‘They’re looked after as humanely as possible’: Invasive species expert on eradicating wild boar-pigs
As a cross-breed of wild boars and domestic pigs continue to populate across Canada, scientists warn that the invasive species might become a larger problem.
Megan Evans, the executive director of the Alberta Invasive Species Council, says that research out of the University of Saskatchewan has shown this particular species can pose a health risk with transmittable diseases, and even has the potential to shut down a billion dollar pork and beef industry if not promptly dealt with.
The risk, she says, extends beyond her own province of Alberta.
“There have been some maps released recently that show populations in Saskatchewan and Manitoba at a little bit lower in the southern parts of those provinces,” she told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday. While she said she couldn’t speak specifically about that data, she added there could be a “larger risk in those areas.”
According to the Invasive Species Council, wild boars carry 89 transmissible diseases, including foot and mouth disease and African swine fever.
The good news, however, is that there has been “no reportable disease outbreaks,” she said.
“The risk of a reportable disease outbreak is the single biggest risk associated with this feral population of wild boar. None of that has happened.”
Evans says measures have been implemented to ensure that that populations of this invasive species does not pose a threat.
“There’s a lot of preparedness,” she said. “There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes.”
Along with general risk assessment and monitoring of populations in north central Alberta and beyond, Evans said open communication is maintained with “colleagues south of the border” so “folks have a general idea of what’s going on.”
In Alberta, she says, the goal is eradication.
“That is absolutely the goal here. We have fewer wild boar in our province than we do in Saskatchewan so it might be a bit of a different scenario there. We do need to work together obviously.”
Alberta’s wild boar control program has populations of the species thoroughly tracked using drones, and, Evans says, “a boar-sniffing dog, if you could believe that.”
Using humane methods, Evans says entire groups of these boar-pigs are removed from the landscape.
“The reason for that is, if we hunt them, if they’re exposed to hunting pressure, and you remove a couple individuals from the group, the remaining pigs learn to avoid being hunted and trapped in the future and can make them more challenging to manage,” she explained.
After these animals are captured, Evans says they are “humanely euthanized.”
“We really don’t have a place for these animals,” she said. “They are invasive everywhere in Canada and they breed incredibly quickly. They’re looked after as humanely as possible.”
BREAKING Hamas frees first batch of hostages under temporary ceasefire, including 13 Israelis
Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, including 13 Israelis, 10 people from Thailand and one from the Philippines, according to Qatar, in the first stage in a swap for Palestinians prisoners in Israel under a four-day ceasefire deal.
BREAKING Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual abuse by two more women
Two more women have come forward to accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual abuse, one week after the music mogul settled a separate lawsuit with the singer Cassie that contained allegations of rape and physical abuse.
Video shows chicken taking a ride on Toronto subway
This week, video of a chicken riding a TTC subway train surfaced on social media, to the delight and curiosity of Torontonians across the city.
Mastermind Toys files for creditor protection
Mastermind Toys, one of Canada’s iconic specialty toy stores, has filed for creditor protection, the company announced Friday.
Russian lawmaker disputes report saying he adopted a child taken from a Ukrainian children's home
A Russian lawmaker and staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin has denied media allegations that he adopted a missing 2-year-old girl who was removed from a Ukrainian children's home and changed her name in Russia.
World's largest iceberg breaks free, heads toward Southern Ocean
The world's largest iceberg is on the move for the first time in more than three decades, scientists said on Friday.
Canada's dairy industry scores big win in imports dispute with U.S.: minister
It's the second dispute resolution panel in three years to explore U.S. complaints that Canada is unfairly favouring processors over producers.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Video shows chicken taking a ride on Toronto subway
This week, video of a chicken riding a TTC subway train surfaced on social media, to the delight and curiosity of Torontonians across the city.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford defends use of foreign workers at Stellantis battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended the use of at least 900 foreign workers to build its new electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont. on Friday.
Long-time CTV journalist Norman Fetterley dies at age 74
Long-time CTV News reporter Norman Fetterley has died. Fetterley began his broadcast journalism career at CJRN Radio in Niagara Falls, before moving to television in Thunder Bay.
-
Charges laid against driver in October fatal pedestrian collision in Sandy Hill
The Ottawa Police has laid charged against the driver responsible for the fatal collision on Charlotte Street that killed a pedestrian and struck another on Oct. 2.
-
Cocaine, machetes seized in Vanier drug bust
Police have arrested a 55-year-old man in connection with a drug bust in Vanier that took place on Wednesday.
Flight from police in a stolen pickup truck ends in weapons and drug charges
The pickup was unoccupied except for a puppy that was abandoned when the occupants fled on foot.
-
Lake-effect snowsqualls could make commute across central Ontario treacherous
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for central Ontario.
-
Vehicle carrying chemicals catches fire in Springwater
Train traffic was temporarily paused through parts of Simcoe County Thursday evening after a vehicle caught fire near the tracks.
