driving wound up on the shoulder of a major highway in Montreal and crashed into the back of a police car and another parked vehicle that was broken down.
Snowfall warning issued for parts of the Cape Breton Highlands
Parts of the Cape Breton Highlands are under a springtime snowfall warning Tuesday.
Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's office failing to manage fire and building safety: auditor
Nova Scotia's auditor general says the provincial Fire Marshal's office is putting the public at risk in failing to manage fire and building safety despite repeated warnings in a series of audits.
CUPE says Halifax-area education workers are ready to strike
CUPE Local 5047 president Chris Melanson said over the weekend that his members rejected a tentative agreement offered by government. He represents roughly 1,850 union members who do work to support more than 5,000 students.
Manitoba RCMP looking for two escaped inmates considered to be dangerous
RCMP in The Pas say 19-year-old Xander Tardiff (left) and 21-year-old Kelly Castel (right) escaped from The Pas Correctional Centre Monday evening. They should not be approached.
Machete attack at Winnipeg mall started over pair of shoes: police
A visit to a Winnipeg mall ended with two 14-year-old boys being rushed to hospital after they were attacked with a machete over a pair of shoes.
Winnipeg officer attacked while trying to take suspect into custody
A Winnipeg police officer sustained upper and lower body injuries after being attacked while attempting to take a suspect into custody on Sunday.
'Show respect in a democracy': Lethbridge candidate speaks out on election sign vandalism
A week into the campaign, some election campaign signs set up by volunteers in Lethbridge have been defaced and destroyed by vandals.
WestJet pilots hold information picket, move closer to strike
WestJet pilots held an information picket at Calgary International Airport on Monday to illustrate they are still at odds with the company.
Favourable forecast may help Alberta firefighting effort, but heat expected to return
Parts of Alberta are experiencing cooler temperatures and even light rain as the province remains under a state of emergency while dozens of wildfires continue raging.
Firefighters question Alberta cuts to aerial attack teams as province battles blazes
Former members of an elite Alberta wildfire-fighting crew say government budget cuts have left the province battling its current blazes short-handed.
High temperatures in B.C. pose 'threat of new wildfires,' wildfire service warns
Rain and cooler temperatures in northeastern British Columbia will help suppression efforts for two out-of-control wildfires, but high temperatures forecast for later this week may pose a new threat, says a BC Wildfire Service spokesman.
Two-tier system: Private health insurer fills gap in B.C.'s infertility treatment care
Infertility is a medical condition that impacts one in six couples, but British Columbia remains one of the only provinces in Canada that does not pay for treatment.
-
Joly to announce Canada's bid for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council
Canada is throwing its hat in the ring for a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council, pledging to advance issues from online speech to access to abortion.
'Nuclear option': Conservatives decry Liberal move to limit debate on gun bill
The federal government is trying to limit how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate the Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21. It's a move the Conservatives called a 'nuclear option,' but one the Liberals and New Democrats say is needed to fend off Official Opposition obstruction.
'An incredibly prevalent issue': Expert explains when to seek fertility help
Infertility impacts one in six adults, but in Canada, the lack of knowledge and affordable care is affecting when and how people get solutions
Artificial intelligence can be trained to spot pancreatic cancer risk three years before diagnosis: study
According to a new study, AI algorithms may be the key to identifying who is at the most risk of developing one of the most notoriously difficult cancers to diagnose early: pancreatic cancer.
Cleaning products used daily during COVID-19 may be doing more harm than good: study
A new study warns that certain cleaning products that became high-use during the COVID-19 pandemic may be doing more harm than good. Here's a list of the products that scientists say are a safer alternative.
Pinterest sees 1,403% increase in child abuse material in 2022, but majority of reports come from Facebook
Major social media sites and digital platforms reported a nine per cent increase in suspected child sexual abuse material in 2022, with 85.5 per cent of all 31.8 million reports coming Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Canada's electronic waste has more than tripled in 20 years, study finds
A new study from researchers at the University of Waterloo suggests the amount of electronic waste in Canada has more than tripled in the last 20 years.
U.K. seeks closer ties with Canada in science, military and technology
Britain is seeking closer ties with Canada as it reshapes its foreign policy in the wake of its departure from the European Union.
Sum 41 to split up after finishing tour and final album, band says
Canadian pop-punk band Sum 41 is calling it quits.
Dianna Agron responds to decade-long speculation about Taylor Swift relationship
More than a decade ago there was speculation that 'Glee' star Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift may have had a 'Love Story.'
Trump forum a big test for CNN, moderator Kaitlan Collins
Donald Trump's town hall forum on CNN on Wednesday is the first major television event of the 2024 presidential campaign -- and a gigantic test for the chosen moderator, Kaitlan Collins.
EU takes aim at countries helping Russia to avoid sanctions
A top European Union official on Tuesday urged the 27 member nations to take trade measures against countries that help the Kremlin to circumvent the bloc's sanctions against Russia.
Saudi Aramco's 1st quarter profit down about a fifth to US$31B
Oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a first-quarter profit on Tuesday of US$31.88 billion, down nearly 20 per cent from the same period last year as energy prices have sunk over global recession concerns.
China exports up 8.5 per cent in April despite weak global demand
Chinese exports grew 8.5% in April, customs data showed Tuesday, displaying unexpected strength despite weakening global demand. Exports grew to $295.4 billion compared with a year earlier, although at a slower pace, building on momentum seen in the March data when exports rose 14.8%.
Prince Louis' first official royal engagement with siblings George, Charlotte
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.
New report finds child-care spots available for only 29 per cent of those who need it
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
P.E.I. chess champion wins 19 games at once
It’s a show of incredible skill, taking on 19 players at once, but Jorge Moreno isn’t worried at all. The Prince Edward Island chess champion moved from Peru to Canada to study at Holland College last year. He’s taken part in eight tournaments since then and hasn’t lost a ranked game since December.
Tiger Woods' lawyers try to stop ex-girlfriend's lawsuit
Attorneys for golf superstar Tiger Woods are expected to argue Tuesday during a court hearing that his ex-girlfriend's lawsuit against him should be halted because she signed a nondisclosure agreement requiring that any disagreements between them be settled in private by an arbitrator.
'They're getting an outstanding person': Regina Pats react to Blackhawks winning NHL draft lottery
The Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL draft lottery Monday night and will have the opportunity to select Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard first overall in June.
Canadiens net No. 5 pick in NHL draft lottery, Blackhawks get first pick for Connor Bedard
The Montreal Canadiens won't get a shot at prized prospect Connor Bedard, but they'll still be able to add a top young talent after securing the No. 5 pick in Monday's NHL draft lottery.
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
Verstappen keeps Red Bull undefeated with win in Miami
Max Verstappen used an easy Sunday drive to keep Red Bull undefeated on the season, as the reigning two-time Formula One champion drove from ninth to the victory at the Miami Grand Prix.