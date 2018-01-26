

CTVNews.ca





The mother of a 13-year-old victim of cyberbullying says the system is not moving quickly enough to protect her daughter.

The Nova Scotia teen has received dozens, if not hundreds, of messages telling the girl to kill herself, that no one likes her, and calling her names. It’s been going on for months and is only escalating, says the mother.

She is horrified and worried about the effects on her child.

Though the mother appeared on camera, CTV News is not naming her in an effort to protect the child’s identity.

She says she knows the perpetrator is a 13-year-old boy her daughter met a couple of years ago. She has tried to reason with his parents. The girl's mother has also made school officials aware and has complained to the RCMP. An investigation has been launched, the RCMP confirmed to CTV Atlantic, but they admitted these cases can take time.

She says the bully is using various social media accounts and when the girl blocks him, he contacts her friends.

The mother filed a peace bond application that would order the perpetrator to have no contact with her daughter and was shocked when it was denied by a justice of the peace.

“(She) abruptly told me that we had no grounds. She didn’t see any real physical evidence that threats were being made.”

She says she feels supported by her daughter’s school and the RCMP but says the system needs to work more quickly to deal with cyberbullies.

“I’m not going to lie, it angers me. And not just for me and my daughter’s situation and for what my family is attending but for every other child out there who just feels it’s being swept under the rug. They need to change it.”

-With a report by CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown