

CTVNews.ca Staff





Warning: The video below shows a violent attack and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Peel Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man they believe played a part in an alleged unprovoked attack on a man with autism two months ago that was caught on video.

Police say on March 13, a 29-year-old man was putting on a pair of rollerblades while sitting on the stairs of a bus stop in Mississauga, Ont., when three men came down the stairs and began to kick and punch him.

In the weeks following the attack, officers arrested two suspects, Parmvir Singh Chahil and Ronjot Singh Dhami, in connection with the incident. Both men have been charged with aggravated assault.

Chahil is currently out on bail, while Dhami remains in custody.

On Thursday, police identified Jaspaul Uppal, 21, as the third alleged suspect in the alleged attack. He is wanted for one count of aggravated assault.

“Now that we've arrested two of them, I think it's not going to be long before we arrest this guy,” Const. Harinder Sohi, spokesperson with the Peel Regional Police, told CTV Toronto.

Sohi credits the public’s help with arresting the two suspects and with identifying the third.

“The outrage from the public was there, and I think rightly so,” he said. “That's what's kept our investigators going and kept this in the media's eye.”

None of the allegations against the men have been proven in court.

Officers haven’t been able to reach Uppal, but believe he might be living in British Columbia.

“We have been working with police services out in B.C. and also a lot of our tips have been coming out from B.C.,” Sohi said.

“All we're asking him to (do) is go see a lawyer and turn himself in.”

Police in British Columbia would not confirm whether Uppal’s known to them, but Dhami is known to officers in the province, having a previous assault conviction in the region.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Sean Leathong