Texting while driving in Quebec can now lead to a $600 fine
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:07PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:10PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Quebec drivers caught using their cellphones behind the wheel will be facing much stiffer penalities as of today.
Under a new road safety bill, drivers who use portable electronic devices will face fines between $300 and $600, up from $80 to $100, and five demerit points, up from four.
Repeat offenders will also have their licences automatically suspended for three, seven or 30 days.
Cyclists will also face fines between $80 and $100 if they are caught using electronic devices or wearing headphones.
Motorists are allowed to use one earbud while driving, whereas cyclists cannot wear any headphones.
