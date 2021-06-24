TORONTO -- WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing

With hundreds more unmarked graves discovered on the grounds of a former residential school in Saskatchewan, survivors of the system are once again speaking out about their experiences.

Cowessess First Nation, located 164 kilometres east of Regina, announced at a press conference on Thursday that it had found an estimated 751 unmarked burial sites on the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

The news comes less than a month after the discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children buried in unmarked graves at Kamloops Residential School in Kamloops, B.C.

According to the University of Regina, the Marieval residential school operated from 1899 to 1997 in the Qu'Appelle Valley. Marieval was run by the Roman Catholic Church until it handed over administration to the federal government in 1968.

Cowessess First Nation took over its operations in 1981. The residential school was later demolished in 1999 and replaced with a day school.

For survivors of Canada’s residential school system, the discovery in Cowessess, while not unexpected, renewed feelings of grief and trauma.

"Just feeling like the wind was knocked out of me again," Lou-Ann Neel, a residential school survivor, told CTV's Your Morning on Thursday.

Elder Florence Sparvier, a survivor of Marieval, said at the press conference that she had no choice but to go there. She explained that one of her parents would have been jailed if they didn't send a child to the school.

"In order to keep the family together, we went to boarding school. They brought us there, we stayed there. And we learned, they pounded it into us, and really they were very mean. When I say pounding, I mean pounding," Sparvier said.

She said the students were forced to learn about the Catholic god, while nuns and priests condemned First Nations people for not following the Catholic religion.

"They told us our people, our parents and grandparents had no, they didn't have a way to be spiritual, because we were all heathens," Sparvier said.

"They were putting us down as a people," she added. "So we learn how to not like who we were. And that has gone on and on, and it's still going on."

As a survivor of St. Anne’s Residential School, Elizabeth Sackaney said she knows the discoveries in Kamloops and now Cowessess are just the beginning.

"A lot of things to think about. It's hard knowing that we're finding more bodies all over. And it's not going to be finished," Sackaney told CTV's Your Morning on Thursday.

Sackaney reflected on her time at the former residential school. She remembered the electric chair, and there being a nearby hospital that nuns and priests took students to.

"When I was living in residential school there was an electric chair. There was a tunnel to take you to the hospital, not to take you out on top of the ground," Sackaney said.

Looking back, she said she thought the abuses she faced as a child were games or jokes.

"They would stand up on a balcony, take all of us in there and throw candies at us and we would be fighting, and people fighting each other and they would be standing there laughing at us, and we used to think it's funny, but now when I really think about these things, these things weren't funny. It was very serious," she said.

While at St. Anne’s, a lot of children went missing, and Sackaney thinks a survey of the ground could reveal where some ended up.

"I wonder how many they're going to find in Fort Albany, St. Anne's School, a lot of kids went missing, a lot of kids something happened to them," she said.

Neel said that the only way forward is to find the truth and share them without sugar-coating, and that the Catholic Church needs to do their part and release the documents that have been requested.

"If we're going to achieve any form of reconciliation as a country, these truths have to be known, we have to be willing to help each other and the church really needs to be able to respond to what its own members and nearby First Nations communities are asking for," she said.

What she finds disturbing is just how many people in Canada say they are unaware of residential schools, and that for years people who spoke about the horrors weren’t believed.

"It's really troubling that this many people would report these things, and nobody would believe them," she said. "I think that's a real symptom that we need to do something about the way we respond to these kinds of things."

Canada's reputation as a friendly, humanitarian country has been part of the reason that these atrocities have been swept under the rug for so long, she added.

"Maybe we've done just too good of a job of promoting Canada as this place where these things couldn't happen," she said. "And here we are finding out the exact opposite."

Sackaney just wants the truth to come out, and says too many people have known for too long with no consequences.

"They're hiding things," she said.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Brooklyn Neustaeter