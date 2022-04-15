'This is what we trained for:' Canadian soldiers depart to help humanitarian crisis in Europe
Dozens of Canadian soldiers boarded a plane to Poland Friday for what their commander said would be an intense but gratifying mission to help Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression.
The roughly 80 soldiers who took off from Edmonton and another 20 from Trenton, Ont., will offer humanitarian assistance at reception centres throughout Poland, said Maj. Ryan Pridmore, a company commander with 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry.
They, along with a Canadian medical unit, are to support the Polish Territorial Defence Force on a two-month mission.
- What's happening in Ukraine today: Live updates
- Russia disinformation targets Canadian military: CSE
- WATCH: Daniele Hamamdjian standing amid the wreckage of a downed Russian plane
"Our soldiers are all exceedingly happy to be deploying," he said. "This is what we trained for. This is why we do this job. Our soldiers are ready to get in there and start helping make a difference."
Once boots are on the ground, Pridmore said, he expects the soldiers will be put straight to work.
"We have chaplains to provide spiritual guidance and as well as some mental health professionals when refugees arrive into the reception centres," said Pridmore, who has previously served in Afghanistan and Kuwait.
Some of the other soldiers have a background in linguistics, he added.
He said Canada is prepared to send about 50 more soldiers to help with the care, co-ordination and resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in Poland.
"We do have a team in place over there who's setting the stage so we're not rolling in blind but it'll definitely be a pretty quick start to business once we get on the ground."
On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in Calgary it's appropriate to declare Russia's occupation a genocide -- as U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have said -- since thousands of Ukrainians have been killed and brutalized.
Freeland pointed to a "chilling document" on a Russian website published 10 days ago "that effectively laid out a plan for genocide in Ukraine, that called for the suffering, the punishment of people who chose, in the view of this document, wrongly and mistakenly to describe themselves as Ukrainian."
"That called for the word Ukraine to be erased," said Freeland, who also serves as Canada's finance minister.
The Department of National Defence said in a news release soldiers will also work with Immigration, Refugee, and Citizenship Canada and "act as a liaison with the Polish Armed Forces ... to support temporary residence for Ukrainians wishing to work and study in Canada."
On Friday, some soldiers in Edmonton joked about their nerves, whiles others slept at the airport lounge area before boarding their flight.
"I've been on several missions before where I've seen people who go out the door overseas, and this one is hitting close to home for a lot of people because certain people in the task force do have Ukrainian heritage," said Lt. Kevin Moffat, a public affairs officer with the Canadian Armed Forces.
"I was very pleased to see that the morale was exceptionally high and, from my observation, I'd say the task force is going to be very effective in Poland."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2022.
-With files from Bill Graveland.
---
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Refugee family from Ukraine seeking to return to Canada faces immigration backlogs
Mina Melad Gerges Makar and his family had to leave Canada for Ukraine after his immigration application was rejected in January. Now, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Makars hope to return to Canada, but the backlog in the immigration system remain a significant hurdle.
Ukraine has been 'reborn': One-on-one with eccentric Ukrainian millionaire Garik Korogodsky
For CTVNews.ca, chief international correspondent Paul Workman profiles Garik Korogodsky, a Ukrainian millionaire who sat down for a wide-ranging interview on how he made his millions, why he renounced his Russian citizenship, and his unique take on the strength of Ukraine's people.
1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
Wastewater now 'one of our only reliable tools' to detect COVID-19 prevalence
With limited access to PCR testing, wastewater analysis has been key in determining the prevalence of COVID-19 in different communities over recent months. Experts explain what’s involved in the process and how to make sense of the data.
Health Canada issues treatment failure warning for COVID therapy due to BA.2 subvariant
Health Canada is alerting health care providers that sotrovimab, a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, may no longer be effective against the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defence in Elon Musk takeover bid
Twitter said Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a "poison pill" defence in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to buy the company and take it private.
Prince Harry, Meghan visit Invictus Games competitors
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Friday made their first public appearance in Europe since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago, greeting competitors at the Invictus Games.
More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region: police
More than 900 civilian bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following the withdrawal of Russian forces -- most of them fatally shot, police said Friday, an indication that many people were 'simply executed.'
Omicron XE: What we know about the new subvariant
Health officials are tracking a new Omicron subvariant, classified as the XE, a hybrid of two previously identified subvariants. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far about the XE subvariant.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Toronto
-
Teen charged in Oshawa shooting that saw victim airlifted to Toronto hospital
A teenage suspect is facing a number of charges following a shooting in Oshawa that saw a 19-year-old woman airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.
-
No injuries after 4-alarm fire at mixed-use building in Toronto
The Ontario Fire Marshal will be launching an investigation after a four-alarm blaze ripped through a mixed-used building in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood overnight.
-
Raptors rookie of the year candidate Barnes ready for first-ever NBA playoff series
Scottie Barnes will make his NBA post-season debut on Saturday when the Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their first-round series
Ottawa
-
Gas prices set to jump 12 cents/litre in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Saturday
Gas prices are set to inch closer to record highs in Ottawa this weekend, as stations switch to the summer gasoline blend.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa on Good Friday
Sixteen people are in an Ottawa hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, down from 18 on Thursday.