A look at co-op housing in Waterloo Region as feds boost funding
This week’s fiscal update from the federal government highlights the idea of using co-operative housing as a tool in the battle for housing affordability.
-
Strange odour prompts temporary closure of Uptown Waterloo LCBO
The LCBO in Uptown Waterloo was forced to shut its doors for a few hours on Thursday evening due to a pungent odour.
-
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
More people giving up pets due to increased cost of living
Finances have always factored into the decision for some to surrender their pets, but it has become a more common motivator.
-
Holiday Train weaves its way through London Thursday night
Entertainers travel the rails through Canada and the U.S, giving free concerts and spreading festive spirit.
Windsor police getting almost $900,000 to help combat car thefts
The Ontario government is giving the Windsor Police Service $899,749.98 over three years to help combat and prevent auto thefts in Windsor-Essex.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford defends use of foreign workers at Stellantis battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended the use of at least 900 foreign workers to build its new electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont. on Friday.
-
Gift card scam warning issued by Windsor police
Windsor police are warning everyone about gift card scams.
Quebec woman, 61, killed hours after police called to her home, suspect arrested
A 61-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her apartment Thursday in Montreal's northern suburb hours after police visited the home.
-
BREAKING Hamas frees first batch of hostages under temporary ceasefire, including 13 Israelis
Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, including 13 Israelis, 10 people from Thailand and one from the Philippines, according to Qatar, in the first stage in a swap for Palestinians prisoners in Israel under a four-day ceasefire deal.
-
Some major Quebec unions still on strike; Common Front members back at work
The FIQ and FAE strikes continued on Friday, while the three-day Common Front strike ended on Thursday evening. Only the major federation of teachers' unions (Fédération autonome de l'enseignement - FAE), which represents 66,000 primary and secondary teachers, is on indefinite strike.
Justin Bourque facing charges after inmate assaulted: N.B. RCMP
The man who shot and killed three RCMP officers and wounded two others in Moncton, N.B., almost 10 years ago is now facing assault and weapon charges.
-
Multiple cars damaged by stolen front-end loader in Dartmouth, N.S., police say
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating multiple hit and runs in Dartmouth, N.S., that they believe involved a stolen front-end loader.
-
N.S. 2020 firehall shooting under review by Ontario unit
The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) will be reviewing new information surrounding the police shooting outside a Nova Scotia fire hall more than three years ago.
Manitoba government to hire more staff to speed up hospital discharge times
The Manitoba government is recruiting more staff to speed up hospital discharge times.
-
Winnipeg-born actor starring in “Frasier” reboot
When Dr. Frasier Crane made his return to the small screen last month, with his signature bon mots and sarcasm, a Winnipeg-born actor was by his side.
-
Manitoba introduces bill to temporarily lift provincial tax on fuel
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to temporarily lift the provincial tax on fuel.
Calgary police officer who avoided jail time over prisoner assault dismissed
A Calgary police officer who was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in connection with a 2017 arrest has been fired, officials said Friday.
-
Family of missing Calgary woman seeks help to find her
A Calgary family is reaching out to the public for information to help revitalize the search for a 42-year-old woman who's been missing for almost a year.
-
Alberta expanding sheriffs program to add new positions in Calgary, Edmonton
Alberta is expanding its sheriffs program to add six new positions between the province’s two biggest centres.
Local businesses put out own advent calendars to count down the holidays
While Christmas is more than a month away, some Edmonton businesses are finding ways for people to enjoy the festivities leading up to the holiday through a childhood staple: advent calendars.
-
Oilers visit Capitals in early Friday afternoon puck drop
The surprising Washington Capitals look to continue their winning ways when they return from the Thanksgiving break and play host to the struggling Edmonton Oilers on Friday afternoon.
-
5 Lowe's locations in Edmonton area to be rebranded Rona+
Five Lowe's locations in the Edmonton area are being rebranded Rona+ "over the coming weeks," according to a media release from Rona, a Canadian home-improvement and construction materials retail chain owned by U.S. equity firm Sycamore Partners.
Woman facing 5 criminal charges after West Vancouver wrong-way crash
A 29-year-old woman is facing five charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm after she and five others were injured in a wrong-way highway crash in West Vancouver.
-
$10M in crypto stolen after violent Richmond home invasion; suspect facing 11 charges
Police in Richmond, B.C., say multiple charges have been laid against a 34-year-old man allegedly involved in a September 2022 home invasion where thieves made off with $10 million in cryptocurrency.
-
B.C. seeks forfeiture of 10 properties owned by alleged drug dealer
The B.C. government wants 10 properties in Prince George forfeited for their alleged use in a years-long drug trafficking operation.
