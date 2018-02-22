

A 66-year-old woman with dementia says she’s devastated after her therapy cat was taken from her and replaced with a robotic stuffed animal by staff at the care home she resides in.

Dawn Douglas told CTV Vancouver Island that employees at the Sunridge Place care facility in Duncan, B.C. removed her Siamese-cross cat named “Snoop” from her suite while she was in another room.

“I want my cat back,” Douglas said on Wednesday. “They had no right taking my pet.”

The senior said she’s taken care of Snoop ever since it was a kitten.

“She loves me with all her heart and I know she’s missing me,” Douglas said.

She moved into the private facility, owned by Park Place Seniors Living, in July 2016. Her sons said administration told them that the cat would be allowed to move in with her under a few conditions. The family had to ensure that Snoop’s shots were all up to date and Douglas would be responsible for cleaning up her pet’s litter.

On Feb. 10, the cat was moved into Douglas’ room at the care home.

“Not even 24 hours [later] I was getting phone calls from the RN [registered nurse] working here saying that the cat has to be removed,” Drew Douglas, one of the woman’s sons, told CTV Vancouver Island.

Two days later, the family said Sunridge Place employees went in to the senior’s room while she was out and seized the cat after Drew Douglas refused to come pick it up. In its place, Dawn Douglas found a robotic stuffed cat sitting in her room.

“They told me, ‘We’re going to give it a bath’ and I’d get her back,” she recalled. “I never did.”

Lynda Foley, the vice-president of quality assurance for Park Place Seniors Living, said the cat was removed after one of the employees inside the care home was hospitalized due to an allergic reaction.

“The interim solution, they made arrangements to have the cat be re-homed with a staff member that’s very loving and has promised to look after the cat while we work with the family,” Foley said during a phone interview.

The company also said the family was never given permission to move Snoop into the facility, which doesn’t allow pets to live there.

On Wednesday, Dawn Douglas’ sons picked up Snoop from its temporary owner. They said they plan to keep fighting to have the cat returned to their mother in the care home.

