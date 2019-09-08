TORONTO – As post-tropical cyclone Dorian leaves Nova Scotia behind, people are starting to venture outside to discover exactly how much damage the storm did to their province.

With maximum recorded winds of 145 km/h, Dorian hit much of the Maritimes at hurricane strength.

It left the downed trees and flooded-out roads that are typical of any severe storm – but often on a much larger scale.

In the scheme of possible #hurricane damage, pretty minor, but still pretty scary: tree came down 30 feet from my partner while she was checking on our ducks. Ripped electrical off our house. North end of Sydney. #NSStorm @InfoMorningCB pic.twitter.com/wi3QuF04hA — Jason loxton (@jason_loxton) September 8, 2019

This huge tree was just uprooted a few minutes ago on St. Margaret’s Bay Road. Part of it is now resting on power lines. #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/i4fObH9myI — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) September 7, 2019

Power lines and trees cover the 6000 block of Almon St. in Halifax this morning. Halifax police on scene. @ctvatlantic pic.twitter.com/LhHpgla7NB — Gena Holley (@GenaHolleyCTV) September 8, 2019

The storm also caused some more significant damage not typically seen in Canada.

#dorian came through and destroyed the marina my parents keep their sailboat in. Shediac Bay Marina. The docks were total loss. My dads boat looks fine but others not so luck pic.twitter.com/RMJdWnIOon — Barry Blight (@DrBarryChem) September 8, 2019

Wild wind gusts now around the #CBRM. Reports of several trees down, poles on fire and power outages. This gas pump has toppled on a car in Glace Bay. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/avkVmxXnaI — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) September 7, 2019

Part of a roof has blown off and landed on a parked car @CTVAtlantic @BruceFriskoCTV pic.twitter.com/3XD7W0Zrvq — Mike Lamb (@LambCamCTV) September 7, 2019

Rainfall warning has ended in Halifax. Waterfront boardwalk has taken a beating. Imagine the wave force needed to rip these up! @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/Bkfpk6U8zA — Todd Battis (@battisctv) September 7, 2019

Sea dome theatre on the waterfront ripped apart by powerful winds. Owner Brookes Diamond tells ⁦@CTVAtlantic⁩ he’s not sure what he’ll do. Stay with us all evening for live updates. #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/cWsNT7pMrD — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) September 7, 2019

A construction crane in downtown Halifax buckled under Dorian's pounding and collapsed, falling into an under-construction apartment building.

Some know my daughter Alex is in #Halifax for school, she and her friends are hunkered down and safe for now. She sent me this picture a friend took of the crane that collapsed. It’s going to be a long night. Wishing safety for all. #HurricaineDorian #Dorian #hurricane pic.twitter.com/1YyPq5Jio2 — Brian Masse (@BrianMasseMP) September 8, 2019

Many people took to social media to report lost roofs or other damage to their home.

Large section of roof off apartment building in Halifax south end ⁦@CTVNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/XdnhCvjxDx — Todd Battis (@battisctv) September 7, 2019

Dorian, why did you do this to my neighbour? pic.twitter.com/gPmRqGEsOU — Matthew McCutcheon (@mlmccutcheon27) September 8, 2019

The storm surge created by Dorian also caused significant damage, particularly near Halifax Harbour and along the eastern New Brunswick coastline.

Some people were left perplexed by the juxtaposition of what Dorian took out and what it left alone.

The roof came off a building two doors down from me yet my neighbour’s towels are still here??? #Dorian #Halifax pic.twitter.com/HbQlmdHxDf — a nice island boy (@stake0ut) September 7, 2019

For some of the more than 500,000 people left without electricity at Dorian's peak, the storm was a reminder about emergency preparedness.

This is the first time I've ever had to light my woodstove before October, but no power thanks to #Dorian #NBStorm means no hot water, cooking or morning coffee. Problem solved. I have no idea how people can live out here without a woodstove, at least for backup. pic.twitter.com/fVIAm5tKdw — Permaculturist (@CannabisHelpsMe) September 8, 2019

Ducks in the kitchen, plants in the duck house. How to survive a #NSStorm. :) pic.twitter.com/xVD1wjSDKM — Jason loxton (@jason_loxton) September 8, 2019

And for others, it wasn't hard to find a bright side in the midst of all the damage and destruction.