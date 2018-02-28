

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Even though they’re all millionaires now, most of the winners of last week’s history-making $60-million jackpot will be waking up early to head back to work on Monday morning.

The 31 Newfoundlanders are from the Boilermakers Local 203 union and work in construction at the Come By Chance Refinery in Come By Chance, N.L. They include a pair of twin brothers, a father and son, and a married couple.

The lucky group was introduced during a boisterous cheque presentation ceremony at the St. John’s Convention Centre in St. John’s, N.L. on Wednesday.

More coming…