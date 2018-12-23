This is what Global Affairs Canada had to say about the Indonesia tsunami
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 12:22PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 23, 2018 2:54PM EST
Global Affairs Canada says it is not aware of any Canadians who were injured or killed by a tsunami in Indonesia.
In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson said consular officials are in contact with authorities in Indonesia. Global Affairs also stated that officials “stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens if needed.”
The Sunda Strait tsunami hit the coastal region along western Java and southern Sumatra islands at 9:27 p.m. on Saturday. At least 222 people were killed as waves destroyed houses and other buildings. More than 800 people are injured.
“Canada is deeply saddened by the tragedy caused by the Sunda Strait tsunami in Indonesia. We offer our sincerest condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and wish a swift recovery to those injured,” the Global Affairs statement added.
Canadians who may be in Indonesia can contact the Embassy of Canada in Jakarta at + 62 21 2550 7800 if they need assistance.
With files from The Associated Press.
