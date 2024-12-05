These foods will be hit hardest by inflation in 2025, according to AI modelling
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices will rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
Canada’s Food Price Report 2025, published Thursday, says food prices will continue to outpace Canada’s target inflation rate of two per cent.
In total, food costs will rise somewhere between three and five per cent, predicts the report. Meat could be hit especially hard by inflation and cost somewhere between four and six per cent more by the end of next year.
The report is a joint effort between four Canadian universities, with authors from Dalhousie University, the University of Guelph, the University of Saskatchewan and the University of British Columbia.
This year, the team says a family of four can expect spend approximately $16,833.67, an increase of more than $800 from last year.
Source: Canada's Food Price Report 2025
A ‘tangled web’ of factors
The report cites a wide range of factors that might affect food prices, including climate change, geopolitics, energy costs and consumer indebtedness.
Sylvain Charlebois, lead author of the report and professor at Dalhousie University, says beyond even those, other events can impact the prices you see at the grocery store.
“Every year we try to look at factors that can push prices higher, and of course climate change is always one wild card,” Charlebois said. “The other wild card for next year is the return of Donald Trump to the White House.”
“With the support of Congress, the Supreme Court and everything else, we certainly are very concerned about tariffs.”
Other unexpected occurrences can also throw off the model. For example, Charlebois says Russia’s recent decision to reduce wheat exports, for example, could have significant impacts on prices in the future.
“They're the largest exporter of wheat in the world, and wheat represents about 20 per cent of all calories consumed on earth.”
The Ukraine war in 2022 was something that caused Charlebois’ team to miss on their prediction that year — but overall, their reports have been generally accurate, with inflation falling within their predicted bounds six of the past seven years.
Using AI to predict prices
Beyond just the obvious, researchers are trying to analyze every factor that comes together to cause the price of food to increase.
“You can't point to one variable and be like this is why this is expensive right now,” Kristina Kupferschmidt, who worked on the report as a PhD student at the University of Guelph and Vector Institute, told CTV News. “It's this whole tangled web.”
Kupferschmidt, currently an assistant professor at University of Prince Edward Island, works with food experts to identify what factors are important in food production and pricing.
“You can imagine each month we have a point for how expensive prices are,” she said. “But we can also take in other data that represents things that we know are important, things like drought measurements or how strong we expect the El Nino oscillation to be or the exchange rate in the U.S.”
The team has been using machine learning for years to predict future prices, but this year, the team introduced a new technology to help them consider even more factors.
Kupferschmidt says large language models (LLM), a type of artificial intelligence, allowed the team to process information beyond just raw data.
They were able to look at plain language text — feeding in full reports from previous years to their model, for example — to gain insight into what previously unexplored factors might cause food prices to increase.
“I think this report is actually this very neat instance of human experts and AI systems working together to make better forecasts,“ Kupferschmidt said. “I think LLMs can do a great job forecasting, but I think there's ultimately no replacement to having a human in the loop.”
She says the five per cent mark is hopefully at the high end of what Canadians can expect, but that the team errs on the side of over-predicting rather than leaving people caught off guard by even larger price increases.
“I think a lot of care goes into trying to kind of predict the upper bound of things, because at the end of the day, the purpose of the report is to allow people to kind of budget into the future.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada expands list of banned firearms to include hundreds of new models and variants
The Canadian government is expanding its list of banned firearms, adding hundreds of additional makes, models and their variants, effective immediately.
LIVE UPDATES Anger, vitriol against health insurers filled social media in the wake of UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing
The masked gunman who stalked and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson used ammunition emblazoned with the words 'deny,' 'defend' and 'depose,' a law enforcement official said Thursday. Here's the latest.
Man wanted for military desertion turns himself in at Canada-U.S. border
A man wanted for deserting the U.S. military 16 years ago was arrested at the border in Buffalo, N.Y. earlier this week.
'At the dawn of a third nuclear age,' senior U.K. commander warns
The head of Britain’s armed forces has warned that the world stands at the cusp of a 'third nuclear age,' defined by multiple simultaneous challenges and weakened safeguards that kept previous threats in check.
These foods will be hit hardest by inflation in 2025, according to AI modelling
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices to rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
The National Weather Service cancels tsunami warning for the U.S. West Coast after 7.0 earthquake
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook a large area of Northern California on Thursday, knocking items of grocery store shelves, sending children scrambling under desks and prompting a brief tsunami warning for 5.3 million people along the U.S. West Coast.
Pete Davidson, Jason Sudeikis and other former 'SNL' cast members reveal how little they got paid
Live from New York, it’s revelations about paydays on 'Saturday Night Live.'
Alleged Alberta Bitcoin extortionist, arsonist arrested
Authorities have arrested Finbar Hughes, a man wanted in connection with alleged plots in Calgary and Edmonton that threatened to burn victims' homes if they did not pay him Bitcoin ransoms.
Patrick Brown says foreign interference did not affect Tory leadership race outcome
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said foreign interference did not tip the scales in the Conservative party's last leadership race that installed Pierre Poilievre at the helm.
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash closes Vancouver intersection
Police are on scene after a fatal collision between a cyclist and a vehicle in East Vancouver Thursday afternoon.
-
No tsunami threat to B.C. after powerful earthquake off California
Emergency management officials say there is no tsunami threat to British Columbia after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off California on Thursday morning.
-
B.C. premier says feds and provinces plan right-left approach to Trump's tariff plans
British Columbia Premier David Eby says Canada's premiers and the federal government have hatched a game plan over possible U.S. tariffs, where Conservative premiers lobby their Republican counterparts and left-leaning leaders court the Democrats, while the federal government focuses on president-elect Donald Trump.
Toronto
-
2 men, 4 teens charged in Markham jewelry store robbery as police search for 6 more suspects
York Regional Police have charged four teenage boys and two men and are looking for six more suspects in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Markham on Wednesday.
-
Video shows moments leading up to fatal shooting in Brampton
Video has surfaced showing the moments leading up to a fatal shooting outside of a Brampton home late Wednesday night.
-
'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Memorial for CTV Calgary broadcaster Darrel Janz
Please join us for a special presentation of the celebration of life for Darrel Janz, a longtime Calgary broadcaster who died last month.
-
Glenmore Landing redevelopment defeated by vote at Calgary council
Calgary city council has defeated a motion to rezone a piece of land in Glenmore Landing to allow for a high-density development in the area.
-
New Stampeder QB Vernon Adams Jr. visits McMahon Stadium with high hopes for 2025 season
The Calgary Stampeders’ new number one quarterback has arrived in Calgary. After spending American Thanksgiving in Arizona, Vernon Adams checked out the facilities at McMahon Stadium and met with the media.
Ottawa
-
OPP lay charges against two Ottawa towing companies
Ontario Provincial Police have laid numerous charges against two local towing companies.
-
Ottawa family urge government to approve husband and father's paperwork to get him back from Lebanon
Being home for the holidays is a common desire at this time of year, but for one Ottawa family, they say it's a life-saving request.
-
Quebec police arrest man, 51, in connection with death in Val-des-Monts
Provincial police in Quebec have announced charges against a 51-year-old man following a woman's death in the Outaouais region this week.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal hit with first major snowfall of the year
Montrealers woke up on Thursday to the first real dump of snow as winter looks ready to set in.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada expands list of banned firearms to include hundreds of new models and variants
The Canadian government is expanding its list of banned firearms, adding hundreds of additional makes, models and their variants, effective immediately.
-
The majority of 17-month-old babies in Quebec use a screen every day: study
Screens have found their way into families and are now an integral part of everyday life. Even under the age of two, babies in Quebec are using screens every day. Toddlers from low-income households use screens more frequently, according to a report by the Quebec statistics institute (ISQ) published on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
30 robberies involving the swarming of store employees reported to Edmonton police
The Edmonton Police Service is warning of a new shoplifting trend where groups of young people swarm store employees to steal expensive products.
-
Ottawa, Alberta announce $162M rare disease drug agreement
Alberta has entered a $162-million agreement with the federal government to provide access to drugs for rare diseases.
-
Woman arrested after alleged child abduction attempt in Cold Lake
A woman has been charged after allegedly trying to take a six-year-old girl from a Cold Lake restaurant.
Atlantic
-
Weather update: Conditions in the Maritimes change Thursday night
In the thick of a mix of snow and rain, accompanied in some cases by high winds, the Maritimes will see a change in weather conditions Thursday night into Friday.
-
Police search for Halifax bank robber who fled on bike
Halifax Regional Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery at a city bank.
-
'Iconic brand' Crumbl opens Friday in Dartmouth Crossing
If you’ve ever scrolled on Instagram or TikTok, chances are you’ve probably come across Crumbl Cookies. Now, the viral dessert shop is making its East Coast debut.
Winnipeg
-
Jordan’s Principle spending, Manitoba requests only increasing
In the last five years, the number of approved Jordan’s Principle requests and the subsequent spending have nearly tripled.
-
Majority of Manitobans accessing Harvest Manitoba services are female: report
A new report shows the majority of people accessing Harvest Manitoba’s food bank services are female
-
University of Manitoba researcher develops early detection for deadly blood cancer
A groundbreaking study by a University of Manitoba professor is bringing hopes of accurate predictions in patients with a deadly blood cancer called multiple myeloma.
Regina
-
Roughriders re-sign veteran quarterback Trevor Harris, inside source confirms
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed veteran quarterback Trevor Harris, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
-
Ottawa providing more than $265M to help Sask. upgrade electrical grid, build renewable power projects
The federal government says it will be providing Saskatchewan with more than $265 million to help build more renewable power projects as well as modernize and upgrade the province’s electrical grid.
-
Here's when WHL 'Teddy Bear Toss' games will take place in Saskatchewan
All five Saskatchewan Western Hockey League (WHL) clubs are hosting the annual festivity at upcoming games this month.
Kitchener
-
developing
developing Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
-
One person sent to hospital after collision near Brantford
One person was sent to hospital after a collision involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian near Brantford early Thursday morning.
-
jeewan chanicka no longer Waterloo Regional District School Board director
The Waterloo Region District School Board is under new leadership.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dog rescue operator ordered to pay $27K for defamatory Facebook posts
A Saskatoon dog rescue operator has been ordered to pay over $27,000 in damages to five women after a judge ruled she defamed them in several Facebook posts.
-
Saskatoon firefighters called back to home after ember rekindles the next morning
Saskatoon firefighters had to return to the scene of a house fire on Thursday morning after an ember in the attic rekindled.
-
'Acts of aggression' increase on Saskatoon Transit, violence against drivers drops
Mike Moellenbeck, director of Saskatoon Transit, said "acts of aggression" can be classified as an intent to do harm, but physical violence hasn't happened.
Northern Ontario
-
Four transport truck drivers charged in northern Ont. collisions on Hwy. 11
Bad weather and bad driving contributed to multiple collisions on Highway 11 on Wednesday, leading to charges for several commercial motor vehicle drivers.
-
Layoffs at Vale's Sudbury operations not affecting members of Local 6500
Some non-union staff at Vale in the Sudbury area are being laid off, but the company is not saying how many and what positions are being affected.
-
Northern Ont. police catch liquor store thief, getaway driver
Two people from southern Ontario have been charged in connection with a liquor store robbery Wednesday in the Town of Thessalon. The suspects were caught after trying to flee on Highway 17 and hiding the booze in a snowbank.
London
-
Police close local highways due to weather
Snow squalls and strong winds made for treacherous conditions, closing portions of the 401 and 402 on Thursday.
-
Multiple collisions close highways, visibility deteriorates as major system hangs over London area
If you’re begging for the snow to stop, unfortunately reprieve is not on the way just yet.
-
London man facing attempted murder charges after lighting vehicle on fire
On Wednesday at approximately 11:30 p.m., a man and woman heard a loud noise outside of their home, and discovered their vehicle on fire in the driveway.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario police charge man in connection with deadly police-involved shooting in Innisfil
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal police-involved shooting in an Innisfil, Ont. community nearly four months ago.
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 50 cm of snow possible
Snow squall warnings for most of central Ontario with snow accumulations up to 50 centimetres likely.
-
Preliminary hearing begins for man accused in Orillia murder case
Brian Lancaster sat in the prisoner’s box inside a Barrie courtroom on Thursday for the start of his preliminary hearing - the details of which are protected by a publication ban.
Windsor
-
14-year-old boys charged with gunpoint robbery and kidnapping
Windsor police officers have arrested two 14-year-old boys related to a kidnapping and gunpoint robbery in south Windsor.
-
Suspect wanted, another arrested following string of break-ins
One man has been arrested following a string of commercial break-ins, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada expands list of banned firearms to include hundreds of new models and variants
The Canadian government is expanding its list of banned firearms, adding hundreds of additional makes, models and their variants, effective immediately.
Vancouver Island
-
No tsunami threat to B.C. after powerful earthquake off California
Emergency management officials say there is no tsunami threat to British Columbia after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off California on Thursday morning.
-
B.C. minister stepping away from role following cancer diagnosis
B.C.'s Minister of Children and Family Development, Grace Lore, is stepping away from her role after being diagnosed with cancer.
-
B.C. premier says feds and provinces plan right-left approach to Trump's tariff plans
British Columbia Premier David Eby says Canada's premiers and the federal government have hatched a game plan over possible U.S. tariffs, where Conservative premiers lobby their Republican counterparts and left-leaning leaders court the Democrats, while the federal government focuses on president-elect Donald Trump.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge peace officer charged in relation to more than 10-year-old incident
A Lethbridge police community peace officer has been charged with an off-duty incident stemming from more than 10 years ago.
-
Lethbridge homeless support facilities expanding to cope with increasing demand
Lethbridge has seen its population of people experiencing homelessness increase significantly over recent years, but help is coming, as construction is underway on an expansion of the Lethbridge Shelter.
-
Southern Alberta man sentenced in 2021 killing
A southern Alberta man has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years, less time served, in connection with a fatal attack on Linden Grier more than three years ago.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ont. police catch liquor store thief, getaway driver
Two people from southern Ontario have been charged in connection with a liquor store robbery Wednesday in the Town of Thessalon. The suspects were caught after trying to flee on Highway 17 and hiding the booze in a snowbank.
-
'Sense of relief' for lottery winner who recently went through rough times
Adding Encore to a few free plays in the Ontario 49 lottery turned out to be very lucky for a PSW from Timmins.
-
New addition to the CTV Northern Ontario family
The CTV Northern Ontario family got a little bigger Tuesday when longtime anchor Marina Moore and her husband welcomed their second baby into the world.
N.L.
-
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
Local Spotlight
N.S. woman finds endangered leatherback sea turtle washed up on Cape Breton beach
Mary Janet MacDonald has gone for walks on Port Hood Beach, N.S., most of her life, but in all those years, she had never seen anything like the discovery she made on Saturday: a leatherback sea turtle.
'It moved me': Person returns stolen Prada bag to Halifax store; owner donates proceeds
A Halifax store owner says a person returned a Prada bag after allegedly stealing it.
'It's all about tradition': Bushwakker marking 30 years of blackberry mead
The ancient art of meadmaking has become a holiday tradition for Regina's Bushwakker Brewpub, marking 30 years of its signature blackberry mead on Saturday.
Alberta photographer braves frigid storms to capture the beauty of Canadian winters
Most people want to stay indoors when temperatures drop to -30, but that’s the picture-perfect condition, literally, for Angela Boehm.
N.S. teacher, students help families in need at Christmas for more than 25 years
For more than a quarter-century, Lisa Roach's middle school students have been playing the role of Santa Claus to strangers during the holidays.
N.S. girl battling rare disease surprised with Taylor Swift-themed salon day
A Nova Scotia girl battling a rare disease recently had her 'Wildest Dreams' fulfilled when she was pampered with a Swiftie salon day.
Winnipeg city councillor a seven-time provincial arm wrestling champ
A Winnipeg city councillor doesn’t just have a strong grip on municipal politics.
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
Auburn Bay residents brave the cold to hold Parade of Lights
It was pretty cold Saturday night, but the hearts of those in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood warmed right up during a big annual celebration.
Politics
-
Poilievre calls on House to back Singh's 'wise' words in no-confidence motion
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he agrees with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on one thing: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are too weak to fight for Canadians.
-
Government asks for third extension on court deadline to pass 'lost Canadians' bill
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the government is seeking a third extension to a court-mandated deadline to pass legislation that grants citizenship to 'lost Canadians.'
-
Former cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault tells committee: 'I am not Indigenous'
Randy Boissonnault, whose shifting claims to Indigenous identity cost him his job as employment minister, told a House of Commons committee today that he is not Indigenous.
Health
-
What not to do when hanging up Christmas lights
The magic of the holidays wouldn't be complete for many people without Christmas lights, but there are some important tips to know before you set up your ladder.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 300 sexual enhancement products in four provinces
Health Canada has recalled hundreds of different sexual enhancements products from stores in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and B.C.
-
Dark chocolate linked to lower risk of type 2 diabetes, study says
Eating at least five tiny servings of dark chocolate each week may lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 21 per cent, according to a new observational study. In fact, as dark chocolate consumption increased from none to five servings, so did the benefits, the study found.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA pushes back astronaut flights to the moon again
NASA announced more delays Thursday in sending astronauts back to the moon more than 50 years after Apollo.
-
Handwriting may solve a 700-year-old mystery, experts believe
Crime-solving techniques applied to a medieval illuminated manuscript in Paris may have solved a centuries-old puzzle — the true identity of a leading Byzantine painter who injected humanity into the rigid sanctity of Orthodox religious art.
-
Facial recognition to board a plane: How does it work, and what are the privacy concerns?
Air Canada has launched facial recognition technology at the gate for people flying out of Vancouver International Airport - with the promise of a faster boarding process with fewer hassles.
Entertainment
-
Creative Taylor Swift fans craft ways around bracelet rules for Vancouver shows
When BC Place stadium announced a ban on loose objects and large bags for Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in Vancouver, it put some Swifties in a bind — what to do with the hundreds of friendship bracelets that are traditionally swapped at the superstar's shows?
-
Saskatchewan singer receives surprise message from King Charles III
Saskatchewan singer-songwriter Jeffrey Straker received an early Christmas present recently, from King Charles III.
-
Kieran Culkin explains why his kids haven't watched their uncle Macaulay Culkin's classic holiday hit 'Home Alone'
Kieran Culkin's children with wife Jazz Charton have never watched the holiday classic 'Home Alone,' which is surprising given that it made their uncle Macaulay Culkin a child star.
Business
-
Bitcoin has surpassed the US$100,000 mark as the post-election rally continues. What's next?
Bitcoin topped US$100,000 for the first time as a massive rally in the world's most popular cryptocurrency, largely accelerated by the election of Donald Trump, rolls on.
-
'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
-
U.S. judge rejects Boeing's plea deal in a conspiracy case stemming from fatal plane crashes
A federal judge on Thursday rejected a deal that would have allowed Boeing to plead guilty to a felony conspiracy charge and pay a fine for misleading U.S. regulators about the 737 Max jetliner before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people.
Lifestyle
-
Here's what child development experts think about the 'beige mom' trend
While the parents are often criticized for their choices in neutral tones, experts say the colours don't matter as long as there is variety and diversity in other areas of the child's life.
-
Mexico plans to impose new US$42 fee on each passenger of cruise ships that dock there
The Mexican government plans to impose a US$42 immigration fee for each passenger on a cruise ship that docks in the country.
-
What not to do when hanging up Christmas lights
The magic of the holidays wouldn't be complete for many people without Christmas lights, but there are some important tips to know before you set up your ladder.
Sports
-
Jays slugger Guerrero wins 2024 Tip O'Neill award as top Canadian player
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been named the 2024 winner of the Tip O'Neill award.
-
Toronto Tempo unveiled as handle for new WNBA team as leak accelerates unveiling
Canada's new WNBA franchise will be called the Toronto Tempo, a handle officially unveiled with some haste Thursday morning after it was leaked the previous day.
-
George Russell accuses Max Verstappen of bullying and threatening behaviour as F1 feud deepens
Mercedes driver George Russell has accused Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen of bullying and threatening behaviour as a dispute between the two at last week's race in Qatar deepened Thursday.
Autos
-
Honda to recall more than 200,000 SUVs in Canada, U.S. over fuel leak concern
Honda is recalling approximately 12,000 vehicles in Canada
-
Electric vehicle reliability improving but lagging gas models: Consumer Reports survey
The reliability of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids has dramatically improved, narrowing a wide gap with gas-powered automobiles, according to the latest survey by Consumer Reports.
-
OPEC+ oil producers' alliance postpones production increases as crude prices stagnate
Eight members of the OPEC+ alliance of oil exporting countries decided Thursday to put off increasing oil production as they face weaker than expected demand and competing production from non-allied countries — factors that could keep oil prices stagnant into next year.