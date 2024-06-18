The final round for the Canada Dental Benefit closes June 30. Here's how to apply

The clock is ticking for families looking to take advantage of the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB).

The second and final application period closes on June 30, offering up to $650 per child for essential dental care expenses for up to two years.

The final round of the benefit aims to alleviate costs for families with children under 12 who incurred dental expenses between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.

Who qualifies?

To qualify, families must meet all of the following criteria:

Have a child under 12 as of July 1, 2023

Have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000

Your child has no access to private dental insurance

Incur out of pocket dental care expenses between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024 which are not fully covered by a government program.

You receive the Canada Child Benefit for your child

Filed your 2022 tax return

Families can apply online or by phone at 1-800-715-8836 by June 29 as phone lines are not in service Sunday.

To find out what information is needed to prove eligibility, visit Canada Revenue Agency’s website.

Once CDB ends, the new Canadian Dental Care Plan will be introduced, the CRA said in a press release Tuesday.

Applications for the new benefit for children under 18 open up June 2024.