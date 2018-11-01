

The father of two men accused of causing a security incident at a border crossing in New Brunswick is hoping their arrest is a chance for them to get a mental health evaluation.

Corey Roy’s two sons, 22-year-old Damien and 21-year-old Bailey, allegedly caused a security lockdown at the Canada/U.S. border crossing in Woodstock, N.B. last Friday when their car entered the border checkpoint from the Canadian side, but completely stopped before reaching the U.S. checkpoint.

"I have no idea what they were doing at the border,” Roy told CTV Atlantic on Wednesday. “I know they used to like to push the limits, especially going through school, and also dealing with the local police.”

The border was shut down for more than 12 hours to deal with the incident, delaying thousands of travellers. Sources say the men ignored instructions from border guards and police.

Eventually the brothers were arrested. Bailey appeared in New Brunswick court on Monday to face a number of charges including mischief over $5,000, obstruction and common nuisance. Damien, on the other hand, remains in U.S. custody on immigration violations.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Roy hopes his sons’ arrest is a chance for the men to be assessed for any mental health issues.

“I'm really asking for the help of the court system to help get them some kind of mental health evaluation,” he said.

“I love my boys to death. I think the world of them. I just think they've gone down the wrong path."

This isn’t the first time the two men have caused headlines in Atlantic Canada. Three years ago, the brothers prompted a search operation after not returning from a camping trip. Officers only found the men when dealing with another matter.

Roy says his two sons have always seemed to prefer each other’s company and have lived on and off in a car for several years. He adds this is the first time the brothers have been separated.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko