Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Sir Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an "inside job," a former art crime investigator with the FBI says.
Robert Wittman, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent who helped create the agency's Art Crime Team, told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday that FBI research into stolen artwork and collectibles has found about 89 per cent of thefts are done by insiders, such as collectors or employees.
"So usually when a situation like this occurs, it's not a shoplifting, it's not just a burglary; it's someone from the inside who had access, who knew what they were looking for, knew what the security measures were that were protecting the piece and that (they) were able to defeat those measures because they had inside information," Wittman said.
Officials at the Chateau Laurier say someone stole the photograph of the former British prime minister, taken by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh during the Second World War, about eight months ago and replaced it with a copy.
The hotel made the discovery last weekend after noticing the photograph wasn't hung properly and the portrait's frame did not match the others from Karsh that are also hung in the Chateau Laurier's Reading Lounge.
Taken in December 1941, the portrait remains on the British five-pound note and has appeared on stamps and magazine covers. Ottawa police say they are investigating the theft.
Some have estimated the photo could fetch six figures at auction.
While Wittman does not expect the photo to bring in that much money on the secondary market, he acknowledged the unique story behind the photo could attract collectors.
Karsh famously took Churchill's cigar from him before taking the photo on Parliament Hill, creating the scowl on the prime minister's face the photographer ultimately captured on film.
Wittman said he expects the investigation to include a forensic analysis of any fingerprints, a review of surveillance footage at the hotel and nearby locations, looking at who had access to the photo and what security measures were in place to secure it on the wall, as well as potentially tracing the frame back to its place of purchase.
In his experience, Wittman said the recovery rate for high-value artwork is as high as 95 per cent.
"Ultimately, unless it's destroyed, it's still in the marketplace," he said. "At some point, it comes back to market, it's advertised and then we recover it."
With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Michael Woods
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to be returned to officials in Canada
A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.
Quiet quitting is the latest workplace trend, but it doesn't mean what you think
Years of long hours, understaffed companies and burned-out employees have all led to the latest TikTok trend: quiet quitting.
Ontario PSW whose drowning death was captured on a livestream remembered as 'superhero'
A 24-year-old woman from Kenya whose drowning death was captured on a livestream video is being remembered as a “superhero” who helped Ontario long-term care homes through the pandemic.
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
'All of it is a lie': Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine
The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine "is a lie," a Russian paratrooper who previously publicly condemned his country's war in Ukraine has told CNN.
Pfizer COVID shots appear 73 per cent effective in children under 5
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was 73 per cent effective in protecting children younger than 5 as Omicron spread in the spring, the company announced Tuesday.
Germany tightens COVID rules for travel during fall, winter
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet approved legislation Wednesday that ensures basic protective measures against the coronavirus pandemic are continued during the fall and winter when more virus cases are expected.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
Ukraine nervously braced for what President Volodymr Zelenskyy warned could be especially brutal Russian attacks Wednesday as the country observed its Independence Day -- and marked the war's six-month point -- under conditions considered too dangerous to allow any major public celebrations in the capital.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Toronto are 'bottoming out,' set to rise in coming days: analyst
Drivers should fill up their tanks today before gas prices are set to rise once again in the Greater Toronto Area, according to one gas analyst.
-
Epidural shortage paired with nursing crunch could have a 'cascade effect' on childbirth
Ontario health-care workers say the shortage of epidural catheters paired with staffing crunches spanning the province could have a 'whole cascading effect' on pain and anxiety during childbirth.
-
Ontario PSW whose drowning death was captured on a livestream remembered as 'superhero'
A 24-year-old woman from Kenya whose drowning death was captured on a livestream video is being remembered as a “superhero” who helped Ontario long-term care homes through the pandemic.
Ottawa
-
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'We're forgotten out here:' Navan farmer pleads for help three months after storm
An Ottawa farmer says he is feeling forgotten by the government three months after a massive storm destroyed his property.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Most Ottawa millennials believe they will own homes one day: survey
Most millennials in Ottawa who don’t own a home believe they will one day while one-third think they never will, according to a new survey.
Barrie
-
Construction worker falls into trench at Shorview apartments
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after plunging into a cement trench at the new Shoreview apartments on Johnson Street.
-
Environment Canada issues fog advisory
Near zero visibility fog is expected to occur in the region this morning.
