

CTVNews.ca Staff





A thief was recorded on video taking apart a street sign in Montreal in order to steal a bicycle.

The video, taken earlier this month at around 5 a.m., shows the thief pull a garbage bin up beside a signpost with a bike locked to it.

He can be seen standing on top of the garbage bin, unscrewing the sign and tossing it aside before lifting the bike off the post and riding away.

The bike’s owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told CTV Montreal they didn’t think anyone would ever go to such lengths to steal it.

The bike wasn’t engraved and the owner doesn’t know the serial number, which makes it less likely police will be able to track the bike down.

Still, Montreal police Cmdr. Ian Lafreniere said an investigation has been launched and he will meet with the bicycle owner later this week.

About 2,000 bicycles are reported stolen to Montreal police annually.

With a report from CTV Montreal