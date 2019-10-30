As anti-government demonstrations continue to paralyze Lebanon for a second week, an Ontario mother is worried about her two young children’s safety after she says her estranged husband took them to the country without her consent.

Khawla Khalifa hasn’t seen her two oldest children, Fawzi, 8, and Dina, 5, in six months. Not since her husband, Achraf Zeidan, whisked them off to Lebanon last April without her knowledge. The separated couple’s youngest child, Zein Eldin, 3, was left behind in Canada with Khalifa.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare,” she told CTVNews.ca during a telephone interview from Windsor last week.

The 32-year-old mother’s nightmare began in January 2018 when her husband joined her and the children in Lebanon where she had started teaching English at a private school. Khalifa said the move was only supposed to be temporary and they had always planned to return to their home in Canada.

All three children were born in Windsor, Ont. Khalifa said they are Canadian citizens and hold no other citizenship. She was born in the United Arab Emirates, but she moved to Canada when she was three years old. Zeidan holds Palestian refugee status in Lebanon and has Canadian citizenship.

During the year or so they lived in Lebanon, Khalifa said she grew frightened of her husband’s suspicious behaviour. She said she found an unregistered gun in the glovebox of his car and stacks of cash hidden in their bedroom.

She also said Zeidan hid her and the children’s passports.

“I started to realize that this is a hostage situation,” she said. “He took me there promising me that this was going to be a visit, temporary, and when it came to it, he didn’t ever want me to leave with my children.”

She was, however, able to return to Canada on several occasions during that year with only her daughter to take her to medical checkups at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto for a brain tumour she’d had since she was a year-and-a-half old.

Fleeing the country

It wasn’t until December 2018 when Khalifa said she had her first opportunity to flee back to Canada with all of her children. Zeidan was travelling to Canada to visit friends over the holidays and gave her permission to take the children to the United Arab Emirates to see her brother.

“I decided this was the only chance I had to go back to Canada and to basically get out of the situation we were in,” she said. “I went to Abu Dhabi and from there I flew back to Canada with the children.”

Back home in Windsor, Khalifa filed for divorce from Zeidan, a process which is still making its way through the courts.

In February 2019, the couple signed a joint custody agreement where Zeidan, who moved back to Windsor, would have the children several days a week. As per the agreement, the children were not allowed to leave Essex County, except for Dina’s medical appointments in Toronto.

The arrangement appeared to work for a few months until the weekend of Khalifa’s birthday in April. The children had been over at their father’s house watching a movie when Zeidan’s sister arrived at Khalifa’s door to drop off her youngest son. Khalifa said she was told the other two children were just finishing the movie and would be along shortly.

Twenty minutes later, Khalifa checked her phone and discovered an email from her husband.

“Basically saying that he was already in Lebanon with my other two children and that he had no intention of coming back with them,” she said.

Khalifa immediately called the police who confirmed the children were no longer at their father’s home in Windsor.

In the week that followed, Zeidan allowed the children to briefly speak to their mother over the phone on two occasions.

“He let me speak to them for like less than a minute. And the only thing that they told me was that they were never coming back to Canada and that I should go there if I wanted to see them,” she said.

Khalifa said she believes her husband has brainwashed their children into thinking they want to live in Lebanon. She has been unable to speak to them since.

Repeated calls and emails to Zeidan by CTVNews.ca requesting comment have gone unanswered.

‘They’re not doing enough’

Following the abduction, Khalifa said her lawyer in Lebanon filed for full custody and a return order for the children to be brought back to Canada because her husband had breached their prior agreement.

She said Zeidan and his lawyer have challenged that Lebanese court order and the proceedings are currently at a standstill due to the protests in the country.

In Canada, Khalifa said she has reached out to her member of Parliament, the Department of Public Safety, Global Affairs Canada, and the Prime Minister’s Office, in addition to local police.

“‘Till this day, nobody’s even told me how my kids were able to leave,” she said.

When Zeidan took the children to Lebanon, Khalifa was in possession of their passports. She said her lawyer in Lebanon discovered they entered the country holding Palestinian Authority passports, which she said her husband must have obtained for them by forging her signature.

“They’re illegal. They’re fraudulent passports,” she said. “I keep saying to our government, my kids aren’t Lebanese. He’s not Lebanese. There’s no reason for Lebanon to protect or try and fight this."

In October, Windsor police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Zeidan for two counts of parental abduction and one count of disobeying a court order.

Khalifa said she is frustrated the Canadian government hasn’t intervened in her case. When she called Global Affairs earlier this month out of concern for the current unrest in Lebanon, she said she was told that Canada is a neutral country in the conflict and they don’t have jurisdiction there.

“If something happens to my children right now, there's no one else to blame but our government because they need to step in now before violence breaks out,” she said.

Natasha Nystrom, a spokesperson for Global Affairs, confirmed they’re aware of the case, but they can’t disclose further details due to the Privacy Act.

“Child abductions are some of the most difficult consular situations that the Government of Canada responds to and are a profoundly difficult and damaging experience for both the children and their families,” she wrote in an email on Monday.

The spokesperson said child abduction cases in countries that are not Hague Convention signatories are particularly “challenging.” The Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction is a multilateral treaty, created in 1980, that sets a legal framework for the prompt return of abducted children. Lebanon has not signed on to the agreement.

In addition to her fears about the civil unrest in Lebanon, Khalifa said she’s worried about the medical care her daughter is receiving for her brain tumour. She obtained a letter from her daughter’s doctors at Sick Kids Hospital stating that the young girl needs to return to Canada for monitoring and treatment.

Despite showing this letter to Canadian government officials, Khalifa said embassy employees in Lebanon have not conducted one welfare check on her children. The Canadian embassy in Beirut is currently closed due to the ongoing demonstrations.

Khalifa said Zeidan has claimed that he is taking Dina to the American University of Beirut Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment, but she’s not sure if that’s true nor if he is taking her there regularly. She said she just wants the Canadian government to become involved and bring her children home to safety.

“These are Canadian citizens. My daughter has a brain tumour,” she said, choking back tears. “Canada is the only country that can help them. And they're not willing or they’re not doing enough. And I know they can.”

Khalifa stressed that what’s happened to her family could happen to anyone and the government needs to do more to help their citizens in these situations. In fact, Global Affairs is currently dealing with more than 250 cases of international child abduction.

Despite the inaction, Khalifa said she’s determined to keep pressuring the Canadian government to help her bring her children home.

“I'm never going to give up. I’m going to keep going,” she said. “I’m trying to do everything I can.”