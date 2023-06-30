This is a test article for Apple News
This is a test story.
A shopper looks on shelves inside the Northern Store where most groceries and goods are purchased in Nain, N.L. on Friday, May 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren CalabreseStay connected with CTV News through our social platforms.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Second application period for Canada Dental Benefit opens Saturday
The second application period for the federal government’s dental benefit program starts Saturday, so parents or guardians of eligible children can get up to $650 per child for dental services for the next year.
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
No need for 'double punishment' in mandatory sentence case, Supreme Court rules
A woman who was barred from driving for almost two years while awaiting sentencing would face 'a kind of double punishment' if she were now handed an additional, mandatory one-year prohibition, Canada's top court has ruled.
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
New women's pro hockey league set for January debut, to be funded by Dodgers owner
A new women's hockey league is coming to North America. The Professional Hockey Federation and the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association announced a merger Friday, with the intention of starting a new league in 2024.
Canada Day: Where fireworks will and will not be set off across the country
Here is a roundup of where fireworks will and will not be set off this Canada Day.
French president urges parents to keep teens at home, faults social media as rioting spreads
French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver that has resulted so far in the arrests of 875 people.
What new central bank surveys say about consumer recession, inflation expectations
Fewer consumers and businesses are expecting a recession compared to last quarter, according to two surveys released by the Bank of Canada on Friday.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
Toronto
-
One person dead after daytime stabbing in Scarborough
One man is dead after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Bendale neighbourhood, Toronto police say.
-
Toronto police crack unsolved 1991 murder case using DNA testing
Police have identified the person responsible for the 1991 murder of Toronto resident Herbert Boone using DNA testing technology.
-
'To live an authentic life': LGBTQ2S+ seniors living in Toronto reflect on Pride
Seniors at Toronto's Fudger House, a long-term care facility near The Village that offers supportive LGBTQ2S+ programming, reflect back on Pride month and offer advice for living an authentic life.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police promise 'increased' officer presence for Canada Day festivities
Revellers will notice an increased police presence in the downtown core, ByWard Market and around LeBreton Flats over the Canada Day weekend, as police hope to make it a safe 156th birthday celebration.
-
Golfer dies after being struck by lightning at Ottawa golf course
One of the two men struck by lightning at an Ottawa golf course during a thunderstorm earlier this week has died.
-
Section of Hwy. 174 closed in Orleans following a crash
The westbound lanes of Highway 174 are reduced to one lane in Ottawa's east end following a crash at the start of the Canada Day long weekend.
Barrie
-
Driver dies in hospital weeks after Midland construction zone crash
A 29-year-old Penetanguishene man has died weeks after a collision in a Midland construction zone sent four people to the hospital.
-
Student struck and killed on Highway 400 identified
The man struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 400 Tuesday has been identified.
-
Campfires, fireworks banned in Muskoka as fire restrictions persist
The District of Muskoka has been under a total fire ban for five weeks, meaning no open-air burning or fireworks this Canada Day long weekend.
Kitchener
-
Students attacked on University of Waterloo campus released from hospital, status of professor unknown
Waterloo regional police say the two students involved in a triple stabbing during a gender issues class at the University of Waterloo have been released from hospital.
-
Jury finds Juan Mendoza guilty of impaired driving causing death
A jury in Kitchener has found Juan Mendoza guilty on all six charges including dangerous operation causing death and impaired driving causing death, after a double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener in 2019.
-
Here’s what is happening on Canada Day in and around Waterloo region
The first long weekend of the summer is just around the corner, and the tri-cities and Guelph have a full slate of events to ring in the statutory holiday.
London
-
Single mom denied flight with three-month-old twins
'So we’re not allowed to fly by ourselves on Thursday,' is how Amanda Bailey broke the news on TikTok last week that her and her three-month-old twins were being denied a flight to New Brunswick to visit her mother.
-
4 more years behind bars for man convicted of sex-trafficking related offences
A man convicted of threatening and forcing a London woman into the sex-trade has sentenced to more than four years in prison.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Father concerned after coyotes spotted attacking prey in backyard
A concerned London, Ont. father is renewing warnings for people to be on the lookout for coyotes after a pair of coyotes were spotted during the midday in his backyard.
Windsor
-
$20,000 contribution to BBBS Windsor Essex
Big Brothers Big Sisters Windsor Essex is the recipient of a significant donation. The organization is being supported by $20,000 from Windsor Cares.
-
Traffic blitz underway at Tecumseh Road and Howard Avenue
Windsor police are conducting a traffic blitz at one of the city’s most dangerous intersections.
-
Pride flag stolen from hospital
A pride flag is once again flying at Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus after officials said its previous flag was stolen.
Montreal
-
Chateau Frontenac facing $10M lawsuit after woman suffers 'unbearable' injuries from fall
A hotel employee allegedly invited the family to use a staff-only stairwell to travel between their two rooms, which were on different floors. The lawsuit claims that the daughter, 18 at the time of the accident, slid on a "dangerously slippery, white powder" while descending the steps, falling onto her back.
-
Some Canada Day celebrations in Montreal's west end postponed due to smog and rainy weather
The City of Cote Saint-Luc is postponing Canada Day celebrations because of this weekend's inclement weather and also because of the smog that has become a regular part of recent forecasts due to forest fires still burning in northern Quebec.
-
What's open/closed in Montreal this Canada Day weekend
Canada will celebrate its 156th birthday on Saturday. Since the holiday falls on a weekend this year, some establishments will close on Monday, July 3, in addition to July 1.
Atlantic
-
Want a more accurate number of Canada's homeless population? Try counting health data
A new method for counting homeless people is offering a clearer look at the magnitude of the social issue, with preliminary results indicating the country's homeless population could be three times higher than current estimates.
-
Humid Canada Day long weekend for the Maritimes
All week long, the Maritime region has been in a southerly flow that has brought humid air up from the subtropical Atlantic.
-
Houston continues fight with Feds over carbon tax, runs ad campaign
Nova Scotia’s Premier Tim Houston and the PC party is doubling down in the fight against the new federal carbon tax.
Winnipeg
-
Nine in hospital after fiery bus crash in Manitoba; two moved out of critical care
Two seniors injured in a fiery bus crash on a Manitoba highway earlier this month have been moved from a critical care unit.
-
Bomb unit at University of Manitoba to dispose of volatile substance
The Winnipeg Police Service’s Bomb Unit is working to dispose of a “volatile substance” at the University of Manitoba.
-
Recommendations made following patient death at Winnipeg hospital
A report into a patient’s death in a Winnipeg hospital earlier this year found that a lack of space in the emergency department and patient flow challenges were factors in the incident.
Calgary
-
2 dead in Thursday head-on collision on Hwy. 93
Two people are dead after a head-on collision involving two passenger vehicles on Highway 93 near Dolly Varden.
-
Unexploded bombs among dangers for nude trespassers, Calgary First Nation says
The Tsuut'ina First Nation says too many people are crossing onto its land to sunbathe in the nude and it wants them to know they're not just violating their privacy – they could be risking their lives.
-
Warehouse significantly damaged in 2-alarm fire on Friday
Officials say a warehouse fire in southeast Calgary caused extensive damage to the building and destroyed several vehicles on Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
Excavator removed from underside of Anthony Henday Drive overpass 2 weeks after becoming stuck
An excavator that had been wedged under an overpass on the southeast part of Anthony Henday Drive for two weeks has been removed.
-
Alberta sunshine lists reveal Yiu, Hinshaw severance packages from 2022 health overhaul
Millions of dollars were paid in severance packages by the Alberta government and Alberta Health Services in 2022, including more than $800,000 to the province's former top doctor and AHS CEO as part of the governing United Conservative Party's health-care reform.
-
Oilers re-sign forward Mattias Janmark to one-year contract
A day after trading a pair of depth forwards, the Edmonton Oilers reached a deal Friday to keep Mattias Janmark in orange and blue.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
-
BC Ferries: Sold out sailings, long lines ahead of Canada Day long weekend
Those without reservations faced long lines and sold-out sailings at BC Ferries as the Canada Day long weekend got underway.
-
Suspect sought after $150K in construction machinery stolen from Home Depot stores across Metro Vancouver
Mounties are searching for a suspect after a string of construction machinery thefts at Home Depot stores across Metro Vancouver over the past couple of months.
Politics
-
Second application period for Canada Dental Benefit opens Saturday
The second application period for the federal government’s dental benefit program starts Saturday, so parents or guardians of eligible children can get up to $650 per child for dental services for the next year.
-
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
-
No need for 'double punishment' in mandatory sentence case, Supreme Court rules
A woman who was barred from driving for almost two years while awaiting sentencing would face 'a kind of double punishment' if she were now handed an additional, mandatory one-year prohibition, Canada's top court has ruled.
Health
-
B.C. doctors say lack of transplant surgeons means donated kidneys are sent elsewhere
In British Columbia, only four surgeons do all the kidney transplants at two Vancouver hospitals. Kidneys that can't be used are getting shipped to other provinces.
-
'Kindness' meditation can help activate positive memories for people with depression, new study finds
A new peer-reviewed study has found that a daily guided kindness meditation practice can help people who have struggled with depression to activate their autobiographical memories, resulting in feelings of kindness for themselves and others.
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter isn't letting users view the site without logging in
Twitter appears to be restricting access to its platform for anyone not logged into an account.
-
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
-
'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans
Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Hefty dose of whip-crackin’ thrills in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
The retro newness of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' is an attempt to recapture the magic, and it does deliver a hefty dose of whip-crackin’ thrills, but like the de-aged Harrison Ford in the film's opening 20 minutes, it doesn’t exactly feel like the real thing.
-
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
-
Prosecutor says Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is 'a sexual bully' who preys on men
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey gets a thrill by preying on other men, a prosecutor told jurors during his sexual assault trial Friday in a London courtroom.
Business
-
Bogus online reviews are targeted by U.S. regulators with new, proposed bans
U.S. federal regulators are looking to crack down on fake reviews and other deceptive internet practices.
-
Apple is close to becoming the first public company valued at $3 trillion
Apple is near to becoming the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a US$3 trillion market value, marking another milestone for a technology juggernaut that has reshaped society with a line-up of products that churn out eye-popping profits.
-
What new central bank surveys say about consumer recession, inflation expectations
Fewer consumers and businesses are expecting a recession compared to last quarter, according to two surveys released by the Bank of Canada on Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
-
Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional dress codes in favour of out-there themes
"Space Disco Cowboy." "Yacht Shabbat." "Burning Man Formal"? More couples are tossing tradition when it comes to what wedding guests should wear, to some befuddlement among invitees.
-
'I became my first patient': Burn survivor pioneers scar camouflage technique
Basma Hameed has launched a professional beauty brand after suffering third degree burns as a child.
Sports
-
Winnipeg Jets buying out final year of Blake Wheeler's contract
Blake Wheeler's tenure with the Winnipeg Jets has come to an end.
-
Venus Williams will begin her 24th Wimbledon appearance against Elina Svitolina
Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will begin her 24th appearance at the tournament against 2019 semifinalist Elina Svitolina, while Friday's draw put two-time titlist Andy Murray up against wild-card entry Ryan Peniston in an all-British first-round matchup.
-
Unbeaten Alouettes look to build on momentum against formidable Blue Bombers
The undefeated Montreal Alouettes will possibly look to employ a next-man-up mentality Saturday.
Autos
-
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.