-
Canada, EU agree to new partnerships as Trudeau welcomes European leaders
European Council President Charles Michel reiterated Europe's support for a two-state solution in the Middle East before formal talks got underway this morning at the EU-Canada Summit in Newfoundland. Michel told reporters in St. John's the leaders will also discuss Israel's right to defend itself within the bounds of international law and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
-
Canada's dairy industry scores big win in imports dispute with U.S.: minister
It's the second dispute resolution panel in three years to explore U.S. complaints that Canada is unfairly favouring processors over producers.
-
Conservative senator from Manitoba apologizes for 'losing my cool' on Senate floor
Conservative Sen. Don Plett apologized Thursday after two female senators accused him of physical intimidation and verbal harassment in the Senate chamber during debate on a carbon pricing bill earlier this month.
-
Patients 'betrayed' by Canadian researchers, advocate says of clinical trial probe
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
-
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100K and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
-
WHO asks China for more information about rise in illnesses and pneumonia clusters
The World Health Organization says it has made an official request to China for information about a potentially worrying spike in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children.
-
WATCH 'Once in a lifetime experience': Australian woman captures meteor while filming bushfire
An Australian woman got lucky when she was recording video of a bushfire near Perth, catching on camera a meteor tearing through the sky on Wednesday.
-
B.C. oceanographer says AI formula can predict dangerous rogue waves
Stories of unusually large ocean waves that seem to appear without warning have loomed large in marine folklore for centuries, killing sailors and confounding scientists who have tried to explain the phenomena known as 'rogue waves.' But new research co-authored by a University of Victoria oceanographer claims to have developed a machine-learning model that can predict where and when these natural phenomena are likely to occur.
-
OpenAI brings back Sam Altman as CEO just days after his firing unleashed chaos
The ousted leader of ChatGPT maker OpenAI will return to the company that fired him just days ago, concluding a short but chaotic power struggle that shocked the tech industry and underscored the conflicts around how to safely build artificial intelligence.
-
Movie reviews: 'Napoleon' flip flops between stoicism and frivolity, but epic battles stand out
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Napoleon,' 'Dream Scenario,' 'Leo' and 'Wish.'
-
Trial set to begin for Grammy-winning rapper accused of promoting street gang in music
Prosecutors are expected to take the controversial step of using Young Thug's rap lyrics as evidence against him. Young Thug's lawyers have said in multiple court filings that he is innocent of the charges.
-
Woman alleges Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted her at New York bar, actor says it 'never happened'
A woman has alleged in a lawsuit that actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted her at a rooftop bar in New York in 2015, an incident the actor says 'never happened.'
-
U.S. retailers offer bigger Black Friday discounts to lure hesitant shoppers hunting for the best deals
Shoppers hunting for big deals packed malls on Black Friday as retailers stepped up discounts and offered other perks to entice hesitant customers who are sticking to stricter budgets this year.
-
Mastermind Toys files for creditor protection
Mastermind Toys, one of Canada’s iconic specialty toy stores, has filed for creditor protection, the company announced Friday.
-
Canada's dairy industry scores big win in imports dispute with U.S.: minister
It's the second dispute resolution panel in three years to explore U.S. complaints that Canada is unfairly favouring processors over producers.
-
'It's a miracle': Missing B.C. cat found after almost 7 months far from home
A cat named Mucky has been reunited with his Vancouver Island family after being missing since May.
-
Video shows chicken taking a ride on Toronto subway
This week, video of a chicken riding a TTC subway train surfaced on social media, to the delight and curiosity of Torontonians across the city.
-
These Newfoundland raincoats are in Vogue
A part-time fashion designer in St. John’s has hit the pages of British Vogue Magazine with her Newfoundland-inspired raincoats.
-
Argentina and Brazil charged by FIFA after fan violence delays World Cup qualifying game at Maracana
FIFA opened disciplinary cases against Argentina and Brazil on Friday after fan violence at the Maracana Stadium delayed the start of a World Cup qualifying game.
-
BREAKING South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing his girlfriend
Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole Friday, 10 years after shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing that jolted the world.
-
Canada falls 57-51 to U.S. in wheelchair rugby at Parapan American Games
The Canadian wheelchair rugby team fell 57-51 in the gold medal match against the United States at the Parapan American Games on Thursday.
-
Nissan will invest US$1.4 billion to make EV versions of its best-selling cars at its U.K. factory
Nissan will invest US$1.4 billion to update its factory in northeast England to make electric versions of its two best-selling cars, a boost for the British government as it tries to revive the country's ailing economy.
-
U.S. electric vehicle sales to hit record this year, but still lag behind China and Germany
Electric vehicle sales are expected to hit a record 9 per cent of all passenger vehicles in the U.S. this year, according to Atlas Public Policy. That will be up from 7.3 per cent of new car sales in 2022.
-
Stellantis recalls more than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because of potential fire risk
Automaker Stellantis on Wednesday announced a recall of more than 32,000 of its hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because they pose a potential fire risk.