

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A Saskatchewan mother says she and her family are being taunted online by someone using her dead son’s name and photo on social media.

Lisa Johnstone says she and other family members received a friend request and “disturbing” messages from an account with her son Brennan Ahenakew’s name and photo on Monday evening.

Ahenakew, who was 20 at the time of his death, was reported missing on May 10. His remains were found later that day in a burnt-out car on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

Johnstone says that when she received the friend request earlier this week she thought for a brief moment that her son was alive again.

“I got really scared and I thought he was alive for a quick second and then I remembered he was dead,” she told CTV Saskatoon through tears.

The person posing as her son claimed to be responsible for his death in a direct message to Johnstone.

“Hes (sic) GONE. Just to let you know we made him suffer. He was begging for his life,” a portion of one of the messages to her read.

“Quit lying. My son was a warrior you fear in life and in death,” she responded.

“Ask him what happen (sic) then. Oh wait u (sic) can’t,” the anonymous person replied.

When Johnstone asked the Facebook user why they were tormenting her family, they just sent her a smiley emoji.

“I don’t know who this person is,” Johnstone told CTV Saskatoon. “You don’t do this to people. This is demented. This is twisted.”

Johnstone said her son’s uncle was greeted with “Hi uncle” in a message from the same Facebook account. Ahenakew’s younger sister has also received one, according to Johnstone.

RCMP said they are investigating the matter, but said it’s still too early to know whether any charges will be laid.

A preliminary investigation into Ahenakew’s death has revealed that no foul play was involved; however, it is ongoing.

Johnstone says she believes her son was murdered and she plans to continue seeking answers in the case. She says the Facebook messages from the person posing as her son are making it more difficult for her family to grieve.

“I’m so lost without him and for somebody to do this to us, as if we aren’t going through enough already,” she said.

With files from CTV Saskatoon’s Angelina Irinici