-
Cash stolen in overnight break-in at Kiddie Kobbler in Ottawa’s east end
The owner of Kiddie Kobbler is spending Good Friday cleaning up the popular shoe store in Ottawa’s east end after an overnight smash and grab.
Barrie
-
Ontario passes bill to permanently increase PSW pay, prohibit resale of government PPE
The Ontario government has passed sweeping pandemic-related legislation providing a framework to make wage increases for personal support workers permanent and impose fines on those caught reselling government-provided personal protective equipment.
-
Strong winds expected to rip through central Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of central Ontario as strong winds rip through the region.
-
City of Barrie honours top local innovators
Several Barrie-area organizations were honoured Thursday night at the annual Mayor's Innovation Award ceremony.
Kitchener
-
Expect strong winds in Waterloo-Wellington this afternoon
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
-
Bank robbery in Wellesley Township under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating a bank robbery in the village of St. Clements, Ont.
-
Cyclist seriously hurt after crash on major Kitchener road
A cyclist has been seriously injured following a collision on Victoria Road in Kitchener Thursday evening.
London
-
Southwestern Ontario trailblazing players honoured by Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on Jackie Robinson Day
The history of Black baseball players in Canada will get a little more exposure when the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum (CBHOF) hosts a display at the Rogers Centre.
-
Special weather statement in effect for London area due to strong winds
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for London-Middlesex on Friday.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews' historic season: By the numbers
Auston Matthews firmly placed himself into franchise history books on Thursday night, as the Toronto Maple Leafs centre achieved just the fifth 100-point season in franchise history.
Windsor
-
Third Easter weekend in a pandemic: What is public health advice this time?
This weekend marks the third Easter in the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Dog custody battle explained: Windsor lawyers weigh in
Lawyers on both sides explain the legalities of a dog custody case in Windsor.
-
Winds gusting up to 70km/hr in Windsor-Essex prompts special weather statement
Environment Canada issued another special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Friday.
Montreal
-
1957-2022
1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
-
Carey Price to start in nets for Montreal Canadiens tonight
Goaltender Carey Price will play his first game of the season when the Habs host the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre on Friday night.
-
Montrealer details alleged pickpocketing caught on camera; TikTok video gets 6 million views
A Montreal musician who believes she was pickpocketed at a local cafe has taken her case public in a video detailing the alleged incident that has now been viewed millions of times.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 13, dies from injuries after incident involving school bus in New Brunswick
A 13-year-old girl who was injured in an incident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B., on Tuesday has died from her injuries.
-
Mountie recalls killer looked at him as he aimed pistol to end N.S. rampage
A Nova Scotia Mountie has testified that a single glance from the bloodied driver of a Mazda hatchback was the final confirmation that he had a mass killer lined up in his pistol sights.
-
Retired officer says mayor, police need to better address Halifax gun violence
Retired Halifax Regional Police Staff Sgt. Jim Hoskins says Halifax has a gun problem and he wants the chief of police and the mayor to do something about it.
Winnipeg
-
'I’ve never seen anything like it': Spring storm dumps feet of snow for some, little for others
In a spring snowstorm that essentially paralysed much of southern Manitoba for a couple of days, snowfall amounts varied drastically throughout the province.
-
Winnipeg parking ban lifted, highways start to reopen after spring snowstorm
After a days-long spring storm that closed businesses, schools and left many Manitobans stuck at home, some Manitoba highways are now open.
-
Manitobans' mortgages likely going up due to rising interest rates
For many Manitobans, their mortgages are likely going up because of rising interest rates.
Calgary
-
Alberta NDP says Kenney government is failing Albertans who are stuck with high utility bills
Energy companies are no longer bound by a moratorium on shutting off power, which could cause issues for Albertans with mounting utility bills.
-
'We're just human beings': Former Calgary first responder hopes to help others with PTSD
When Chad Kennedy arrived at a horrific bus crash almost two years ago, he says it sent him into the darkest place he'd ever been in his life.
-
Vegas goalie Logan Thompson a standout in his hometown as Knights down Flames 6-1
In his first career start in his hometown, goaltender Logan Thompson helped the Vegas Golden Knights get a win they really needed over the host Calgary Flames on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Police look for vehicle related to shooting death in southwest Edmonton
An autopsy has confirmed that a man found dead in a southwest Edmonton garage was killed by multiple gunshot wounds.
-
Alberta relaxes COVID-19 rapid test program requirements for pharmacies
Alberta's health minister is dispelling rumours that the COVID-19 rapid test program is coming to an end after billing changes to pharmacies were announced.
-
'It gives us the feeling we’re welcomed': Edmonton school collects donations for Afghan refugees
Dozens of Afghan refugees that recently settled in Edmonton now have some essential household items, and more, thanks to fundraising by a west Edmonton school.
Vancouver
-
Massive border lineups as B.C. residents head south for long weekend
Long weekend travellers heading into Washington state faced hours-long border waits Friday, during the first statutory holiday since Canada relaxed re-entry requirements.
