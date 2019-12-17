TORONTO -- When it comes to weather in Canada, one might think that David Phillips has seen it all.

After all, as a senior climatologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, he's been the public face of government-approved weather data for decades.

Every so often, though, new weather extremes pop up – warmer temperatures or heavier rainfall or harsher storms than Phillips has ever analyzed before.

This year brought the all-time largest October snowstorm in Winnipeg, the coldest February in Calgary in Phillips' lifetime, and multiple provinces reporting their largest power outages ever.

All of those feature in Phillips' ranking of the top 10 Canadian weather stories of 2019 – a coast-to-coast look at weather and climate phenomena that affected everyone from farmers to trick-or-treaters.

"I think everybody had their cross to bear with the weather in terms of 2019," Phillips told CTVNews.ca via telephone on Tuesday.

"I thought at one time it was going to be a quiet year – and I should have realized it's never quiet."

1) OTTAWA RIVER FLOOD

In 2017, the Ottawa River's flow peaked at 9,000 cubic metres per second for the first time in at least a century.

Two years later, it happened again.

The second so-called "hundred-year flood" in three years was not a surprise to river-watchers. The spring thaw got off to a very late start, as the ground was frozen deeper than usual due to seven straight months of below-normal temperatures.

With lots of snow on the ground unable to melt into the frozen ground, and heavy rainfall in April, it was only a matter of time until the river burst its banks.

On May 1, the river crested 30 centimetres above the 2017 flood level. Hundreds of people were forced out of their homes, one of the bridges linking Ottawa to Gatineau, Que. was closed, and two people died.

"Everything about this year's flood, including its size, magnitude and duration, seemed unprecedented," Phillips said.

2) ACTIVE HURRICANE SEASON

While the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season's wrath was felt most devastatingly in the Caribbean, Canada was not immune to its effects.

Hurricane Barry's remnants caused flooding in Toronto, Hurricane Humberto brought significant rainfall to Newfoundland and Labrador as a post-tropical storm, and Hurricane Jerry arrived in Atlantic Canada as a tropical storm, then battered it with rain.

Even in late October, the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga were causing concern by raising water levels in the Great Lakes.

Most destructive of all, though, was the nine-day period during which Nova Scotia was hit by two named storms, one of which arrived with the force of a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Erin triggered flash flooding on Aug. 30, with 30 millimetres of rain falling in one hour at storm's peak.

Tropical Storm Dorian arrived on Sept. 7 with wind strength equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane. In addition to the rainfall – some areas west of Halifax saw 190 mm over 24 hours – Dorian caused the largest power outage in the province's history, with 80 per cent of properties losing power. It also prompted civic officials to take the unusual step of asking people to stop blocking city streets while waiting in long drive-thru lines at coffee shops.

3) PRAIRIE FALL FOLLIES

A few weeks after the largest power outage ever in Nova Scotia, it was Manitoba's turn to set the same record.

Winnipeg saw 24 centimetres of snow fall over two days just before Thanksgiving – marking the biggest October snowstorm in the province since record-keeping began in 1872.

An estimated 250,000 properties across the province lost power, according to Manitoba Hydro. Five thousand of those were still in the dark 10 days later.

By late October, as the snow found it difficult to melt into already-saturated ground and the potential for widespread flooding was growing, the Red River Floodway was opened for the first time ever in fall.

That wasn't the only case of wild weather to strike the Prairies in the fall. In late September, Calgary saw its snowiest September in 65 years, thanks to 32 centimetres falling over four days at the end of the month.

In such higher-elevation communities as Waterton Lakes, Pincher Creek and Crowsnest Pass, September snowfall totalled more than one metre.

Schools were closed and flights were cancelled, while power outages occurred when trees snapped, unable to take the stress of the snow and ice even though their leaves were still green.

4) A BRUTAL FEBRUARY

Heading into the winter of 2018-19, forecasters were expecting conditions not to be exceedingly harsh thanks to a strong El Nino effect.

Instead, El Nino was late to arrive and weak when it did – and that gap was filled by bone-chilling arctic air that had Canadians from coast to coast shivering through February.

For Western Canada as a whole, Phillips said, February was the coldest month in the 72 years that data has been tracked. Calgary recorded its coldest February in 83 years, while the average temperature in B.C. was nine degrees colder than normal.

Temperatures were downright balmy by comparison in Montreal, hovering around the freezing mark – but that presented its own set of problems. The city recorded nine freeze-thaw cycles in the short month, causing black ice to cover the streets and sidewalks essentially one out of every three days.

February also marked the fulcrum of an unusually snowy start to the year in Toronto, where precipitation was recorded on 49 of the first 59 days of 2019.

5) RECORD HEAT IN THE ARCTIC

Only one part of Canada recorded one of its 10 warmest winters, springs, summers and falls on record in 2019: the Arctic.

