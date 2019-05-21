

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadians basking in the relative warmth that has settled over many parts of the country after Victoria Day shouldn’t get too comfortable.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for parts of Newfoundland and Labrador, calling for a “wintry mix” early Wednesday morning – including scattered showers and flurries. Five centimetres of accumulation or more is possible in some areas.

Wind warnings are also in effect for Inverness County in Nova Scotia and the Channel-Port aux Basques area in Newfoundland and Labrador, with gusts of up 90- 110 kilometers an hour occurring Tuesday evening.

Parts of Ontario and Quebec, largely in northern and central regions, have frost advisories in effect overnight Tuesday as well. Frost can severely damage crops in the midst of growing season.

Northern Alberta has an air quality warning statement in effect due to the wildfires in the area of High Level.