-
Big Chute closed for hydraulic repairs
The Big Chute Marine Railway has experienced a hydraulic pump failure.
Kitchener
-
Woolwich, Ont. councillor in hot water over homophobic comments
A Woolwich Township councillor is facing criticism for homophobic comments he made during a council meeting on Monday.
-
Guelph mourns 'Speedvale Santa'
A Guelph man known for his friendly face and welcoming wave has died.
-
One dead after plane crash near Stratford Airport
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Perth County Tuesday morning.
London
-
Decomposing body found in vehicle at London used car lot
London police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered inside a vehicle at a used car lot just east of downtown. A mechanic at the York Street business tells CTV News he found the badly decomposing body inside the vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
-
One deceased, multiple injured after fatal collision in Lambton County
One person has died and several others have been transported to hospital following a car crash between a passenger vehicle and transport truck in Lambton County.
-
Moving strip club and massage parlour licenses to Dundas Place gets cold shoulder from committee
A pair of separate requests to bring two more adult entertainment licenses to Dundas Place gained no traction with city councillors after a tidal wave of opposition from neighbours.
Windsor
-
St. Clair College celebrates grand opening of expanded student centre
St. Clair College’s Student Representative Council (SRC) Inc. is celebrating the grand opening of its expanded Student Centre.
-
Two Chatham-Kent men charged with fraud involving stolen credit cards
Chatham-Kent police say two men have been charged after a fraud investigation at a local business.
-
Gas prices in Toronto are 'bottoming out,' set to rise in coming days: analyst
Drivers should fill up their tanks today before gas prices are set to rise once again in the Greater Toronto Area, according to one gas analyst.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE @ 11 A.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 11 A.M. | Quebec to give COVID-19 update Wednesday as school year approaches
Quebec health officials expect to give a COVID-19 update Wednesday as the province continues to battle the seventh wave of the pandemic.
-
Quebec fall election campaign to be launched Sunday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the fall provincial election campaign will begin Sunday. He made the announcement in a video uploaded to social media. The Quebec election is scheduled for Oct. 3.
-
Lawyer Brigitte Garceau to run for Quebec Liberals in Robert-Baldwin
The Quebec Liberals have chosen lawyer Brigitte Garceau as their candidate in Montreal riding Robert-Baldwin.
Atlantic
-
RCMP commissioner to testify for second day at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is to appear on the witness stand for a second day at the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Grand Manan Island's only bank to close for good Wednesday
The only bank branch on New Brunswick's Grand Manan Island will close for good Wednesday.
-
Nancy Regan weighs in on Lisa LaFlamme, Dove campaign urging women to 'keep the grey'
Lisa LaFlamme’s dismissal from her role as chief anchor of CTV National News continues to spark conversations -- and fierce backlash -- on social media more than a week after the news broke.
Winnipeg
-
Ping pong ball-sized hail, 90 km winds touch down in Manitoba
A summer storm brought large hail, strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba on Tuesday.
-
Manitoba opens COVID-19 booster doses for some kids
Manitoba Health has announced children aged five to 11 can now get a Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose.
-
LIVE AT 10 AM
LIVE AT 10 AM | Information about 2019 train derailment near Portage la Prairie to be shared: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is expected to release the investigation report regarding a train crash and derailment near Portage la Prairie in 2019.
Calgary
-
Woman dies before facing impaired driving charges in Airdrie motorcyclist's death
Ashley Evans, the Alberta woman accused of impaired driving causing death in connection with a June 2021 crash on Highway 22 that killed 43-year-old motorcyclist Matthew Forseth, has died ahead of her trial.
-
Police investigate Calgary's 97th shooting of 2022
Police are investigating another incident of gun violence, this time in the southeast community of Radisson Heights/Albert Park.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Periods of rain for the next couple of days in Calgary
Near-seasonal conditions in Calgary for a few days.
Edmonton
-
Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
-
Drive-by shooting reported in Belgravia
A shooting was reported in Edmonton's Belgravia neighbourhood Tuesday night.
-
AHS seeking Facebook's help after 'breach' Tuesday night
A social media page operated by Alberta Health Services was "breached" Wednesday evening.
Vancouver
-
No heat warning for Metro Vancouver, but temperatures expected to feel like the 30s
Parts of B.C.'s coast are expected to see higher temperatures Wednesday, though not enough to trigger a weather warning for some regions.
-
-
New student housing at Metro Vancouver college expected to help relieve local rental pressure
A new student housing complex at a Metro Vancouver college is expected to provide beds for hundreds and hopefully ease some pressure in the local rental market.
Politics
-
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
-
First Indigenous Supreme Court nominee Michelle O'Bonsawin to speak to committee
Michelle O'Bonsawin, the judge poised to become the first Indigenous justice on the Supreme Court of Canada, will speak at a parliamentary committee meeting this afternoon.
-
Canada, Germany sign deal to start hydrogen shipments by 2025
Canada and Germany say a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years.
Health
-
Canada names new chief nursing officer to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
-
Yelp to begin prominently labelling crisis pregnancy centres to avoid confusion
Yelp on Tuesday said it is introducing a new label to more clearly identify crisis pregnancy centres, which do not perform abortions and typically attempt to persuade people from terminating pregnancies, in the latest example of tech companies adapting their policies in the wake of the demise of Roe v. Wade.
-
'Let's try something new': N.B. premier says Canada's health-care system needs to be reformed
Following a meeting about the country's dire health-care situation, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the current public system is not working and things need to change for it to improve.
Sci-Tech
-
Japan considering development of new nuclear reactors
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday instructed his government to consider developing safer, smaller nuclear reactors, signaling a renewed emphasis on nuclear energy years after many of the country's plants were shut down.
-
How 24 British rabbits took over Australia
What seemed like an innocent Christmas gift of 24 English rabbits in 1859 would go on to become Australia's 'most devastating biological invasion,' according to a new study by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
-
Artemis I is go for launch to the moon and back, NASA says
The Artemis I mission is ready to launch, following NASA's Flight Readiness Review of the 98-metre-tall stack, consisting of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, currently sitting on the launchpad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Entertainment
-
Harry Styles talks privacy and sexuality in a new interview
Harry Styles, former One Direction teen idol and current solo superstar, has reflected on his highly publicized and dissected private life in a new interview.
-
William Shatner, at 91 years old, says he's still on a 'search for the thrill'
'Star Trek' alum William Shatner says at 91 years old, he's still on a 'search for the thrill.'
-
Chinese censors change ending of latest 'Minions' movie
Censors have altered the ending of the recent animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru for its domestic release in China, social media users across the country noticed over the weekend.
Business
-
RBC reports Q3 profit down from year ago on shifting economic outlook
Royal Bank of Canada reported a drop in third-quarter profit compared with a year ago as it saw a sharp pullback in capital markets activity and took provisions for potential loan defaults due to a deterioration in its economic outlook.
-
National Bank reports third-quarter profit down from year ago
National Bank of Canada reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it was hit by higher provisions for credit losses due to a less favourable economic outlook.
-
WestJet fights back against passenger compensation ruling in court filing
WestJet is arguing it shouldn't have to compensate a passenger that filed a complaint with the Canadian Transportation Agency last year about a last-minute flight cancellation prompted by a lack of staff.
Lifestyle
-
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
-
Tim Hortons is now serving pizza at select GTA locations
Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu ideas, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.
Sports
-
Curacao eliminates Canada at Little League World Series with 4-2 win
The dream run is over for the Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver who, despite a desperate sixth-inning rally, were beaten 4-2 Tuesday and eliminated from title contention by a well-rounded team from Willemstad, Curacao.
-
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, whose unmistakable swagger in helping the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title earned him the nickname 'Lenny the Cool,' died Wednesday. He was 87.
-
'You don't imagine she's 12 when you watch her play': Vancouver girl is youngest ever to qualify for CP Women's Open
She's been described as a 'virtuoso,' and at age 12, Lucy Lin is also the youngest player ever to qualify for the CP Women's Open.
Autos
-
Edmunds: Five cars that won't be around for 2023
The collection of new vehicles on sale is constantly changing with all of the latest introductions and discontinuations. While the all-new vehicles get plenty of hype, automakers are typically quiet when they cease production of a vehicle. As such, shoppers often don't realize they're gone until it's too late.
-
McLaren and Ricciardo to split ahead of 2023 after buyout
Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren will split at the end of the Formula One season after a buyout was negotiated with the Australian on the final year of his contract.
-
Fleet of hydrogen passenger trains begins service in Germany
German officials launched what they say is the world's first fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains Wednesday, replacing 15 diesel trains that previously operated on nonelectrified tracks in the state of Lower Saxony.