There were plenty of temperature extremes pushing those averages up. The mercury edged past 20 C in parts of the North on April 11, while Alert, Nunavut – the northernmost settlement in the country – hit 21 C in July, when its average high is 7 C. Overall, it was the warmest summer in Nunavut since record-keeping began in 1972.

That was followed by what Phillips called an "extraordinary warm spell" of 10 weeks starting in early September, which left the Arctic sea ice fall freeze-up with its latest start on record.

The decline of the sea ice is having other effects, with hunters and fishers having to adjust their traditional routes and more wild animals showing up in human-populated areas.

"It's been a fundamental change," Phillips said.

"I think our greatest regret will be the disappearance of ice in the Arctic."

6) TOO DRY, THEN TOO WET

The joke among some farmers is that in the Prairie provinces, 2019 marked the first time drought insurance and flood insurance would have both paid off.

First up was possibly the driest spring in recent memory. Winnipeg saw less than half of its usual precipitation total during the first half of the year. Regina recorded its driest March ever, with 0.8 millimetres of precipitation, while Saskatoon followed that up with 0.4 millimetres in April.

Not even grass could grow well in those conditions, which left ranchers with the choice of selling off some of their animals or using winter feeds months ahead of schedule.

The rain finally came in mid-summer – but relief quickly turned to even more worry as it showed no sign of letting up.

Regina received nearly 175 millimetres of rain between August and September – more than double its usual amount. Edmonton recorded its second-highest number of rainy summer days since 1881.

All of that left many fields far too waterlogged to handle farm equipment. Some were outright underwater. Crops deteriorated as the wet weather continued into the fall.

"You couldn't turn the faucet off," Phillips said.

"In Winnipeg, they had their driest beginning of the year and then their wettest August/September on record. I mean, how unfair is that?"

7) WEATHER WITCH STOLE HALLOWEEN

The Grinch who stole Christmas may not be real, but the storm that postponed Halloween very much was.

Essentially everywhere east of Manitoba, the Oct. 31 forecast was calling for rain, snow and/or high winds.

The concern was so significant that Montreal and a number of other Quebec cities decided to postpone trick-or-treating by one day – though not everyone heeded their call.

Despite the ridicule they received, the authorities who decided to move Halloween may have felt reassured when the storm lived up to expectations.

Four deaths in Quebec were blamed on the storm, while the province recorded its largest hydro interruption in more than 20 years, affecting nearly two million people.

Montreal, Halifax and St. John's all recorded wind speeds of 100 km/h or above. The strongest gust of all – 129 km/h – was recorded in Port Colborne, Ont.

8) NO SPRING IN THE EAST

Spring was colder than normal from Alberta through Atlantic Canada, with a polar vortex lingering over most of the country far beyond winter's end.

"Most Canadians had to wait until summer for spring's arrival," Phillips said.

Temperatures continued to stay below normal well into May. By the time the Victoria Day weekend arrived in Ontario, farmers were well behind schedule – fewer than five per cent of all the province's spring crops had been planted – and campgrounds were waterlogged.

It was one of the latest starts to planting seasons ever in Eastern Canada – but farmers there could take solace in the fact that the rest of their season wasn't nearly as difficult as it was in the West.

9) SAINT JOHN RIVER FLOOD

They knew it was coming, but that didn't mean they could stop it.

Snow fell steadily in northwestern New Brunswick starting in late October. By March, the snow pack was about 20 per cent deeper than it had been one year earlier – which was a big concern, given 2018's runoff had resulted in a record river flow.

Simply put, the frozen ground couldn't take any more moisture. Any rain that fell was going to go directly into the river.

Then Fredericton saw nearly double an average April's worth of precipitation.

By April 22, the largest peak flow in 67 years was being recorded in the Saint John River at the New Brunswick-Maine border. The river's flow through Fredericton was at its second-highest level in record.

This all resulted in one of the longest and most significant floods in the province's history, with many locations spending approximately two weeks at or near flooding levels. The Trans-Canada highway was closed between Fredericton and Moncton for one week, necessitating a 90-kilometre detour for drivers.

10) FEWER FIRES BUT MORE BURNING

After a record year for forest fires in 2018, this year brought a bit of a reprieve.

Approximately 2,600 fires were recorded across Canada in 2019, a decrease of about 40 per cent from 2018. The amount of land burned by forest fires, though, only decreased by about 20 per cent.

Alberta was the hardest-hit province. Although the number of forest fires in the province was unchanged from 2018, the 883,000 hectares burned was nearly 14 times higher, and represented the second-highest total in the past 60 years.

The most impactful of this year's wildfires was the Chuckegg Creek fire, which forced 10,000 Albertans out of their homes at the end of May. Smoke from that fire could be seen from parts of B.C. and Yukon.

Northwestern Ontario also saw significant wildfires, burning twice as much land as usual.