

The Canadian Press





DUTCH SETTLEMENT, N.S. -- Someone stole a toilet, and the internet is amused.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a Royal Flush portable toilet was stolen from a worksite in Dutch Settlement, northeast of Halifax, sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 31.

Police are hoping someone saw the blue portable toilet going down the road in the back of a truck or being hauled by an all-terrain vehicle.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson says the RCMP's social media sites are flush with jokes on the theft, including "police have nothing to go on," and "police are trying to flush out a suspect."

There were other comments he wouldn't repeat, including many variations on a scatological theme.

He's hoping the humour will bring attention to the story and help find those responsible.

Police noted that "the portable toilet was empty at the time of its theft."