There was one winning ticket for Friday night's $39.5 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018 7:10AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 29, 2018 10:01AM EST
TORONTO - Friday night's $39.5 million dollar Lotto Max jackpot was claimed by a single ticket that was sold somewhere in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 4 will be approximately $10 million.
