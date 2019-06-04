

CTVNews.ca staff, with a report from CTV Regina’s Cole Davenport





A Regina school community is rallying together after seven donated bikes, which were supposed to be given to worthy students, were stolen.

The bikes were taken from St. Catherine Community School’s storage shed.

Elementary school students who demonstrated good behaviour and attendance each earned a ticket for a draw to win the bikes and a green scooter.

"I had been trying to win a bike for my little brother and I was very happy because I know lots of my friends wanted to win bikes and they didn't really have any or they couldn't really afford any,” Grade 8 student Brayden Gaetz told CTV Regina.

The school’s Bikes for Kids program organizers would have given out the prizes during the last week of classes.

Fellow classmate Kennedy Alderson called the theft “very disappointing” and “hurtful because there's many deserving kids here at St. Catherine who do deserve those bikes.”

School principal Paul Tourigny noticed the bikes had been stolen when he noticed the shed’s door open on Thursday morning. He also quickly realized the thief were still close by.

"I went into the school to call the police, when I returned two more bikes were gone within those two minutes,” he said.

The Regina Police Service described the thief as in his 30s, with a heavier build and wearing a grey sweater and tan pants at the time. They also suspect the theft likely occurred between May 16 and 30, with at least two of the bikes being stolen on Thursday.

“[A] staff member reported seeing an adult male pushing a bike down the street,” Regina police spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich said. “When this staff member approached this person, he hopped on the bike and drove away."

Within hours, the community began rallying together to replace the bikes.

Brayden's dad, John, was upset about the situation and began telling coworkers about it at work. Then, the wave of support started building.

"Right away, one of the guys said ‘I’ll go get him a bike,’ and I said, ‘oh, OK’ and another one of the guys said, ‘My company will get one too,” he recalled.

Gaetz is one of many -- including the local chapter of The United Way -- showing support for the disappointed students.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.