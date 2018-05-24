

CTVNews.ca Staff





A third suspect has been arrested in a vicious assault on a man with autism that drew outrage across the country.

Peel police announced Thursday that Jaspaul Uppal, 21, of no fixed address has been charged with aggravated assault in the March incident that was captured on video at a bus terminal in Mississauga, west of Toronto.

Uppal was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant issued last week. He turned himself in to police in Abbotsford, B.C. on Saturday, and is due to appear in a Brampton, Ont. court for a bail hearing Thursday.

“Peel Regional Police would like to thank the Abbotsford Police Department, specifically their Gang Crime Unit and the RCMP for their assistance,” the police force said in a statement Thursday.

Police allege that on March 13, Uppal and two other men surrounded a man, sat at the bottom of a stairwell putting on roller blades, and began to punch and kick him.

The unidentified man, who has autism, suffered a broken nose and facial cuts in the beating.

Ten days after the attack, Windsor police arrested Parmvir Singh Chahil, 21. Three days later, Peel Regional Police arrested and charged Ronjot Dhami, 25, whose last known address was in Surrey, B.C. Both men were charged with aggravated assault.

Chahil is currently out on bail, while Dhami remains in custody.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Warning: The video below shows a violent attack and may be disturbing to some viewers.