

CTVNews.ca Staff





Three years ago, rap artist Malichi Male was driving to a gig in London, Ont. when he got lost.

Male took a wrong turn and ended up in St. Thomas, a quiet community about 27 kilometres south of his destination.

As Male describes it, it was one of the best mistakes he ever made.

“The amount of love and interaction and friendly atmosphere, it was so overwhelming that I was like, ‘Yo, this is the place, man. This is the place,’” he said.

Within weeks, he sold his house and moved to St. Thomas. Since then, he’s become the city’s biggest booster, often posting raps about the community’s charm and welcoming atmosphere online.

Male fell so hard for St. Thomas, he’s decided to run for mayor. He announced his candidacy last month on Instagram, and hopes to win over the city’s young voters.

His platform includes creating affordable housing, extending bus hours, opening up mental health and addictions centres and creating programs for youth.

Male launched his campaign, naturally, with a rap.

“The Jay Z of St. T, he thinks he is / Nah, I’m just a kid who loves this city / I’m just a kid who’s dressed like 50,” he raps in a video posted online.

The race is tight. Male will face off against former Conservative MP Joe Preston, current St. Thomas Mayor Heather Jackson and councillor Steve Wookey. It’s the first time since 1964 that four candidates have vied for mayor.

But the young upstart shouldn’t be discounted. Former St. Thomas mayor and MPP Steve Peters believes that, if Male energizes young voters, he could be a force to be reckoned with.

“If you can get new voters, that’s going to be the key to it in this election. Any of those candidates has to draw new people out to get behind them and support them,” said Peters told CTV London.

Male is confident that his message will attract a strong contingent of young voters.

“There needs to be another batch of youth coming up. I don’t think three of those candidates speak to that batch that needs to come up. I do,” he said.

The St. Thomas election will be held Oct. 22.

With files from CTV London