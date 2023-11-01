'They haven't had water for the last week:' Vancouver resident says of family in Gaza
After four days trying to call his family in the Gaza Strip, Vancouver resident Omar Mansour said he was able to hear his brother's voice for a few minutes Monday morning.
Those minutes with his brother, Firas, were a relief: his family had survived the blackout.
Israel temporarily knocked out most communications in the territory late Friday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday a "second stage" in the three-week-old war and said Israel is determined to bring back 239 hostages taken by the militant group during its murderous Oct. 7 incursion. Four of the hostages have been released.
Mansour, who works as an IT consultant, said Firas's voice sounded "robotic" because the 2G network in the Gaza Strip is under immense pressure from families trying to contact each other at the same time.
"I call them 50 times and they only get a connection once out of these 50 times."
His family of 11, including his parents, who are in their 70s, are living in their home in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, where they are farmers.
Mansour said his family was better off than many because their home was equipped with solar panels, an invaluable commodity in the besieged territory. The family, like others in the area, had a heavy-duty plastic water tank on the roof of their house.
But most of the solar panels and the water tank were destroyed on the first day of the bombing by Israel, said Mansour, a permanent resident who arrived in Canada in 2014.
"We did have food for a week two weeks -- emergency foods like bunch of cans that we always have in our home," he said.
Israel ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza a day after Hamas's Oct. 7 rampage, preventing food, water and fuel from entering the 40-kilometre-long territory. A water station near his family's house got bombed the day after, he said.
Water has run out and the only liquid they get is through the canned foods, Mansour said. "They haven't had water for the last week," he said.
"They're not drinking anything. What they are eating is the leftovers of the cans that they have. Old bread. And that's it. Some dates that they stored for many, many, many, many weeks. I even feel guilty being alive."
He said 23-year-old Firas told him the family suffers from nose and ear bleeds because of the bombing.
"When there are bombings, the air pressure just makes your ears and nose bleed."
The air is dusty and stings the nose and eyes, he said, describing what his family told him about the situation. "When you have a tire and you burn a tire? Imagine yourself sitting next to a burned tire for 24 days. It's the easiest way to imagine what it is like."
The Palestinian death toll has passed 8,000, most of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 110 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them civilians slain in the initial Hamas killings.
Some 800,000 people have heeded the Israeli military's orders to flee from the northern part of the strip to the south, according to Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman. Northern Gaza was estimated to have a prewar population of around 1.1 million.
Two of Mansour's sisters, who are doctors in Gaza, have been injured in the bombings, he said. One of his sisters, Rasha Omar, moved to the south of the Gaza Strip to live with cousins, following the Israeli evacuation order.
Soon after, she got injured from shrapnel when she was picking a lemon from a tree that was still standing in the garden of the cousin's home, he said.
His other sister, Ruba Omar, moved to the south of the Gaza Strip with her husband when they were asked to evacuate, he said. Then, the apartment that they were staying in was bombed and she was injured, he said.
The hospital classified the injury on her leg as "not severe," Mansour explained, because the doctors are overwhelmed; she was sent home.
"She's in a terrible situation."
Mansour said he feels helpless that he can't do anything to help his family.
"If they're not going to die from bombing and they go to a hospital to take shelter, they're just going to die. Even just sitting in a hospital," he said. "It's getting colder and colder and winter is coming in and no resources are coming."
-----
With files from The Associated Press
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how much money Canada has committed to global humanitarian aid in recent years
In response to the Israel-Hamas war, Canada has sent more humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank than it has in each of the last 20 years, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. But where else do Canadian aid dollars go, and what do they accomplish?
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
Tyler Christopher, 'General Hospital' actor, dead at 50
Tyler Christopher, an actor known for his roles on 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives,' has died. He was 50.
Tick-tock: It's almost time to change our clocks back to standard time. Here’s what you should know
It’s nearly time for the clocks to repeat an hour overnight, returning us to standard time—but although we’re 'gaining' an hour, it still disrupts our sleep schedules, according to experts.
Israel deploys missile boats in Red Sea as Houthis attack from Yemen
The Israeli military said it had deployed missile boats in the Red Sea on Wednesday as reinforcements, a day after the Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it had launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and vowed to carry out more.
Gaza's phone and internet connections are cut off again, as Israeli troops battle Hamas militants
Palestinians reported another widespread outage of internet and phone service in Gaza early Wednesday, hours after Israeli airstrikes levelled apartment buildings near Gaza City and as ground troops battled Hamas militants inside the besieged territory.
NEW These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Israel rejects growing calls for a ceasefire, immigrants increasingly leaving Canada, and the Liberals say no more carbon tax carve-outs coming. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Mother of peacekeeper killed in Bosnia is this year's Silver Cross Mother
Gloria Hooper, the mother of a Canadian peacekeeper killed in Bosnia in 1996, has been named this year's Silver Cross Mother.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Brampton woman says landlord entered her apartment without proper permission
A woman renting a basement apartment in Brampton says several people have walked into her home unannounced as her landlord tries to sell the unit. But what are her rights as a tenant?
-
One injured after road rage leads to shooting on Gardiner Expressway: police
Toronto police say investigators believe road rage led to a shooting on the Gardiner Expressway early Wednesday morning, leaving one male injured and shell casing scattered along the busy highway downtown.
Ottawa
-
'Fickle and fitful': What to expect from the weather in November
A dusting of snow this week was a reminder that despite the warm weather in September and October, winter is coming.
-
Here's when clocks go back one hour in Ottawa this weekend
Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, with clocks moving back one hour.
-
Person throws rock, damages business in downtown Pembroke
OPP is investigating an incident that caused damage to a business in downtown Pembroke.
Barrie
-
Orillia's purple scarves campaign draws attention to high femicide rates across Ontario
The 'Purple is for Everyone' campaign run by Orillia’s Green Haven Shelter for Women promotes an end gender-based violence.
-
Two-vehicle collision in Caledon leads to impaired driving charges
A Caledon man was involved in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 50 and Old Church Road Tuesday.
-
Toronto man charged with negligence causing death after crash in Alliston takes stand in Barrie courtroom
The Toronto man charged with criminal negligence causing death following a dump truck crash near Alliston three years ago took the stand Tuesday inside a Barrie courtroom.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Barricaded person fires gun at police in Six Nations: OPP
Ontario provincial police say a barricaded person fired a gun at police officers on Chiefswood Rd. in Oshweken in Six Nations of the Grand River.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Witness says thieves jumped counter, stole merchandise at Kitchener jewelry store
Waterloo regional police are appealing for video and witnesses after a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
-
'Hail Mary': Viral video prompts surge of support for Guelph business
A Guelph gas station is thanking the community and the power of social media for saving their business.
London
-
Overnight parking restrictions return in London
Residents and visitors will be required to register their vehicle to park overnight on most city streets as part of the Overnight Parking Pass program, and vehicles parked without a valid pass may be ticketed.
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Wednesday morning
Lake effect snow should remain primarily west of the City of London. The lake effect snow will taper in intensity later this morning.
-
Josh Morgan pushing back after London's failed housing target goal
London Mayor Josh Morgan isn’t accusing the provincial government of moving the goal posts for municipal housing targets— he believes their using the wrong goal posts.
Windsor
-
Sunshine to welcome November in Windsor-Essex
While temperatures remain below the normal high for this time of year, the sunshine does make an appearance on Wednesday with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 33
The jury was released for the day in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial Tuesday as the judge and lawyers were in legal arguments.
-
'This is your way out': Witness in Windsor murder trial grilled by defence about why she lied during earlier police interview
A key witness in a Windsor murder trial was back on the stand Tuesday, providing bombshell testimony during questioning from the defence.
Montreal
-
No class Monday morning for Montreal students as public sector workers strike
As union members gear up for a massive strike, students in the Montreal area should expect a late start to their school day on Monday.
-
Service disruptions plague REM again Wednesday morning
The REM is once again being plagued by service disruptions.
-
Woman suffers 'serious injuries' after being handcuffed by Montreal police
An investigation is underway after a woman suffered 'serious injuries' when she was handcuffed last month by two Montreal police (SPVM) officers.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man faces first-degree murder charge after alleged hit and run
A Nova Scotia man who was the subject of an emergency alert after a fatal hit and run on Monday will receive a first-degree murder charge in court Wednesday.
-
N.S. man who allegedly fled scene with axe charged with murder
A Thorburn, N.S., man who fled from police with an axe after allegedly attacking a woman is being charged with second-degree murder.
-
Canadian women score second-half goals to beat Brazil 2-0 in Halifax
A sold-out crowd of 6,421 soccer fans braved close to freezing temperatures Tuesday night to watch Canada edge Brazil 2-0 in women's soccer action at outdoor Halifax stadium the Wanderers Grounds.
Winnipeg
-
Union representing striking MPI workers reaches tentative agreement, vote being held Wednesday
The MPI strike could soon be over. Tuesday evening, the union representing MPI employees said a tentative agreement has been reached and the offer will be presented to its members.
-
Nurse injured in Winnipeg hospital attack files lawsuit against health authorities
The co-worker of a man found not criminally responsible for stabbing her more than a dozen times is suing Manitoba health authorities, alleging staff at a crisis centre failed to protect her from the violence.
-
Local artist known for wood carvings in Bois-des-Esprits Forest passes away
Murray Watson, a local woodcarver, whose work decorates trees throughout the Bois-des-Esprits Forest in south Winnipeg, has passed away.
Calgary
-
One person dead in southwest Calgary housefire
A man who was pulled from a townhouse fire in southwest Calgary on Tuesday has died.
-
'Really needed that help': Substance-free housing initiative launched at the University of Calgary
The University of Calgary has launched an initiative to help students who are managing substance abuse.
-
Alberta man admits to dangerous driving, fentanyl consumption in crash that killed young couple
A 42-year-old Alberta man admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of 20-year-old Macy Boyce and 21-year-old Ethan Halford.
