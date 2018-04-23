

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Toronto police say 10 people have been killed and 16 other injured when a van struck pedestrians near a major intersection north of the city.

12:45 a.m.

Toronto police say the suspect in Monday's van attack, Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Police say information on the charges against him will to be released at that time.

11:00 p.m.

The White House issued a statement late Monday saying the "United States stands with the Canadian people in the aftermath of today's tragic event in Toronto" and pledged to provide "any support Canada may need."

The statement added: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those affected, and we wish a full recovery to those injured."

8:00 p.m.

The death rose to at least 10 late Monday following a "horrific attack" in which a man drove a van into a crowd of pedestrians along a stretch of Toronto's Yonge St.

The incident also left 15 people injured.

The suspect was identified as Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and authorities said he was not known to police.

4:50 p.m.

Deputy police chief Peter Yuen urged the public to help authorities with what he said would be a long and complex investigation.

He said police are setting up two hotlines -- one for the families of the victims and one for eyewitnesses.

4:10 p.m.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says he has no information at this time to lead him to believe that the national terrorism threat level should be raised. The threat level in Canada is currently medium, which means that a violent act of terrorism could occur.

Goodale made the comment following an incident in which a van struck pedestrians north of Toronto, sending at least seven people to hospital.

He said the Toronto police are leading the investigation and until they provide more information on the incident and potential motive, it would be inappropriate for him to comment.

3:50 p.m.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says a van crash that has left at least seven people injured is a frightening and tragic situation and her thoughts are with all those affected.

She says police forces and governments across the province are sharing information and working together as the investigation continues.

3:40 p.m.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto says it has received seven patients from the scene of the incident involving a van striking a number of pedestrians in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area.

Sunnybrook says its emergency department has been locked down as an added precaution, and the centre has activated its Hospital Emergency Operations Centre and is meeting currently to ensure beds are available for the injured.

3 p.m.

An eye witness says he was driving northbound on Yonge Street when he saw several people being treated by bystanders and paramedics.

"I saw what seemed to be a police takedown on a Ryder truck and I saw more and more sirens, more and more police cars coming in," Phil Zullo tells The Canadian Press.

"As I kept along Yonge Street and saw ....people strewn all over the road," he says. "I must have seen about five, six people being resuscitated by bystanders and by ambulance drivers. It was awful. Brutal."

2:45 p.m.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he is on his way to the scene of an incident in which several pedestrians were struck by a van.

Tory says in a statement his thoughts are with those affected by the incident and the frontline responders who are working to help those injured.

The mayor says he has offered any and all assistance that the city can provide to police to help with the investigation.

2:30 p.m.

Toronto police say one person is in custody after multiple pedestrians were hit by a van in north Toronto.

They say the person arrested is the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident at the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area.

2:15 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his sympathies for those involved.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected," Trudeau said in Ottawa. "We are going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours."

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford also weighed in.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and those affected," he said on Twitter. "Thank you to the brave EMS and first responders who are working tirelessly to help."

1:27 p.m.

Police report multiple pedestrians struck by a van in north Toronto.

They said the extent of their injuries isn't known.

Television footage form the scene shows multiple first responders treating people on the sidewalk.