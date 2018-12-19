

CTVNews.ca Staff





A third Canadian citizen has been detained in China, according to Global Affairs Canada, but it’s unclear if it’s related to the arrest of a prominent Chinese executive in Vancouver earlier this month.

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTV News they were “aware of a Canadian citizen detained in China,” but said they could not provide further information on the case citing privacy concerns.

The department also said it’s providing assistance to the detained Canadian’s family.

Earlier in December, China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor in Beijing following the Dec. 1 arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of tech giant Huawei Technologies.

More to come…