Edmonton
-
Alberta moves to strengthen legislation before proposed opioid class-action lawsuit
The Alberta government has introduced updated legislation that it says would help make sure anyone who contributed to the opioid addiction crisis is held responsible.
-
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
-
Edmonton transit goes to full-time Arc fares starting Wednesday, decommissions older machines
Tuesday is the last day for the Edmonton Transit Service's old-style cash-only vending machines.
Vancouver
-
Burnaby bakery owner wins Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween is a big deal at Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby.
-
Former care aide pleads guilty to 34 charges related to defrauding seniors
A former care aide accused of scamming seniors has pleaded guilty to dozens of charges.
-
Little Mountain developer wants Vancouver to relax social housing requirements
The developer of a Vancouver-based project that’s 15 years in the making is asking the city to remove occupancy permits on parts of the project, or face further construction delays.
Politics
-
Here's how much money Canada has committed to global humanitarian aid in recent years
In response to the Israel-Hamas war, Canada has sent more humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank than it has in each of the last 20 years, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. But where else do Canadian aid dollars go, and what do they accomplish?
-
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
-
'I am not worried yet': U.S. ambassador says of Canada's unmet defence targets
United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen says he’s “not worried yet” about Canada’s unmet defence spending targets.
Health
-
'I could not do this without her': Alberta twins fighting stage 4 breast cancer together
Identical twins often have a lot in common, but a pair of Alberta sisters never could have imagined they'd share a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
-
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
-
Canada expands drug strategy to prevent more overdoses, provide additional services
The federal government is expanding its drug and substance use strategy to try to save more lives and provide more services to people disproportionately affected by Canada's overdose crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
U.K. summit aims to tackle thorny issues around cutting-edge AI risks
Digital officials, tech company bosses and researchers are converging Wednesday at a former codebreaking spy base near London to discuss and better understand the extreme risks posed by cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Apple revamps Mac lineup and pricing with new family of chips
Apple on Monday introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them, with the company saying it had redesigned its graphics processing units, a key part of the chip where Nvidia dominates the market.
-
NASA missions spy a ghostly hand and creepy face in the cosmos
The cosmos is full of mysteries waiting to be solved, and some of them appear especially eerie with the arrival of Halloween.
Entertainment
-
Tyler Christopher, 'General Hospital' actor, dead at 50
Tyler Christopher, an actor known for his roles on 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives,' has died. He was 50.
-
Robert De Niro lashes out at former assistant who sued him, shouting: 'Shame on you!'
Actor Robert De Niro shouted "Shame on you!" as he testified Tuesday in a New York courtroom, directing the comments toward his former executive assistant and vice president who is seeking millions of dollars after accusing her former boss of being abusive.
-
Shawn Levy on adapting celebrated novel 'All the Light We Cannot See' for the screen
Adapting a beloved, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel into a Netflix series sounds like a daunting task, but Canadian director-producer Shawn Levy says bringing 'All the Light We Cannot See' to the screen didn't feel that way for a simple reason - he is a 'rabid fan' of the book.
Business
-
Canadian Tire buys back stake in financial services business from Scotiabank
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has signed a deal to buy back the 20 per cent stake in Canadian Tire Financial Services that is owned by Scotiabank for $895 million.
-
Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers
The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession as high interest rates weigh on consumer spending, preliminary data from Statistics Canada suggests.
-
Biden administration takes on JetBlue as its fight against industry consolidation goes to court
The Biden administration's fight against consolidation in the airline industry is being tested Tuesday as lawyers for JetBlue Airways and the Justice Department squared off in court.
Lifestyle
-
'Your Next Star' helps people with Down syndrome get valuable work experience
John has Down syndrome and with the help of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, he secured that job right out of high school after an internship with them. He does everything from administrative work to community events and even giving the best pep talks to the Bruins alumni team.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows incredible orca encounter off the coast of British Columbia
Video shows the incredible moments that a group of people off the coast of Prince Rupert, B.C. had with a pair of orca whales while fishing.
-
Visitors will be allowed in Florence chapel's secret room to ponder if drawings are Michelangelo's
Just four at a time, visitors soon will be allowed access to a long-hidden space inside Florence's Medici Chapel where delicate charcoal drawings sketched on the walls have been attributed by some experts to Michelangelo.
Sports
-
'These are a must win': Raptors aiming to fix issues to avoid furthering losing skid
The Toronto Raptors find themselves in what forward Pascal Siakam calls a "must-win" situation early in the NBA season.
-
As Trump tried to buy Buffalo, bankers doubted he'd get NFL's OK, emails show at fraud trial
When Donald Trump tried to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014, investment bankers doubted the NFL would allow it but encouraged him to stay in the running, according to internal emails aired Tuesday at the former president's civil fraud trial.
-
Messi's trip to China for a pair of Inter Miami exhibition games called off
Lionel Messi evidently won't be playing in China this month after all.
Autos
-
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
-
UAW and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal as union adds strike at Tennessee GM factory
Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.
-
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.