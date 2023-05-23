These are the tips on how to research and select a reliable moving company, according to the BBB

Moving to a new home can be stressful, especially when it comes to making sure your possessions get to the new location without any damage or loss.

However, in today's era of fraudulent or “paid online reviews,” it proves challenging to locate a trustworthy moving company that can meet our specific requirements.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says even some moving companies offer to remove negative reviews from popular search engine websites for a fee and it has received 35 scam reports since last May with an overall loss of almost $30,000.

According to the organization, consumers in Canada lose an average $856 to moving scams.

“A quick search engine search isn’t enough to validate if a business is trustworthy and deserves your money,” BBB spokesperson Aaron Guillen said in a news release published last week. “Take five minutes, five hours, even five days to do your research and ensure you feel confident and trust the company you're paying."

Given that huge losses, there are some tips that can help you to avoid paying scammers and losing your belongings, according to BBB.

• The most important tip would be to get everything in writing and carefully read the term and conditions of the contract as well as the limits of liability and any disclaimers. No matter if you move across provinces or into a new country.

• Check out the moving company’s rating, complaint history, verified customer reviews, and other important information through the company’s BBB business profile. And make sure to check the company’s current standing with the Canadian Association of Movers (CAM) as well.

• Keeping an inventory of your belongings and taking photos of the contents prior to packing is also a great way to prove if damages were incurred during the moving process.

• Do not comply with the moving company’s usual requests such as a large down payment or full payment in advance because that may be an indication of fraudulent business. If an individual’s possessions are being held hostage for an additional payment that was not agreed upon when the contract was signed, contact BBB or local law enforcement for help.

• Ask questions that others might overlook. It is crucial that you request a brief on-site inspection from the moving company to obtain an accurate quote and take note of small details such as utilizing an unmarked truck or a company-labeled one, or if their employees wear uniforms.

• If you are moving to another country, understand the rules and verify all the necessary paperwork such as passports before closing up the last box. If you’re relocating to the U.S., your household goods are permitted to enter the U.S. duty-free provided they have been in your possession and used by you for at least one year. No form is needed if you plan to travel with your items. However, a manifest listing the items contained in your vehicle is necessary to present to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer at the port of entry.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.