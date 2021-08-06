The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2 million dehumidifier s made by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall also includes about 380,000 dehumidifier s in Canada and about 25,000 in Mexico.

New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifier s overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about US$17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The dehumidifier s were sold at Lowe's, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers in the U.S. from February 2009 through August 2017 for between $120 and $430.

The dehumidifier s impacted are 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifier s with the brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby/Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De'Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK/AirTek), Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter.

The brand name, model number, and pint capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier .

Consumers should stop using the dehumidifier s immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier .