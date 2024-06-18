Canada

    • The final round for the Canada Dental Benefit closes June 30. Here's how to apply

    Dental instruments are shown in Oakville, Ont., April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Staff Dental instruments are shown in Oakville, Ont., April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Staff
    Share

    The clock is ticking for families looking to take advantage of the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB).

    The second and final application period closes on June 30, offering up to $650 per child for essential dental care expenses for up to two years.

    The final round of the benefit aims to alleviate costs for families with children under 12 who incurred dental expenses between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.

    Who qualifies?

    To qualify, families must meet all of the following criteria:

    • Have a child under 12 as of July 1, 2023
    • Have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000
    • Your child has no access to private dental insurance
    • Incur out of pocket dental care expenses between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024 which are not fully covered by a government program.
    • You receive the Canada Child Benefit for your child
    • Filed your 2022 tax return

    Families can apply online or by phone at 1-800-715-8836 by June 29 as phone lines are not in service Sunday.

    To find out what information is needed to prove eligibility, visit Canada Revenue Agency’s website.

    Once CDB ends, the new Canadian Dental Care Plan will be introduced, the CRA said in a press release Tuesday.

    Applications for the new benefit for children under 18 open up June 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News