-
'We thought we were covered': B.C. flood victim says insurance paid $30K after home destroyed
A survivor of B.C.'s catastrophic floods last year is warning others to check their insurance policies, saying she received a payout of only $30,000 after her home was destroyed.
-
SPCA offers emergency pet boarding to Gastown fire victims
As victims of Monday's devastating Gastown fire pick up the pieces of their lives, the B.C. SPCA is offering to care for their pets, free of charge.
Politics
-
Pleas from small businesses for debt help pepper Freeland's post-budget tour
Small business owners have made a plea to the federal finance minister to consider more help paying off their pandemic-related debts as the sixth wave of COVID-19 causes customers to stay home and sales to fall.
-
Canadian soldiers heading to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees
Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland, including helping thousands of Ukrainians come to Canada. Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces' military base in Trenton, Ont.
-
Russian disinformation campaign includes doctored images of CAF members on front lines in Ukraine: CSE
Russia is targeting the Canadian military in its disinformation campaign about the Ukraine war, sharing doctored photos of troops engaged in combat, says the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
Health
-
Omicron XE: What we know about the new subvariant
Health officials are tracking a new Omicron subvariant, classified as the XE, a hybrid of two previously identified subvariants. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far about the XE subvariant.
-
First COVID-19 test using breath samples authorized by U.S. FDA
The first COVID-19 diagnostic test, which identifies chemical components in breath samples unique to the coronavirus, received emergency use permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday.
-
Wastewater now 'one of our only reliable tools' to detect COVID-19 prevalence
With limited access to PCR testing, wastewater analysis has been key in determining the prevalence of COVID-19 in different communities over recent months. Experts explain what’s involved in the process and how to make sense of the data.
Sci-Tech
-
Powerful 'megamaser' space laser spotted by South African telescope
Astronomers have detected a powerful radiowave laser, known as a megamaser, in space. This record-breaking megamaser is the most distant one ever observed at 5 billion light-years away from Earth.
-
EXPLAINER: What is Musk really doing as he guns for Twitter?
Mercurial billionaire Elon Musk now says he wants to buy Twitter outright, taking it private to restore its commitment to what he terms 'free speech.'
-
Fuel leak thwarts NASA's dress rehearsal for moon rocket
NASA's latest attempt to fuel its huge moon rocket for a countdown test was thwarted Thursday by a hazardous hydrogen leak, the latest in a series of vexing equipment trouble.
Entertainment
-
Cardi B. and Offset reveal their son's name
Rappers Cardi B. and Offset welcomed their son seven months ago and we now know his name.
-
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' contestant enters second week as returning champ
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach is now entering her second week as the long-running game show’s returning champion.
-
Movie reviews: 'Fantastic Beasts,' all about magic, doesn't feel that magical
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Fantastic Beasts,' 'Father Stu' and 'All My Puny Sorrows'
Business
-
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defence in Elon Musk takeover bid
Twitter said Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a "poison pill" defence in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to buy the company and take it private.
-
Russia may be in default, Moody's says
Moody's said Russia may be in default because it tried to service its dollar bonds in rubles, which would be one of the starkest consequences to date of Moscow's exclusion from the Western financial system since President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
-
COVID-19 increased tipping generosity of Canadians, data finds
The tipping generosity of Canadians continues to remain above pre-pandemic levels, according to new data from point of sale provider Square.
Lifestyle
-
Amputee runner aims to finish 102 marathons in 102 days
South African native Jacky Hunt-Broersma, who lost part of her left leg to cancer, is aiming to run 102 marathons in 102 days. Monday's Boston Marathon would be her 92nd race.
-
White House Easter Egg Roll returns after 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus
The White House is hoping to stir up some 'egg-citement' when the Easter Egg Roll returns on Monday after a two-year, coronavirus-induced hiatus.
-
sponsored
sponsored | How do you find an Olympian?
For Canada's national sport organizations like Rowing Canada and Rugby Canada, finding up-and-coming Olympians has been made easier thanks to RBC Training Ground's talent identification and athlete funding program.
Sports
-
1957-2022
1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
-
Raptors rookie of the year candidate Barnes ready for first-ever NBA playoff series
Scottie Barnes will make his NBA post-season debut on Saturday when the Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their first-round series
-
Lawsuit over Idaho transgender athlete ban likely to proceed
A federal lawsuit challenging Idaho's ban on transgender athletes in women's sports will likely move forward after both sides agreed that the woman who sued is again enrolled at Boise State University and competing in school athletics.
Autos
-
Meet the 'certified smeller' responsible for Nissan's new car smell
People love that 'new car smell.' For most cars and SUVs, it's a mixture of plastics, stain resistant fabrics and maybe some actual leather, as well. It's a complex olfactory chorus of odors that elicits an emotional response. At car companies like Nissan there are professionals part of whose job is to sniff carefully and ensure every new car has that unique new car smell.
-
Here's what Canadians should consider when buying an electric vehicle
For first-time electric car buyers, navigating the technology and costs associated with the purchase can seem daunting. Here's expert advice Canadians need to know before buying a zero-emissions vehicle.
-
Honda outlines its EV strategy
Honda is investing 5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) over the next decade in research, especially to realize a major shift to ecological electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday.